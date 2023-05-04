Copa del Rey Final, English Football League Championship, Bundesliga and Eredivisie on ESPN+, ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes, May 5-8

Copa del Rey Final on Saturday: Karim Benzema and Real Madrid’s battle to clinch 20th Copa del Rey Title vs. Osasuna Exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish

English Football League Championship on Monday: Millwall vs. Blackburn Rovers on ESPN+ in English and Spanish, ESPN2, and ESPN Deportes

Bundesliga’s Title Race Exclusively on ESPN+ with No. 1 FC Bayern München facing SV Werder Bremen, No. 2 Borussia Dortmund (vs. VfL Wolfsburg ) in English and Spanish

Eredivisie’s No. 1 Feyenoord, No. 2 AFC Ajax, and No. 3 PSV exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish

Copa del Rey Final

Entering with an 18-game win streak against Osasuna in all competitions, Karim Benzema and Real Madrid – currently ranked third in LaLiga standings – seek their 20th Copa del Rey title and aim to become the third club to win more than 20 Copa del Rey titles after Barcelona (31) and Athletic Club (23) as they take on goalkeeper Aitor Fernandez and Osasuna (currently ranked ninth). Real Madrid look to rebound from Tuesday’s loss against Real Sociedad (Karim Benzema out resting and Vinicius Jr. suspended), as they resume play this Saturday. This is Real Madrid’s 40th appearance in a Copa del Rey final and it’s first appearance since 2014 when it defeated Barcelona 2-1 in Valencia with Gareth Bale’s late winner.

ESPN+ will stream exclusive coverage of the Copa del Rey Final beginning at 4 p.m. ET live from Estadio La Cartuja in Seville with 1-hour pre- and postgame editions of ESPN FC (English) and Fuera de Juego (Spanish). Match commentators are Ian Darke, Steve McManaman (English), Hugo Sanchez and Ricardo Ortiz (Spanish). Sid Lowe (English) will serve as pitch-side reporter providing updates on ESPNFC on pregame, halftime, and postgame shows and Martin Ainstein (Spanish) will join Fuera de Juego from the stadium on pregame, halftime, and postgame shows



Date Time (ET) Match Platform(s) Sat, May 6 a.m. SportsCenter Copa del Rey Preview ESPN 3 p.m. ESPNFC Pregame Special

Dan Thomas and Alejandro Moreno in studio.

Pablo Zabaleta and Luis Garcia will be joining remotely.

Pitch-side Reporter: Sid Lowe ESPN+ 3 p.m. Fuera de Juego Pregame Special

Adal Franco and Mauricio Ymay ESPN Deportes 4 p.m. Copa del Rey: Real Madrid vs. Osasuna

Match commentary by Ian Darke and Steve McManaman (English), Hugo Sanchez and Ricardo Ortiz (Spanish) ESPN+ Immediately following match ESPNFC Postgame Special

Dan Thomas and Alejandro Moreno in studio.

Pablo Zabaleta and Luis Garcia will be joining remotely.

Pitch-side Reporter: Sid Lowe ESPN+ Immediately following match Fuera de Juego Postgame Special

Adal Franco and Mauricio Ymay ESPN Deportes

* Subject to change

English Football League Championship

On Monday, May 8, forward Tom Bradshaw and No. 6 Millwall take on forward Ben Brereton Diaz and No. 9 Blackburn Rovers on ESPN+ in English and Spanish, ESPN2, and ESPN Deportes. Coverage begins at 9:30 a.m ET with a 39-minute ESPNFC Pregame Show followed by a 10 a.m. ET kick off live from The Den in London England.

This week’s ESPN+ Soccer Schedule

Bundesliga

All Bundesliga matches this weekend will stream live exclusively on ESPN+ in English, with select matches available in Spanish. The headline is Sunday’s Borussia Dortmund vs. VfL Wolfsburg at 11:30 a.m. ET.

* Subject to change

Eredivisie

The top three clubs in the Dutch league – No. 1 Feyenoord, No. 2 PSV, No. 3 Ajax – are in action this weekend, exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish.

* Subject to change

SOCCER ON ESPN.COM

SOCCER EN ESPAÑOL



