2023 Stanley Cup Western Conference Final Continues Monday in a Primetime Game 6 Matchup at 8:00 p.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes

The 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs presented by GEICO continue with Game 6 of the Western Conference Final on Monday, May 29, on ESPN, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes, featuring the Vegas Golden Knights at Dallas Stars during primetime at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Escaping elimination for the second game in a row, the Stars and a series-saving, third-period performance by Ty Dellandrea, who netted two goals for his first multigoal playoff game of his career, and helped give Dallas a chance to even the series – now trailing Vegas 3-2. The two and only Game 5 goals from the Golden Knights came from Ivan Barbashev and Chandler Stephenson, each with an assist from Jonathan Marchessault. The Golden Knights will again attempt to close out the Western Conference series on Monday and move on to the Stanley Cup Final.

ESPN’s NHL-focused studio show, The Point, will be presented throughout the Western Conference Final as games become necessary. New episodes of In The Crease stream exclusively on ESPN+ each game day, following the last game of the day, with in-depth analysis, interviews and highlights. Additionally, all Stanley Cup Playoff games are available for on-demand replay on ESPN+ within 24 hours of each game’s completion.

The commentators and telecast details for each game are detailed below.

– TELECAST & COMMENTATOR SCHEDULE –

Date Time (ET) Game/Telecast ESPN Commentators Platforms Monday, May 29 7 p.m. The Point Host: John Buccigross Analysts: Mark Messier, Chris Chelios, P.K. Subban ESPN2, ESPN+ 8 p.m. Vegas Golden Knights at Dallas Stars GAME 6 Play-by-Play: Sean McDonough Analyst: Ray Ferraro Reporter: Emily Kaplan Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson In Studio: Steve Levy, Mark Messier, Chris Chelios, P.K. Subban, Brian Boucher, Linda Cohn ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes In The Crease (following last game) Host: Linda Cohn ESPN+ Wednesday, May 31 8 p.m. The Point Host: John Buccigross Analysts: Mark Messier, Chris Chelios, P.K. Subban ESPN 9 p.m. Dallas Stars at Vegas Golden Knights GAME 7 – IF NECESSARY Play-by-Play: Sean McDonough Analyst: Ray Ferraro Reporter: Emily Kaplan Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson In Studio: Steve Levy, Mark Messier, Chris Chelios, P.K. Subban, Brian Boucher, Linda Cohn ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes In The Crease (following last game) Host: Linda Cohn ESPN+

*Commentator assignments and studio show times may be subject to change.

NHL Digital Content on ESPN.com and ESPN App

Go to ESPN.com/NHL or the ESPN App for up-to-the-minute NHL news, information and analysis, including premium editorial content by ESPN senior NHL writer Greg Wyshynski, exclusively for ESPN+ subscribers.

– 30 –



CONTACTS:

ESPN

Danny Chi | [email protected] | 213-405-4400

Andrea DiCristoforo | [email protected] | 603-759-7670

ESPN+

[email protected]