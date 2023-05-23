Championship Season in Full Swing: ESPN Platforms to Present Extensive Coverage of College Baseball’s Conference Championships
- Play Begins Tuesday with More Than 240 Games Across ESPN Platforms Through Sunday
- Following Championship Sunday, NCAA Baseball Selection Special Presented by Capital One Airs at Noon ET on Monday, May 29, on ESPN2
ESPN platforms will showcase more than 240 college baseball conference championship week games through Sunday. Coverage began Tuesday morning and will continue with games available across ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPNEWS, SEC Network, ACC Network, Big 12 Now on ESPN+, ESPN+ and ESPN3 all week, with every matchup streaming on the ESPN App.
The extensive coverage of postseason NCAA baseball will include 15 title games across ESPN platforms. Title game showdowns on linear platforms play ball on Saturday with the Big South Baseball Championship (ESPNU), the WCC Baseball Championship (ESPNU) and the Pac-12 Baseball Championship (ESPN2). The ACC Baseball Championship (ESPN2) and American Athletic Conference at noon ET usher in Championship Sunday play followed by the SWAC Baseball Championship (ESPN3) at 1 p.m., SEC Baseball Championship at 3 p.m. (ESPN2) and the Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship at 6 p.m. (ESPNU).
ESPN+ will also stream a number of championship games during the weekend including the A10 (noon), Horizon League (4 p.m.) and WAC (10 p.m.) on Saturday, and the American Athletic Conference (noon) and ASUN (1 p.m.) title games on Sunday.
SEC Network Returns to Hoover
SEC Network’s signature presentation of the SEC Baseball Tournament continues in Hoover, Ala., this week, the 32nd edition at the Hoover Met. First pitch through the semifinals (Tuesday, May 23 – Saturday, May 27) is slated for SEC Network, with Sunday’s championship game live on ESPN2. Tom Hart and Dave Neal will alternate play-by-play duties throughout the tourney with an analyst rotation including Chris Burke, Ben McDonald and Kyle Peterson. Kris Budden will join the crew as reporter on Friday through the title game.
SEC Network’s signature news & information show, SEC Now, will be live from Hoover with studio support throughout the tournament. David Dellucci and Todd Walker will be on the desk for the duration with a trio of rotating hosts. Alyssa Lang will host early studio coverage throughout the week with Dari Nowkhah anchoring in the evenings. Peter Burns will take over hosting from Hoover for weekend studio wraps surrounding the semifinals and championship.
ACC Baseball Championship Play on ACCN
Coverage of the ACC Baseball Championship from Durham Bulls Athletic Park in Durham, N.C., kicked off on Tuesday, May 23, with four days of pool play available exclusively on ACC Network, in addition to Saturday’s semifinals at 1 and 5 p.m. ET. Wes Durham, Chris Cotter, Mike Monaco and Dani Wexelman share play-by-play duties throughout pool play with Devon Travis and Gaby Sanchez joining as analysts. Monaco will call the semifinals and championship games on ACC Network and ESPN2, respectively, with Sanchez on analyst duties and Wexelman joining as reporter. Host Jordan Cornette with analyst Danny Graves will be live from Durham with on-site All ACC studio coverage all week, and will be joined by Devon Travis for coverage surrounding the semifinals and championship games.
Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship Coverage
ESPN platforms will host the entire Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship from Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, beginning on Wednesday, May 24. The full slate of tournament games will be available on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ with an additional quartet of games airing on ESPNU including the title game on Championship Sunday at 6 p.m.
Clay Matvick, Keith Moreland and Victor Rojas will handle play-by play duties, while Greg Swindell and Mike Rooney will join the crew as the analysts for the championship week coverage.
The Road to Omaha Starts Here
The Road to Omaha begins with the NCAA Baseball Selection Special Presented by Capital One live from ESPN’s Bristol, Conn., studios at noon on Monday, May 29 on ESPN2. Matt Schick, Kyle Peterson and Mike Rooney will host the hour-long special where the 64-team NCAA Division I Baseball Championship bracket will be revealed.
ESPN will once again be the exclusive home of the entire NCAA Division I Baseball postseason throughout the month of June with further Men’s College World Series coverage details to be announced in the coming weeks.
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game / Commentators
|Platform
|Tue, May 23
|9 a.m.
|AAC Baseball Championship – Game 1
|ESPN+
|10 a.m.
|ASUN Baseball Championship – Game 1
|ESPN+
|10:30 a.m.
|SEC Baseball Tournament – First Round
Dave Neal, Ben McDonald
|SEC Network
|11 a.m.
|ACC Baseball Championship – Pool Play Day 1
Dani Wexelman, Devon Travis
|ACC Network
|11 a.m.
|A10 Baseball Championship – Game 1
|ESPN+
|12:30 p.m.
|AAC Baseball Championship – Game 2
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|SEC Baseball Tournament – First Round
Dave Neal, Ben McDonald
|SEC Network
|2:30 p.m.
|ASUN Baseball Championship – Game 2
|ESPN+
|2:30 p.m.
|MVC Baseball Championship – Game 1
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|ACC Baseball Championship – Pool Play Day 1
Dani Wexelman, Devon Travis
|ACC Network
|3 p.m.
|A10 Baseball Championship – Game 2
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|AAC Baseball Championship – Game 3
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|Sun Belt Baseball Championship – Elimination Game
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|WAC Baseball Championship – Game 1
|ESPN+
|5:30 p.m.
|SEC Baseball Tournament – First Round
Tom Hart, Chris Burke
|SEC Network
|6 p.m.
|MVC Baseball Championship – Game 2
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|A10 Baseball Championship – Game 3
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|ACC Baseball Championship – Pool Play Day 1
Wes Durham, Gaby Sanchez
|ACC Network
|7 p.m.
|ASUN Baseball Championship – Game 3
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Southland Baseball Championship – Game 1
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|WAC Baseball Championship – Game 2
|ESPN+
|7:30 p.m.
|AAC Baseball Championship – Game 4
|ESPN+
|7:30 p.m.
|Sun Belt Baseball Championship – Elimination Game
|ESPN+
|9 p.m.
|SEC Baseball Tournament – First Round
Tom Hart, Chris Burke
|SEC Network
|Wed, May 24
|9 a.m.
|MVC Baseball Championship – Game 3
|ESPN+
|10 a.m.
|Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship – Game 1
Victor Rojas, Greg Swindell
|ESPNU/ESPN+
|10 a.m.
|ASUN Baseball Championship – Game 4
|ESPN+
|10 a.m.
|C-USA Baseball Championship – Game 1
|ESPN+
|10 a.m.
|OVC Baseball Championship – Game 1
|ESPN+
|10 a.m.
|Sun Belt Baseball Championship – Game 3
|ESPN+
|10:30 a.m.
|SEC Baseball Tournament – Second Round
Dave Neal, Ben McDonald
|SEC Network
|11 a.m.
|ACC Baseball Championship – Pool Play Day 2
Dani Wexelman, Devon Travis
|ACC Network
|11 a.m.
|A10 Baseball Championship – Game 4
|ESPN+
|11 a.m.
|MAAC Baseball Championship – First Round
|ESPN+
|Noon
|Horizon League Baseball Championship – Game 1
|ESPN+
|Noon
|Southland Baseball Championship – Game 2
|ESPN+
|Noon
|WAC Baseball Championship – Game 3
|ESPN+
|12:30 p.m.
|MAC Baseball Championship – Game 1
|ESPN+
|12:30 p.m.
|MVC Baseball Championship – Game 4
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|America East Baseball Championship – Game 1
|ESPN+
|1:30 p.m.
|C-USA Baseball Championship – Game 2
|ESPN+
|1:30 p.m.
|OVC Baseball Championship – Game 2
|ESPN+
|1:30 p.m.
|Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship – Game 2
|ESPN+
|1:30 p.m.
|Sun Belt Baseball Championship – Game 4
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|SEC Baseball Tournament – Second Round
Dave Neal, Ben McDonald
|SEC Network
|2:30 p.m.
|ASUN Baseball Championship – Game 5
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|ACC Baseball Championship – Pool Play Day 2
Wes Durham, Gaby Sanchez
|ACC Network
|3 p.m.
|A10 Baseball Championship – Game 5
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|AAC Baseball Championship – Game 5
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|MAAC Baseball Championship – First Round
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|SoCon Baseball Championship – Game 1
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|WAC Baseball Championship – Game 4
|ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|Southland Baseball Championship – Game 3
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|Horizon League Baseball Championship – Game 2
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|MVC Baseball Championship – Game 5
|ESPN+
|5 p.m.
|America East Baseball Championship – Game 2
|ESPN+
|5 p.m.
|C-USA Baseball Championship – Game 3
|ESPN+
|5 p.m.
|OVC Baseball Championship – Game 3
|ESPN+
|5 p.m.
|Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship – Game 3
|ESPN+
|5 p.m.
|Sun Belt Baseball Championship – Game 5
|ESPN+
|5:30 p.m.
|SEC Baseball Tournament – Second Round
Tom Hart, Chris Burke
|SEC Network
|6 p.m.
|MAC Baseball Championship – Game 2
|ESPN+
|6:30 p.m.
|AAC Baseball Championship – Game 6
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|ACC Baseball Championship – Pool Play Day 2
Wes Durham, Gaby Sanchez
|ACC Network
|7 p.m.
|A10 Baseball Championship – Game 6
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|ASUN Baseball Championship – Game 6
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|MAAC Baseball Championship – Elimination Game
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|SoCon Baseball Championship – Game 2
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Southland Baseball Championship – Game 4
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|WAC Baseball Championship – Game 5
|ESPN+
|7:30 p.m.
|MVC Baseball Championship – Game 6
|ESPN+
|8:30 p.m.
|C-USA Baseball Championship – Game 4
|ESPN+
|8:30 p.m.
|OVC Baseball Championship – Game 4
|ESPN+
|8:30 p.m.
|Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship – Game 4
|ESPN+
|8:30 p.m.
|Sun Belt Baseball Championship – Game 6
|ESPN+
|9 p.m.
|SEC Baseball Tournament – Second Round
Tom Hart, Chris Burke
|SEC Network
|10 p.m.
|WAC Baseball Championship – Game 6
|ESPN+
|Thu, May 25
|9 a.m.
|MVC Baseball Championship – Game 7
|ESPN+
|10 a.m.
|ASUN Baseball Championship – Game 7
|ESPN+
|10 a.m.
|C-USA Baseball Championship – Game 5
|ESPN+
|10 a.m.
|Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship – Game 5
|ESPN+
|10 a.m.
|Sun Belt Baseball Championship – Game 7
|ESPN+
|10:30 a.m.
|SEC Baseball Tournament – Third Round
Dave Neal, Ben McDonald
|SEC Network
|11 a.m.
|ACC Baseball Championship – Pool Play Day 3
Chris Cotter, Devon Travis
|ACC Network
|11 a.m.
|A10 Baseball Championship – Game 7
|ESPN+
|11 a.m.
|America East Baseball Championship – Game 3
|ESPN+
|11 a.m.
|Horizon League Baseball Championship – Game 3
|ESPN+
|11 a.m.
|MAAC Baseball Championship – Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|Noon
|OVC Baseball Championship – Game 5
|ESPN+
|Noon
|Southland Baseball Championship – Game 5
|ESPN+
|Noon
|WAC Baseball Championship – Game 7
|ESPN+
|12:30 p.m.
|MAC Baseball Championship – Game 3
|ESPN+
|12:30 p.m.
|MVC Baseball Championship – Game 8
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|AAC Baseball Championship – Game 7
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|Big South Baseball Championship – Game 1
|ESPN+
|1:30 p.m.
|C-USA Baseball Championship – Game 6
|ESPN+
|1:30 p.m.
|Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship – Game 6
|ESPN+
|1:30 p.m.
|Sun Belt Baseball Championship – Game 8
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|SEC Baseball Tournament – Third Round
Dave Neal, Ben McDonald
|SEC Network
|2:30 p.m.
|ASUN Baseball Championship – Game 8
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|ACC Baseball Championship – Pool Play Day 3
Chris Cotter, Devon Travis
|ACC Network
|3 p.m.
|A10 Baseball Championship – Game 8
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|America East Baseball Championship – Game 4
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|Horizon League Baseball Championship – Game 4
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|MAAC Baseball Championship – Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|SoCon Baseball Championship – Game 3
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|WAC Baseball Championship – Game 8
|ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|Southland Baseball Championship – Game 6
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|MVC Baseball Championship – Game 9
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|OVC Baseball Championship – Game 6
|ESPN+
|4:30 p.m.
|AAC Baseball Championship – Game 8
|ESPN+
|5 p.m.
|Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship – Game 7
Keith Moreland, Mike Rooney
|ESPNU/ESPN+
|5 p.m.
|Big South Baseball Championship – Game 2
|ESPN+
|5 p.m.
|C-USA Baseball Championship – Game 7
|ESPN+
|5 p.m.
|Sun Belt Baseball Championship – Game 9
|ESPN+
|5:30 p.m.
|SEC Baseball Tournament – Third Round
Tom Hart, Chris Burke
|SEC Network
|6 p.m.
|MAC Baseball Championship – Game 4
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|ACC Baseball Championship – Pool Play Day 3
Dani Wexelman, Gaby Sanchez
|ACC Network
|7 p.m.
|A10 Baseball Championship – Game 9
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|America East Baseball Championship – Game 5
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|ASUN Baseball Championship – Game 9
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Horizon League Baseball Championship – Game 5
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|MAAC Baseball Championship – Elimination Game
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|SoCon Baseball Championship – Game 4
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Southland Baseball Championship – Game 7
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|WAC Baseball Championship – Game 9
|ESPN+
|7:30 p.m.
|MVC Baseball Championship – Game 10
|ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|OVC Baseball Championship – Game 7
|ESPN+
|8:30 p.m.
|Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship – Game 8
Keith Moreland, Mike Rooney
|ESPNU/ESPN+
|8:30 p.m.
|C-USA Baseball Championship – Game 8
|ESPN+
|8:30 p.m.
|Sun Belt Baseball Championship – Game 10
|ESPN+
|9 p.m.
|SEC Baseball Tournament – Third Round
Tom Hart, Kyle Peterson
|SEC Network
|10 p.m.
|WAC Baseball Championship – Game 10
|ESPN+
|Fri, May 26
|9 a.m.
|SoCon Baseball Championship – Game 5
|ESPN+
|10 a.m.
|ASUN Baseball Championship – Game 10
|ESPN+
|11 a.m.
|ACC Baseball Championship – Pool Play Day 4
Chris Cotter, Devon Travis
|ACC Network
|11 a.m.
|A10 Baseball Championship – Semifinal
|ESPN+
|11 a.m.
|Big South Baseball Championship – Game 3
|ESPN+
|11 a.m.
|MAAC Baseball Championship – Semifinal
|ESPN+
|11 a.m.
|MVC Baseball Championship – Game 11
|ESPN+
|Noon
|Horizon League Baseball Championship – Game 6
|ESPN+
|Noon
|Southland Baseball Championship – Game 8
|ESPN+
|12:30 p.m.
|MAC Baseball Championship – Game 5
|ESPN+
|12:30 p.m.
|SoCon Baseball Championship – Game 6
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|AAC Baseball Championship – Game 9
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|America East Baseball Championship – Game 6
|ESPN+
|2:30 p.m.
|ASUN Baseball Championship – Game 11
|ESPN+
|2:30 p.m.
|MVC Baseball Championship – Game 12
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|ACC Baseball Championship – Pool Play Day 4
Mike Monaco, Devon Travis
|ACC Network
|3 p.m.
|A10 Baseball Championship – Semifinal
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|Big South Baseball Championship – Game 4
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|C-USA Baseball Championship – Game 9
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|MAAC Baseball Championship – Elimination Game
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|OVC Baseball Championship – Game 8
|ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|Southland Baseball Championship – Game 9
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|SEC Baseball Tournament – Fourth Round
Dave Neal, Ben McDonald, Kris Budden
|SEC Network
|4 p.m.
|Horizon League Baseball Championship – Game 7
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship – Game 9
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|SoCon Baseball Championship – Game 7
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|Sun Belt Baseball Championship – Game 11
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|WAC Baseball Championship – Game 11
|ESPN+
|4:30 p.m.
|AAC Baseball Championship – Game 10
|ESPN+
|5 p.m.
|America East Baseball Championship – Game 7
|ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|MVC Baseball Championship – Game 13
|ESPN+
|6:30 p.m.
|C-USA Baseball Championship – Game 10
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|ACC Baseball Championship – Pool Play Day 4
Mike Monaco, Gaby Sanchez
|ACC Network
|7 p.m.
|ASUN Baseball Championship – Game 12
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Big South Baseball Championship – Game 5
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|MAAC Baseball Championship – Semifinal
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|OVC Baseball Championship – Game 9
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Southland Baseball Championship – Game 10
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|WAC Baseball Championship – Game 12
|ESPN+
|7:30 p.m.
|SEC Baseball Tournament – Fourth Round
Tom Hart, Kyle Peterson, Kris Budden
|SEC Network
|7:30 p.m.
|Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship – Game 10
|ESPN+
|7:30 p.m.
|SoCon Baseball Championship – Game 8
|ESPN+
|7:30 p.m.
|Sun Belt Baseball Championship – Game 12
|ESPN+
|10 p.m.
|WAC Baseball Championship – Game 13
|ESPN+
|Sat, May 27
|9 a.m.
|AAC Baseball Championship – Game 11
|ESPN+
|10 a.m.
|C-USA Baseball Championship – Game 11
|ESPN+
|10 a.m.
|Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship – Game 11
|ESPN+
|10 a.m.
|Sun Belt Baseball Championship – Game 13
|ESPN+
|11 a.m.
|ASUN Baseball Championship – Semifinal
|ESPN+
|Noon
|Big South Baseball Championship Game
Kevin Fitzgerald, Lance Cormier
|ESPNU/ESPN+
|Noon
|A10 Baseball Championship Game
|ESPN+
|Noon
|Horizon League Baseball Championship Game
|ESPN+
|Noon
|MAAC Baseball Championship Game
|ESPN+
|Noon
|SoCon Baseball Championship – Game 9
|ESPN+
|12:30 p.m.
|AAC Baseball Championship – Game 12
|ESPN+
|12:30 p.m.
|MAC Baseball Championship – Game 6
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|SEC Baseball Tournament – Semifinals
Tom Hart, Chris Burke, Kyle Peterson, Kris Budden
|SEC Network
|1 p.m.
|ACC Baseball Championship – Semifinals
Mike Monaco, Gaby Sanchez, Dani Wexelman
|ACC Network
|1 p.m.
|America East Baseball Championship – Game 8
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|OVC Baseball Championship – Game 10
|ESPN+
|1:30 p.m.
|C-USA Baseball Championship – Game 12
|ESPN+
|1:30 p.m.
|Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship – Game 12
|ESPN+
|1:30 p.m.
|Sun Belt Baseball Championship – Game 14
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Southland Baseball Championship – Game 11
|ESPN+
|2:30 p.m.
|MVC Baseball Championship – Game 14
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|ASUN Baseball Championship – Semifinal
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|SoCon Baseball Championship – Game 10
|ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|MAAC Baseball Championship Game
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|WCC Baseball Tournament – Championship
Mike Ferrin, Gregg Olson
|ESPNU
|4 p.m.
|A10 Baseball Championship Game
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|AAC Baseball Championship – Game 13
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|America East Baseball Championship – Game 9
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|Big South Baseball Championship Game
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|Horizon League Baseball Championship Game
|ESPN+
|4:30 p.m.
|SEC Baseball Tournament – Semifinals
Tom Hart, Chris Burke, Kyle Peterson, Kris Budden
|SEC Network
|5 p.m.
|ACC Baseball Championship – Semifinals
Mike Monaco, Gaby Sanchez, Dani Wexelman
|ACC Network
|5 p.m.
|C-USA Baseball Championship – Game 13
|ESPN+
|5 p.m.
|MAC Baseball Championship – Game 7
|ESPN+
|5 p.m.
|Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship – Game 13
|ESPN+
|5 p.m.
|Sun Belt Baseball Championship – Game 15
|ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|MVC Baseball Championship – Game 15
|ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|Southland Baseball Championship – Game 12
|ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|WAC Baseball Championship Game
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|SoCon Baseball Championship – Game 11
|ESPN+
|7:30 p.m.
|AAC Baseball Championship – Game 14
|ESPN+
|8:30 p.m.
|C-USA Baseball Championship – Game 14
|ESPN+
|8:30 p.m.
|Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship – Game 14
|ESPN+
|8:30 p.m.
|Sun Belt Baseball Championship – Game 16
|ESPN+
|10 p.m.
|Pac-12 Baseball Championship
Roxy Bernstein, Wes Clements
|ESPN2
|10 p.m.
|WAC Baseball Championship Game
|ESPN+
|Sun, May 28
|Noon
|ACC Baseball Championship – Championship
Mike Monaco, Gaby Sanchez, Dani Wexelman
|ESPN2
|Noon
|American Athletic Conference Championship Game
Sam Ravech, Roddy Jones
|ESPNEWS/ESPN+
|Noon
|SoCon Baseball Championship – Game 12
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|SWAC Baseball Championship
Derek Jones, Lance Cormier
|ESPN3
|1 p.m.
|ASUN Baseball Championship Game
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Sun Belt Baseball Championship Game
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|SEC Baseball Tournament – Championship
Tom Hart, Chris Burke, Kyle Peterson, Kris Budden
|ESPN2
|3 p.m.
|AAC Baseball Championship Trophy Ceremony
|ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|SoCon Baseball Championship – Game 13
|ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship
Clay Matvick, Greg Swindell
|ESPNU/ESPN+
*Platforms and times subject to change