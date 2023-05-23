Championship Season in Full Swing: ESPN Platforms to Present Extensive Coverage of College Baseball’s Conference Championships

Play Begins Tuesday with More Than 240 Games Across ESPN Platforms Through Sunday

Following Championship Sunday, NCAA Baseball Selection Special Presented by Capital One Airs at Noon ET on Monday, May 29, on ESPN2

ESPN platforms will showcase more than 240 college baseball conference championship week games through Sunday. Coverage began Tuesday morning and will continue with games available across ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPNEWS, SEC Network, ACC Network, Big 12 Now on ESPN+, ESPN+ and ESPN3 all week, with every matchup streaming on the ESPN App.

The extensive coverage of postseason NCAA baseball will include 15 title games across ESPN platforms. Title game showdowns on linear platforms play ball on Saturday with the Big South Baseball Championship (ESPNU), the WCC Baseball Championship (ESPNU) and the Pac-12 Baseball Championship (ESPN2). The ACC Baseball Championship (ESPN2) and American Athletic Conference at noon ET usher in Championship Sunday play followed by the SWAC Baseball Championship (ESPN3) at 1 p.m., SEC Baseball Championship at 3 p.m. (ESPN2) and the Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship at 6 p.m. (ESPNU).

ESPN+ will also stream a number of championship games during the weekend including the A10 (noon), Horizon League (4 p.m.) and WAC (10 p.m.) on Saturday, and the American Athletic Conference (noon) and ASUN (1 p.m.) title games on Sunday.

SEC Network Returns to Hoover

SEC Network’s signature presentation of the SEC Baseball Tournament continues in Hoover, Ala., this week, the 32nd edition at the Hoover Met. First pitch through the semifinals (Tuesday, May 23 – Saturday, May 27) is slated for SEC Network, with Sunday’s championship game live on ESPN2. Tom Hart and Dave Neal will alternate play-by-play duties throughout the tourney with an analyst rotation including Chris Burke, Ben McDonald and Kyle Peterson. Kris Budden will join the crew as reporter on Friday through the title game.

SEC Network’s signature news & information show, SEC Now, will be live from Hoover with studio support throughout the tournament. David Dellucci and Todd Walker will be on the desk for the duration with a trio of rotating hosts. Alyssa Lang will host early studio coverage throughout the week with Dari Nowkhah anchoring in the evenings. Peter Burns will take over hosting from Hoover for weekend studio wraps surrounding the semifinals and championship.

ACC Baseball Championship Play on ACCN

Coverage of the ACC Baseball Championship from Durham Bulls Athletic Park in Durham, N.C., kicked off on Tuesday, May 23, with four days of pool play available exclusively on ACC Network, in addition to Saturday’s semifinals at 1 and 5 p.m. ET. Wes Durham, Chris Cotter, Mike Monaco and Dani Wexelman share play-by-play duties throughout pool play with Devon Travis and Gaby Sanchez joining as analysts. Monaco will call the semifinals and championship games on ACC Network and ESPN2, respectively, with Sanchez on analyst duties and Wexelman joining as reporter. Host Jordan Cornette with analyst Danny Graves will be live from Durham with on-site All ACC studio coverage all week, and will be joined by Devon Travis for coverage surrounding the semifinals and championship games.

Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship Coverage

ESPN platforms will host the entire Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship from Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, beginning on Wednesday, May 24. The full slate of tournament games will be available on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ with an additional quartet of games airing on ESPNU including the title game on Championship Sunday at 6 p.m.

Clay Matvick, Keith Moreland and Victor Rojas will handle play-by play duties, while Greg Swindell and Mike Rooney will join the crew as the analysts for the championship week coverage.

The Road to Omaha Starts Here

The Road to Omaha begins with the NCAA Baseball Selection Special Presented by Capital One live from ESPN’s Bristol, Conn., studios at noon on Monday, May 29 on ESPN2. Matt Schick, Kyle Peterson and Mike Rooney will host the hour-long special where the 64-team NCAA Division I Baseball Championship bracket will be revealed.

ESPN will once again be the exclusive home of the entire NCAA Division I Baseball postseason throughout the month of June with further Men’s College World Series coverage details to be announced in the coming weeks.

Date Time (ET) Game / Commentators Platform Tue, May 23 9 a.m. AAC Baseball Championship – Game 1 ESPN+ 10 a.m. ASUN Baseball Championship – Game 1 ESPN+ 10:30 a.m. SEC Baseball Tournament – First Round

Dave Neal, Ben McDonald SEC Network 11 a.m. ACC Baseball Championship – Pool Play Day 1

Dani Wexelman, Devon Travis ACC Network 11 a.m. A10 Baseball Championship – Game 1 ESPN+ 12:30 p.m. AAC Baseball Championship – Game 2 ESPN+ 2 p.m. SEC Baseball Tournament – First Round

Dave Neal, Ben McDonald SEC Network 2:30 p.m. ASUN Baseball Championship – Game 2 ESPN+ 2:30 p.m. MVC Baseball Championship – Game 1 ESPN+ 3 p.m. ACC Baseball Championship – Pool Play Day 1

Dani Wexelman, Devon Travis ACC Network 3 p.m. A10 Baseball Championship – Game 2 ESPN+ 4 p.m. AAC Baseball Championship – Game 3 ESPN+ 4 p.m. Sun Belt Baseball Championship – Elimination Game ESPN+ 4 p.m. WAC Baseball Championship – Game 1 ESPN+ 5:30 p.m. SEC Baseball Tournament – First Round

Tom Hart, Chris Burke SEC Network 6 p.m. MVC Baseball Championship – Game 2 ESPN+ 7 p.m. A10 Baseball Championship – Game 3 ESPN+ 7 p.m. ACC Baseball Championship – Pool Play Day 1

Wes Durham, Gaby Sanchez ACC Network 7 p.m. ASUN Baseball Championship – Game 3 ESPN+ 7 p.m. Southland Baseball Championship – Game 1 ESPN+ 7 p.m. WAC Baseball Championship – Game 2 ESPN+ 7:30 p.m. AAC Baseball Championship – Game 4 ESPN+ 7:30 p.m. Sun Belt Baseball Championship – Elimination Game ESPN+ 9 p.m. SEC Baseball Tournament – First Round

Tom Hart, Chris Burke SEC Network Wed, May 24 9 a.m. MVC Baseball Championship – Game 3 ESPN+ 10 a.m. Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship – Game 1

Victor Rojas, Greg Swindell ESPNU/ESPN+ 10 a.m. ASUN Baseball Championship – Game 4 ESPN+ 10 a.m. C-USA Baseball Championship – Game 1 ESPN+ 10 a.m. OVC Baseball Championship – Game 1 ESPN+ 10 a.m. Sun Belt Baseball Championship – Game 3 ESPN+ 10:30 a.m. SEC Baseball Tournament – Second Round

Dave Neal, Ben McDonald SEC Network 11 a.m. ACC Baseball Championship – Pool Play Day 2

Dani Wexelman, Devon Travis ACC Network 11 a.m. A10 Baseball Championship – Game 4 ESPN+ 11 a.m. MAAC Baseball Championship – First Round ESPN+ Noon Horizon League Baseball Championship – Game 1 ESPN+ Noon Southland Baseball Championship – Game 2 ESPN+ Noon WAC Baseball Championship – Game 3 ESPN+ 12:30 p.m. MAC Baseball Championship – Game 1 ESPN+ 12:30 p.m. MVC Baseball Championship – Game 4 ESPN+ 1 p.m. America East Baseball Championship – Game 1 ESPN+ 1:30 p.m. C-USA Baseball Championship – Game 2 ESPN+ 1:30 p.m. OVC Baseball Championship – Game 2 ESPN+ 1:30 p.m. Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship – Game 2 ESPN+ 1:30 p.m. Sun Belt Baseball Championship – Game 4 ESPN+ 2 p.m. SEC Baseball Tournament – Second Round

Dave Neal, Ben McDonald SEC Network 2:30 p.m. ASUN Baseball Championship – Game 5 ESPN+ 3 p.m. ACC Baseball Championship – Pool Play Day 2

Wes Durham, Gaby Sanchez ACC Network 3 p.m. A10 Baseball Championship – Game 5 ESPN+ 3 p.m. AAC Baseball Championship – Game 5 ESPN+ 3 p.m. MAAC Baseball Championship – First Round ESPN+ 3 p.m. SoCon Baseball Championship – Game 1 ESPN+ 3 p.m. WAC Baseball Championship – Game 4 ESPN+ 3:30 p.m. Southland Baseball Championship – Game 3 ESPN+ 4 p.m. Horizon League Baseball Championship – Game 2 ESPN+ 4 p.m. MVC Baseball Championship – Game 5 ESPN+ 5 p.m. America East Baseball Championship – Game 2 ESPN+ 5 p.m. C-USA Baseball Championship – Game 3 ESPN+ 5 p.m. OVC Baseball Championship – Game 3 ESPN+ 5 p.m. Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship – Game 3 ESPN+ 5 p.m. Sun Belt Baseball Championship – Game 5 ESPN+ 5:30 p.m. SEC Baseball Tournament – Second Round

Tom Hart, Chris Burke SEC Network 6 p.m. MAC Baseball Championship – Game 2 ESPN+ 6:30 p.m. AAC Baseball Championship – Game 6 ESPN+ 7 p.m. ACC Baseball Championship – Pool Play Day 2

Wes Durham, Gaby Sanchez ACC Network 7 p.m. A10 Baseball Championship – Game 6 ESPN+ 7 p.m. ASUN Baseball Championship – Game 6 ESPN+ 7 p.m. MAAC Baseball Championship – Elimination Game ESPN+ 7 p.m. SoCon Baseball Championship – Game 2 ESPN+ 7 p.m. Southland Baseball Championship – Game 4 ESPN+ 7 p.m. WAC Baseball Championship – Game 5 ESPN+ 7:30 p.m. MVC Baseball Championship – Game 6 ESPN+ 8:30 p.m. C-USA Baseball Championship – Game 4 ESPN+ 8:30 p.m. OVC Baseball Championship – Game 4 ESPN+ 8:30 p.m. Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship – Game 4 ESPN+ 8:30 p.m. Sun Belt Baseball Championship – Game 6 ESPN+ 9 p.m. SEC Baseball Tournament – Second Round

Tom Hart, Chris Burke SEC Network 10 p.m. WAC Baseball Championship – Game 6 ESPN+ Thu, May 25 9 a.m. MVC Baseball Championship – Game 7 ESPN+ 10 a.m. ASUN Baseball Championship – Game 7 ESPN+ 10 a.m. C-USA Baseball Championship – Game 5 ESPN+ 10 a.m. Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship – Game 5 ESPN+ 10 a.m. Sun Belt Baseball Championship – Game 7 ESPN+ 10:30 a.m. SEC Baseball Tournament – Third Round

Dave Neal, Ben McDonald SEC Network 11 a.m. ACC Baseball Championship – Pool Play Day 3

Chris Cotter, Devon Travis ACC Network 11 a.m. A10 Baseball Championship – Game 7 ESPN+ 11 a.m. America East Baseball Championship – Game 3 ESPN+ 11 a.m. Horizon League Baseball Championship – Game 3 ESPN+ 11 a.m. MAAC Baseball Championship – Quarterfinal ESPN+ Noon OVC Baseball Championship – Game 5 ESPN+ Noon Southland Baseball Championship – Game 5 ESPN+ Noon WAC Baseball Championship – Game 7 ESPN+ 12:30 p.m. MAC Baseball Championship – Game 3 ESPN+ 12:30 p.m. MVC Baseball Championship – Game 8 ESPN+ 1 p.m. AAC Baseball Championship – Game 7 ESPN+ 1 p.m. Big South Baseball Championship – Game 1 ESPN+ 1:30 p.m. C-USA Baseball Championship – Game 6 ESPN+ 1:30 p.m. Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship – Game 6 ESPN+ 1:30 p.m. Sun Belt Baseball Championship – Game 8 ESPN+ 2 p.m. SEC Baseball Tournament – Third Round

Dave Neal, Ben McDonald SEC Network 2:30 p.m. ASUN Baseball Championship – Game 8 ESPN+ 3 p.m. ACC Baseball Championship – Pool Play Day 3

Chris Cotter, Devon Travis ACC Network 3 p.m. A10 Baseball Championship – Game 8 ESPN+ 3 p.m. America East Baseball Championship – Game 4 ESPN+ 3 p.m. Horizon League Baseball Championship – Game 4 ESPN+ 3 p.m. MAAC Baseball Championship – Quarterfinal ESPN+ 3 p.m. SoCon Baseball Championship – Game 3 ESPN+ 3 p.m. WAC Baseball Championship – Game 8 ESPN+ 3:30 p.m. Southland Baseball Championship – Game 6 ESPN+ 4 p.m. MVC Baseball Championship – Game 9 ESPN+ 4 p.m. OVC Baseball Championship – Game 6 ESPN+ 4:30 p.m. AAC Baseball Championship – Game 8 ESPN+ 5 p.m. Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship – Game 7

Keith Moreland, Mike Rooney ESPNU/ESPN+ 5 p.m. Big South Baseball Championship – Game 2 ESPN+ 5 p.m. C-USA Baseball Championship – Game 7 ESPN+ 5 p.m. Sun Belt Baseball Championship – Game 9 ESPN+ 5:30 p.m. SEC Baseball Tournament – Third Round

Tom Hart, Chris Burke SEC Network 6 p.m. MAC Baseball Championship – Game 4 ESPN+ 7 p.m. ACC Baseball Championship – Pool Play Day 3

Dani Wexelman, Gaby Sanchez ACC Network 7 p.m. A10 Baseball Championship – Game 9 ESPN+ 7 p.m. America East Baseball Championship – Game 5 ESPN+ 7 p.m. ASUN Baseball Championship – Game 9 ESPN+ 7 p.m. Horizon League Baseball Championship – Game 5 ESPN+ 7 p.m. MAAC Baseball Championship – Elimination Game ESPN+ 7 p.m. SoCon Baseball Championship – Game 4 ESPN+ 7 p.m. Southland Baseball Championship – Game 7 ESPN+ 7 p.m. WAC Baseball Championship – Game 9 ESPN+ 7:30 p.m. MVC Baseball Championship – Game 10 ESPN+ 8 p.m. OVC Baseball Championship – Game 7 ESPN+ 8:30 p.m. Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship – Game 8

Keith Moreland, Mike Rooney ESPNU/ESPN+ 8:30 p.m. C-USA Baseball Championship – Game 8 ESPN+ 8:30 p.m. Sun Belt Baseball Championship – Game 10 ESPN+ 9 p.m. SEC Baseball Tournament – Third Round

Tom Hart, Kyle Peterson SEC Network 10 p.m. WAC Baseball Championship – Game 10 ESPN+ Fri, May 26 9 a.m. SoCon Baseball Championship – Game 5 ESPN+ 10 a.m. ASUN Baseball Championship – Game 10 ESPN+ 11 a.m. ACC Baseball Championship – Pool Play Day 4

Chris Cotter, Devon Travis ACC Network 11 a.m. A10 Baseball Championship – Semifinal ESPN+ 11 a.m. Big South Baseball Championship – Game 3 ESPN+ 11 a.m. MAAC Baseball Championship – Semifinal ESPN+ 11 a.m. MVC Baseball Championship – Game 11 ESPN+ Noon Horizon League Baseball Championship – Game 6 ESPN+ Noon Southland Baseball Championship – Game 8 ESPN+ 12:30 p.m. MAC Baseball Championship – Game 5 ESPN+ 12:30 p.m. SoCon Baseball Championship – Game 6 ESPN+ 1 p.m. AAC Baseball Championship – Game 9 ESPN+ 1 p.m. America East Baseball Championship – Game 6 ESPN+ 2:30 p.m. ASUN Baseball Championship – Game 11 ESPN+ 2:30 p.m. MVC Baseball Championship – Game 12 ESPN+ 3 p.m. ACC Baseball Championship – Pool Play Day 4

Mike Monaco, Devon Travis ACC Network 3 p.m. A10 Baseball Championship – Semifinal ESPN+ 3 p.m. Big South Baseball Championship – Game 4 ESPN+ 3 p.m. C-USA Baseball Championship – Game 9 ESPN+ 3 p.m. MAAC Baseball Championship – Elimination Game ESPN+ 3 p.m. OVC Baseball Championship – Game 8 ESPN+ 3:30 p.m. Southland Baseball Championship – Game 9 ESPN+ 4 p.m. SEC Baseball Tournament – Fourth Round

Dave Neal, Ben McDonald, Kris Budden SEC Network 4 p.m. Horizon League Baseball Championship – Game 7 ESPN+ 4 p.m. Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship – Game 9 ESPN+ 4 p.m. SoCon Baseball Championship – Game 7 ESPN+ 4 p.m. Sun Belt Baseball Championship – Game 11 ESPN+ 4 p.m. WAC Baseball Championship – Game 11 ESPN+ 4:30 p.m. AAC Baseball Championship – Game 10 ESPN+ 5 p.m. America East Baseball Championship – Game 7 ESPN+ 6 p.m. MVC Baseball Championship – Game 13 ESPN+ 6:30 p.m. C-USA Baseball Championship – Game 10 ESPN+ 7 p.m. ACC Baseball Championship – Pool Play Day 4

Mike Monaco, Gaby Sanchez ACC Network 7 p.m. ASUN Baseball Championship – Game 12 ESPN+ 7 p.m. Big South Baseball Championship – Game 5 ESPN+ 7 p.m. MAAC Baseball Championship – Semifinal ESPN+ 7 p.m. OVC Baseball Championship – Game 9 ESPN+ 7 p.m. Southland Baseball Championship – Game 10 ESPN+ 7 p.m. WAC Baseball Championship – Game 12 ESPN+ 7:30 p.m. SEC Baseball Tournament – Fourth Round

Tom Hart, Kyle Peterson, Kris Budden SEC Network 7:30 p.m. Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship – Game 10 ESPN+ 7:30 p.m. SoCon Baseball Championship – Game 8 ESPN+ 7:30 p.m. Sun Belt Baseball Championship – Game 12 ESPN+ 10 p.m. WAC Baseball Championship – Game 13 ESPN+ Sat, May 27 9 a.m. AAC Baseball Championship – Game 11 ESPN+ 10 a.m. C-USA Baseball Championship – Game 11 ESPN+ 10 a.m. Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship – Game 11 ESPN+ 10 a.m. Sun Belt Baseball Championship – Game 13 ESPN+ 11 a.m. ASUN Baseball Championship – Semifinal ESPN+ Noon Big South Baseball Championship Game

Kevin Fitzgerald, Lance Cormier ESPNU/ESPN+ Noon A10 Baseball Championship Game ESPN+ Noon Horizon League Baseball Championship Game ESPN+ Noon MAAC Baseball Championship Game ESPN+ Noon SoCon Baseball Championship – Game 9 ESPN+ 12:30 p.m. AAC Baseball Championship – Game 12 ESPN+ 12:30 p.m. MAC Baseball Championship – Game 6 ESPN+ 1 p.m. SEC Baseball Tournament – Semifinals

Tom Hart, Chris Burke, Kyle Peterson, Kris Budden SEC Network 1 p.m. ACC Baseball Championship – Semifinals

Mike Monaco, Gaby Sanchez, Dani Wexelman ACC Network 1 p.m. America East Baseball Championship – Game 8 ESPN+ 1 p.m. OVC Baseball Championship – Game 10 ESPN+ 1:30 p.m. C-USA Baseball Championship – Game 12 ESPN+ 1:30 p.m. Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship – Game 12 ESPN+ 1:30 p.m. Sun Belt Baseball Championship – Game 14 ESPN+ 2 p.m. Southland Baseball Championship – Game 11 ESPN+ 2:30 p.m. MVC Baseball Championship – Game 14 ESPN+ 3 p.m. ASUN Baseball Championship – Semifinal ESPN+ 3 p.m. SoCon Baseball Championship – Game 10 ESPN+ 3:30 p.m. MAAC Baseball Championship Game ESPN+ 4 p.m. WCC Baseball Tournament – Championship

Mike Ferrin, Gregg Olson ESPNU 4 p.m. A10 Baseball Championship Game ESPN+ 4 p.m. AAC Baseball Championship – Game 13 ESPN+ 4 p.m. America East Baseball Championship – Game 9 ESPN+ 4 p.m. Big South Baseball Championship Game ESPN+ 4 p.m. Horizon League Baseball Championship Game ESPN+ 4:30 p.m. SEC Baseball Tournament – Semifinals

Tom Hart, Chris Burke, Kyle Peterson, Kris Budden SEC Network 5 p.m. ACC Baseball Championship – Semifinals

Mike Monaco, Gaby Sanchez, Dani Wexelman ACC Network 5 p.m. C-USA Baseball Championship – Game 13 ESPN+ 5 p.m. MAC Baseball Championship – Game 7 ESPN+ 5 p.m. Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship – Game 13 ESPN+ 5 p.m. Sun Belt Baseball Championship – Game 15 ESPN+ 6 p.m. MVC Baseball Championship – Game 15 ESPN+ 6 p.m. Southland Baseball Championship – Game 12 ESPN+ 6 p.m. WAC Baseball Championship Game ESPN+ 7 p.m. SoCon Baseball Championship – Game 11 ESPN+ 7:30 p.m. AAC Baseball Championship – Game 14 ESPN+ 8:30 p.m. C-USA Baseball Championship – Game 14 ESPN+ 8:30 p.m. Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship – Game 14 ESPN+ 8:30 p.m. Sun Belt Baseball Championship – Game 16 ESPN+ 10 p.m. Pac-12 Baseball Championship

Roxy Bernstein, Wes Clements ESPN2 10 p.m. WAC Baseball Championship Game ESPN+ Sun, May 28 Noon ACC Baseball Championship – Championship

Mike Monaco, Gaby Sanchez, Dani Wexelman ESPN2 Noon American Athletic Conference Championship Game

Sam Ravech, Roddy Jones ESPNEWS/ESPN+ Noon SoCon Baseball Championship – Game 12 ESPN+ 1 p.m. SWAC Baseball Championship

Derek Jones, Lance Cormier ESPN3 1 p.m. ASUN Baseball Championship Game ESPN+ 2 p.m. Sun Belt Baseball Championship Game ESPN+ 3 p.m. SEC Baseball Tournament – Championship

Tom Hart, Chris Burke, Kyle Peterson, Kris Budden ESPN2 3 p.m. AAC Baseball Championship Trophy Ceremony ESPN+ 3:30 p.m. SoCon Baseball Championship – Game 13 ESPN+ 6 p.m. Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship

Clay Matvick, Greg Swindell ESPNU/ESPN+

*Platforms and times subject to change