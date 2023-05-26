2023 Stanley Cup Western Conference Final Continues Saturday in a Primetime Game 5 Matchup 8:00 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN+

The 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs presented by GEICO continue with Game 5 of the Western Conference Final on Saturday, May 27, on ABC and ESPN+, featuring the Vegas Golden Knights at Dallas Stars during primetime at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Narrowly avoiding a sweep in the West, the Stars’ Jason Robertson and Joe Pavelski helped keep the season alive with a power play overtime-winning goal, bringing the series to a 3-1 Vegas lead. Robertson netted two of Dallas’ three goals, marking his first career multigoal playoff game. Goaltender Jake Oettinger bounced back on Thursday night with 37 saves despite the efforts of Golden Knights’ Jonathan Marchessault and William Karlsson who each scored a goal. The Golden Knights will aim to close out the series on Saturday and punch their ticket to the Stanley Cup Final.

ESPN’s NHL-focused studio show, The Point, will be presented throughout the Western Conference Final as games become necessary. New episodes of In The Crease stream exclusively on ESPN+ each game day, following the last game of the day, with in-depth analysis, interviews and highlights. Additionally, all Stanley Cup Playoff games are available for on-demand replay on ESPN+ within 24 hours of each game’s completion.

The commentators and telecast details for each game are detailed below.

– TELECAST & COMMENTATOR SCHEDULE –

Date Time (ET) Game/Telecast ESPN Commentators Platforms Friday, May 26 5 p.m. Quest for the Stanley Cup – Episode 3

ESPN+ In The Crease (following last game) Host: Arda Öcal ESPN+ Saturday, May 27 8 p.m. Dallas Stars at Vegas Golden Knights GAME 5 Play-by-Play: Sean McDonough Analyst: Ray Ferraro Reporter: Emily Kaplan Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson In Studio: Steve Levy, Mark Messier, Chris Chelios, P.K. Subban, Brian Boucher, Arda Öcal ABC, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes In The Crease (following last game) Host: Arda Öcal ESPN+ Sunday, May 28 In The Crease (following last game) Host: Arda Öcal ESPN+ Monday, May 29 7 p.m. The Point Host: John Buccigross Analysts: Mark Messier, Chris Chelios, P.K. Subban ESPN2, ESPN+ 8 p.m. Vegas Golden Knights at Dallas Stars GAME 6 – IF NECESSARY Play-by-Play: Sean McDonough Analyst: Ray Ferraro Reporter: Emily Kaplan Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson In Studio: Steve Levy, Mark Messier, Chris Chelios, P.K. Subban, Brian Boucher, Linda Cohn ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes In The Crease (following last game) Host: Linda Cohn ESPN+ Wednesday, May 31 8 p.m. The Point Host: John Buccigross Analysts: Mark Messier, Chris Chelios, P.K. Subban ESPN 9 p.m. Dallas Stars at Vegas Golden Knights GAME 7 – IF NECESSARY Play-by-Play: Sean McDonough Analyst: Ray Ferraro Reporter: Emily Kaplan Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson In Studio: Steve Levy, Mark Messier, Chris Chelios, P.K. Subban, Brian Boucher, Linda Cohn ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes In The Crease (following last game) Host: Linda Cohn ESPN+

*Commentator assignments and studio show times may be subject to change.

NHL Digital Content on ESPN.com and ESPN App

Go to ESPN.com/NHL or the ESPN App for up-to-the-minute NHL news, information and analysis, including premium editorial content by ESPN senior NHL writer Greg Wyshynski, exclusively for ESPN+ subscribers.

