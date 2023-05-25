Back in the City of Brotherly Love: ESPN Platforms Present NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Championship Weekend
Game Coverage
Men’s Championship (Lincoln Financial Field – Philadelphia, Pa.)
Saturday, May 27
Semifinal #1: No. 1 Duke vs No. 5 Penn State | Noon ET, ESPN2/ESPN+
Semifinal #2: No. 2 Virginia vs No. 3 Notre Dame | 2:30 p.m., ESPN2/ESPN+
Monday, May 29
National Championship Game | 1 p.m., ESPN/ESPN+
All games available on ESPN+ via the ESPN app.
Matchup Highlights
- The field features four of the top-five seeds in this year’s bracket; three teams from the ACC and one from the Big Ten
- Duke (14), Notre Dame (6), Penn State (2) and Virginia (25) combine for 47 national semifinals appearances
- Virginia has won two of the last three NCAA titles and seven overall, while Duke owns three national championships. Notre Dame and Penn State are both seeking their first title.
- Three of the five Tewaaraton Award finalists will be playing this weekend: Duke’s Brennen O’Neill, Notre Dame’s Pat Kavanagh and Virginia’s Connor Shellenberger
- Six PLL College Draftees will also be in action at the Linc: Thomas McConvey (Virginia), Brian Tevlin (Notre Dame), Xander Dickson (Virginia), Petey LaSalla (Virginia), Garrett Leadmon (Duke) and Chris Fake (Notre Dame)
Production
- Cameras will be stationed throughout The Linc to capture the action, including SupraCam aerial coverage, Super Mo, three marshall cameras offering unique vantage points and goal cameras
- Shot Speed – on-screen graphics will display the miles per hour of shots taken
- Game officials will wear microphones during the semifinals and championship, providing on-field dialogue during penalty calls
Commentators
- Anish Shroff will handle play-by-play duties and will be joined by analysts Quint Kessenich (national champion at Johns Hopkins and one of the nation’s top goalies during his college career) and Paul Carcaterra(All-American and national champion at Syracuse) for all three Championship Weekend games.
- Chris Cotter will host studio coverage alongside Matt Ward (2006 Tewaaraton Award winner; national champion with Virginia) and seven-time NCAA Champion head coach Bill Tierney, who recently retired from coaching after 42 seasons, surrounding the national semifinals. Cotter will be joined by Carcaterraand Coach Tierney live from The Linc for National Championship game coverage.
ACC Network
With three ACC teams participating in this weekend’s championship, ACC Network’s studio shows All ACC and ACC PM will have coverage throughout as well as into next week celebrating the conference’s spring sport season success.
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Network
|Sat, May 27
|Noon
|NCAA National Semifinal #1
No. 1 Duke vs No. 5 Penn State
Anish Shroff, Quint Kessenich, Paul Carcaterra
|ESPN2/ESPN+
|2:30 p.m.
|No. 2 Virginia vs No. 3 Notre Dame
Anish Shroff, Quint Kessenich, Paul Carcaterra
|ESPN2/ESPN+
|Mon, May 29
|1 p.m.
|NCAA Championship Game
Anish Shroff, Quint Kessenich, Paul Carcaterra
|ESPN/ESPN+
Games airing on ESPN platforms are also available through the ESPN App, accessible on computers, smartphones, tablets and connected devices to fans who receive their video subscription from an affiliated provider.