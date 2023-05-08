2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs presented by GEICO Continue Tonight in a Primetime Matchup Between the Vegas Golden Knights and Edmonton Oilers on ESPN

2023 NHL Draft Lottery Coverage Begins Tonight at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+

The Point will Air Daily as a Lead-in Show for Games Throughout the Second Round

NHL Docuseries Quest for the Stanley Cup Premieres May 12 on ESPN+

The second round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs presented by GEICO continues Monday, May 8, in a Western Conference battle as the Vegas Golden Knights travel to take on the Edmonton Oilers for Game 3 in a primetime matchup at 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN. In Game 2, Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid each scored two goals – with Evan Bouchard also contributing a goal and assist – to fuel the Oilers’ win against the Golden Knights and tying the series at 1-1. The Golden Knights and its postseason, points-leading trio of Mark Stone, Chandler Stephenson and Jack Eichel aim to bounce back at Edmonton’s Rogers Place after their five-game playoff win streak came to an end last Saturday.

Tuesday, the puck drops for an ESPN doubleheader starting at 7 p.m. ET when the Carolina Hurricanes and Sebastian Aho face the New Jersey Devils for Game 4 at the Prudential Center. Aho contributed to one of the four goals on Sunday’s Game 3 matchup, however, it was not enough to overcome the brotherly duo of Jack Hughes and Luke Hughes, who combined for six points as the Devils erupted for eight goals and cut their series deficit in half.

After being routed 7-2 in Game 3, the Dallas Stars will try to even the series against the Seattle Kraken at 9:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday night from Climate Pledge Arena. The Kraken continue to win by committee – with all seven of its goals coming from different players Sunday night – and becoming only the fifth team in the past 25 years to have 16 different players score a goal within the first 10 games of a single postseason.

On Wednesday, ahead of the Golden Knights vs. Oilers Game 4 matchup at 9:30 p.m. ET, the Toronto Maple Leafs, Auston Matthews and Mitchell Marner fight to stay alive as they face elimination against the Florida Panthers at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN. The Panthers and Matthew Tkachuk are on the brink of their first conference finals appearance since 1996, and are aiming to sweep the Maple Leafs in front of their home crowd at FLA Live Arena.

The commentators and telecast details for each game are detailed below. Commentator assignments and coverage details for ESPN games beyond May 13 will be announced in the coming days.

All Stanley Cup Playoff Games are available for on-demand replay on ESPN+ within 24 hours of each game’s completion.



– TELECAST & COMMENTATOR SCHEDULE –



*Commentator assignments and studio show times may be subject to change.

The 2023 NHL Draft Lottery will begin Monday, May 8, with coverage starting at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN and simulcast on ESPN+. The lottery will decide the first 16 picks for the first round of the 2023 NHL Draft.

ESPN’s presentation of the Draft lottery will feature host John Buccigross alongside ESPN NHL analysts Mark Messier, Chris Chelios, P.K. Subban and Kevin Weekes.

NHL Digital Content on ESPN.com and ESPN App

Go to ESPN.com/NHL or the ESPN App for up-to-the-minute NHL news, information and analysis, including premium editorial content by ESPN senior NHL writer Greg Wyshynski, exclusively for ESPN+ subscribers.

– 30 –

CONTACTS:

ESPN

Danny Chi | [email protected] | 213-405-4400

Andrea DiCristoforo | [email protected] | 603-759-7670