Back in the City of Brotherly Love: ESPN Platforms Present NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Championship Weekend

Men’s Championship (Lincoln Financial Field – Philadelphia, Pa.)

Saturday, May 27

Semifinal #1: No. 1 Duke vs No. 5 Penn State | Noon ET, ESPN2/ESPN+

Semifinal #2: No. 2 Virginia vs No. 3 Notre Dame | 2:30 p.m., ESPN2/ESPN+

Monday, May 29

National Championship Game | 1 p.m., ESPN/ESPN+

All games available on ESPN+ via the ESPN app.

Matchup Highlights

The field features four of the top-five seeds in this year’s bracket; three teams from the ACC and one from the Big Ten

Duke (14), Notre Dame (6), Penn State (2) and Virginia (25) combine for 47 national semifinals appearances

Virginia has won two of the last three NCAA titles and seven overall, while Duke owns three national championships. Notre Dame and Penn State are both seeking their first title.

Three of the five Tewaaraton Award finalists will be playing this weekend: Duke’s Brennen O’Neill, Notre Dame’s Pat Kavanagh and Virginia’s Connor Shellenberger

Six PLL College Draftees will also be in action at the Linc: Thomas McConvey (Virginia), Brian Tevlin (Notre Dame), Xander Dickson (Virginia), Petey LaSalla (Virginia), Garrett Leadmon (Duke) and Chris Fake (Notre Dame)

Production

Cameras will be stationed throughout The Linc to capture the action, including SupraCam aerial coverage, Super Mo, three marshall cameras offering unique vantage points and goal cameras

Shot Speed – on-screen graphics will display the miles per hour of shots taken

Game officials will wear microphones during the semifinals and championship, providing on-field dialogue during penalty calls

Commentators

Anish Shroff will handle play-by-play duties and will be joined by analysts Quint Kessenich (national champion at Johns Hopkins and one of the nation’s top goalies during his college career) and Paul Carcaterra (All-American and national champion at Syracuse) for all three Championship Weekend games.

will handle play-by-play duties and will be joined by analysts (national champion at Johns Hopkins and one of the nation’s top goalies during his college career) and (All-American and national champion at Syracuse) for all three Championship Weekend games. Chris Cotter will host studio coverage alongside Matt Ward (2006 Tewaaraton Award winner; national champion with Virginia) and seven-time NCAA Champion head coach Bill Tierney, who recently retired from coaching after 42 seasons, surrounding the national semifinals. Cotter will be joined by Carcaterraand Coach Tierney live from The Linc for National Championship game coverage.

ACC Network

With three ACC teams participating in this weekend’s championship, ACC Network’s studio shows All ACC and ACC PM will have coverage throughout as well as into next week celebrating the conference’s spring sport season success.

Date Time (ET) Matchup Network Sat, May 27 Noon NCAA National Semifinal #1 No. 1 Duke vs No. 5 Penn State Anish Shroff, Quint Kessenich, Paul Carcaterra ESPN2/ESPN+ 2:30 p.m. No. 2 Virginia vs No. 3 Notre Dame Anish Shroff, Quint Kessenich, Paul Carcaterra ESPN2/ESPN+ Mon, May 29 1 p.m. NCAA Championship Game Anish Shroff, Quint Kessenich, Paul Carcaterra ESPN/ESPN+

