2023 Stanley Cup Western Conference Final Begins Friday at 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes

The 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs presented by GEICO continue with the Western Conference Final on Friday, May 19, on ESPN, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes, featuring the Dallas Stars at Vegas Golden Knights at 8:30 p.m. ET.
The Golden Knights clinched their fourth appearance in the Western Conference Final since their inaugural season, becoming only the third franchise in NHL history to advance to the round before the Stanley Cup Final at least four times within their first six seasons. Vegas will again look to the scoring of Jack Eichel, Mark Stone and Jonathan Marchessault, who delivered a natural hat trick in Game 6 to eliminate the Edmonton Oilers – the first by a Golden Knights player in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
The Stars top line of Jason Robertson, Roope Hintz and Joe Pavelski were difficult to contain in Dallas’ second round series against the Seattle Kraken, and will again try to push the pace against the Golden Knights. Goaltender Jake Oettinger, who was pulled early in a Game 6 loss, will aim to replicate his Game 7 outing in which he bounced back with a 21-save performance, gave up only one goal and improved to 24-2-3 this season in games after a loss.
The teams previously met in the conference finals in 2020, when the Stars eliminated the Golden Knights in five games, and Dallas’ current coach Peter DeBoer was the coach for the Golden Knights.
ESPN’s NHL-focused studio show, The Point, will be presented regularly throughout the Western Conference Final. New episodes of In The Crease stream exclusively on ESPN+ each game day, following the last game of the day, with in-depth analysis, interviews and highlights. Additionally, all Stanley Cup Playoff games are available for on-demand replay on ESPN+ within 24 hours of each game’s completion.
The commentators and telecast details for each game are detailed below.
– TELECAST & COMMENTATOR SCHEDULE –
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game/Telecast
|ESPN Commentators
|Platforms
|Wednesday, May 17
|7 p.m.
|The Point
|Host: John Buccigross Analysts: Mark Messier, Chris Chelios
|ESPN2, ESPN+
|Friday, May 19
|5 p.m.
|Quest for the Stanley Cup – Episode 2
|ESPN+
|8:30 p.m.
|Dallas Stars at Vegas Golden Knights
GAME 1
|Play-by-Play: Sean McDonough Analyst: Ray Ferraro Reporter: Emily Kaplan Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson In Studio: Steve Levy, Mark Messier, Chris Chelios, P.K. Subban, Brian Boucher, Arda Öcal
|ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|In The Crease (following last game)
|Host: Arda Öcal
|ESPN+
|Saturday, May 20
|In The Crease (following last game)
|Host: Arda Öcal
|ESPN+
|Sunday, May 21
|3 p.m.
|Dallas Stars at Vegas Golden Knights
GAME 2
|Play-by-Play: Sean McDonough Analyst: Ray Ferraro Reporter: Emily Kaplan Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson In Studio: Steve Levy, Mark Messier, Chris Chelios, P.K. Subban, Brian Boucher, Arda Öcal
|ABC, ESPN+
|In The Crease (following last game)
|Host: Arda Öcal
|ESPN+
|Monday, May 22
|In The Crease (following last game)
|Host: Linda Cohn
|ESPN+
|Tuesday, May 23
|7 p.m.
|The Point
|Host: Steve Levy
Analysts: Mark Messier, Chris Chelios, P.K. Subban
|ESPN2, ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|Vegas Golden Knights at Dallas Stars
GAME 3
|Play-by-Play: Sean McDonough Analyst: Ray Ferraro Reporter: Emily Kaplan Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson In Studio: Steve Levy, Mark Messier, Chris Chelios, P.K. Subban, Brian Boucher, Linda Cohn
|ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|In The Crease (following last game)
|Host: Linda Cohn
|ESPN+
|Wednesday,May 24
|P.K.’s Places
Episode 4: The Great Outdoors
|Host: P.K. Subban
|ESPN+
|In The Crease (following last game)
|Host: Linda Cohn
|ESPN+
|Thursday, May 25
|6 p.m.
|The Point
|Host: Steve Levy
Analysts: Mark Messier, Chris Chelios, P.K. Subban
|ESPN2, ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|Vegas Golden Knights at Dallas Stars
GAME 4
|Play-by-Play: Sean McDonough Analyst: Ray Ferraro Reporter: Emily Kaplan Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson In Studio: Steve Levy, Mark Messier, Chris Chelios, P.K. Subban, Brian Boucher, Linda Cohn
|ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|In The Crease (following last game)
|Host: Linda Cohn
|ESPN+
|Friday, May 26
|5 p.m.
|Quest for the Stanley Cup – Episode 3
|ESPN+
|In The Crease (following last game)
|Host: Arda Öcal
|ESPN+
|Saturday, May 27
|8 p.m.
|Dallas Stars at Vegas Golden Knights
GAME 5 – IF NECESSARY
|Play-by-Play: Sean McDonough Analyst: Ray Ferraro Reporter: Emily Kaplan Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson In Studio: Steve Levy, Mark Messier, Chris Chelios, P.K. Subban, Brian Boucher, Arda Öcal
|ABC, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|In The Crease (following last game)
|Host: Arda Öcal
|ESPN+
|Sunday, May 28
|In The Crease (following last game)
|Host: Arda Öcal
|ESPN+
|Monday, May 29
|7 p.m.
|The Point
|Host: John Buccigross
Analysts: Mark Messier, Chris Chelios, P.K. Subban
|ESPN2, ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|Vegas Golden Knights at Dallas Stars
GAME 6 – IF NECESSARY
|Play-by-Play: Sean McDonough Analyst: Ray Ferraro Reporter: Emily Kaplan Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson In Studio: Steve Levy, Mark Messier, Chris Chelios, P.K. Subban, Brian Boucher, Linda Cohn
|ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|In The Crease (following last game)
|Host: Linda Cohn
|ESPN+
|Wednesday, May 31
|8 p.m.
|The Point
|Host: John Buccigross Analysts: Mark Messier, Chris Chelios, P.K. Subban
|ESPN2, ESPN+
|9 p.m.
|Dallas Stars at Vegas Golden Knights
GAME 7 – IF NECESSARY
|Play-by-Play: Sean McDonough Analyst: Ray Ferraro Reporter: Emily Kaplan Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson In Studio: Steve Levy, Mark Messier, Chris Chelios, P.K. Subban, Brian Boucher, Linda Cohn
|ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|In The Crease (following last game)
|Host: Linda Cohn
|ESPN+
*Commentator assignments and studio show times may be subject to change.
NHL Digital Content on ESPN.com and ESPN App
Go to ESPN.com/NHL or the ESPN App for up-to-the-minute NHL news, information and analysis, including premium editorial content by ESPN senior NHL writer Greg Wyshynski, exclusively for ESPN+ subscribers.
