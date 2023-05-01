2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs presented by GEICO Second Round Begins Tuesday with ESPN Doubleheader featuring Panthers vs. Maple Leafs and Kraken vs. Stars

2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs Tuesday, May 2 Game 1 Panthers vs. Maple Leafs 1 PM/ET ESPN Kraken vs. Stars 9:30 PM/ET ESPN
  • New York Rangers vs. New Jersey Devils Game 7 Showdown Tonight at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN
  • The Point will Air Daily as a Lead-in Show for First and Second Round Games

The puck drops for the second round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs presented by GEICO on Tuesday, May 2, with an ESPN doubleheader featuring a Game 1 matchup between the surprise Florida Panthers, who ended the Boston Bruins historic season, and Toronto Maple Leafs, who advance beyond the first round for the first time since 2004, at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Following that game, the Seattle Kraken – in only their second season as a franchise – move on to face the Dallas Stars and playoff scoring duo of Jason Robertson and Roope Hintz and goalie Jake Oetinger in a Game 1 matchup at 9:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Ahead of Tuesday’s second round games, the New York Rangers and New Jersey Devils close out the Battle of the Hudson tonight, Monday, May 1, in a win-or-go-home Game 7 showdown from the Prudential Center at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.

The commentator and telecast information for the games are detailed below. Additional playoff games, commentator assignments and coverage details for ESPN games beyond May 2 will be announced in the coming days.

All Stanley Cup Playoff Games are available for on-demand replay on ESPN+ within 24 hours of each game’s conclusion.

– TELECAST & COMMENTATOR SCHEDULE –

Date Time (ET) Game/Telecast ESPN Commentators Platforms
Monday, May 1 7 p.m. The Point Host: Steve Levy

Analysts: Mark Messier, Chris Chelios, P.K. Subban

 ESPN2, ESPN+
8 p.m. New York Rangers at New Jersey Devils

First Round, Game 7

 Play-by-Play: Sean McDonough

Analyst: Ray Ferraro

Reporter: Emily Kaplan

In Studio: Steve Levy, Mark Messier, Chris Chelios, P.K. Subban, Linda Cohn

 ESPN
In The Crease (following last game) Host: Linda Cohn ESPN+
Tuesday, May 2 6 p.m. The Point Host: John Buccigross

Analysts: P.K. Subban, Kevin Weekes, Ryan Callahan

 ESPN2, ESPN+
7 p.m. Florida Panthers at Toronto Maple Leafs

Second Round, Game 1

 Play-by-Play: Steve Levy

Analyst: AJ Mleczko

Reporter: Dom Moore

In Studio: John Buccigross, P.K. Subban, Kevin Weekes, Ryan Callahan, Arda Öcal

 ESPN
9:30 p.m. Seattle Kraken at Dallas Stars

Second Round, Game 1

 Play-by-Play: Bob Wischusen

Analyst: Brian Boucher

Reporter: Leah Hextall

In Studio: John Buccigross, P.K. Subban, Kevin Weekes, Ryan Callahan, Arda Öcal

 ESPN
In The Crease (following last game) Host: Arda Öcal ESPN+

NHL Digital Content on ESPN.com and ESPN App

Go to ESPN.com/NHL or the ESPN App for up-to-the-minute NHL news, information and analysis, including premium editorial content by ESPN senior NHL writer Greg Wyshynski, exclusively for ESPN+ subscribers.

