2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs Continue with Dallas Stars at Seattle Kraken on Saturday and Vegas Golden Knights at Edmonton Oilers on Sunday

The second round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs presented by GEICO continues Saturday, May 13, with a Game 6 matchup between the Dallas Stars and Seattle Kraken at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN from Climate Pledge Arena. In a competitive Western Conference clash, the Stars, Jason Robertson and Roope Hintz aim to close out the series and punch their ticket to the Conference Final after fighting off a Kraken comeback in Game 5.

On Sunday, the Vegas Golden Knights return to Rogers Place to face the Edmonton Oilers in Game 6 as the teams have traded blows and alternated victories throughout the series. Jack Eichel, Mark Stone and Chandler Stephenson will attempt to propel the Golden Knights past the Oilers and its near unstoppable points trio of Leon Draisaitl, Connor McDavid and Evan Bouchard, who are attempting to return to the Western Conference Final after falling to the eventual Stanley Cup Champion Colorado Avalanche in that set a season ago. Time and network will be announced in the coming days.

The commentators and telecast details for each game are detailed below. Commentator assignments and coverage details for ESPN games beyond May 14 will be announced in the coming days.

All Stanley Cup Playoff Games are available for on-demand replay on ESPN+ within 24 hours of each game’s completion.

– TELECAST & COMMENTATOR SCHEDULE –

Date Time (ET) Game/Telecast ESPN Commentators Platforms Saturday, May 13 7 p.m. Dallas Stars at Seattle Kraken Second Round, Game 6 Play-by-Play: Bob Wischusen Analyst: Brian Boucher Reporter: Leah Hextall In Studio: Steve Levy, Ryan Callahan, Kevin Weekes, Arda Öcal ESPN In The Crease (following last game) Host: Arda Öcal ESPN+ Sunday, May 14 TBD Vegas Golden Knights at Edmonton Oilers Second Round, Game 6 Play-by-Play: TBD Analyst: TBD Reporter: TBD In Studio: TBD TBD In The Crease (following last game) Host: Arda Öcal ESPN+ Monday, May 15 6 p.m. The Point Host: Steve Levy Analysts: Mark Messier, Chris Chelios, P.K. Subban ESPN2, ESPN+ TBD Seattle Kraken at Dallas Stars Game 7 – IF NECESSARY Play-by-Play: TBD Analyst: TBD Reporter: TBD In Studio: Steve Levy, Mark Messier, Chris Chelios, Linda Cohn ESPN In The Crease (following last game) Host: Linda Cohn ESPN+

*Commentator assignments and studio show times may be subject to change.

