ESPN and the Professional Pickleball Association Reach Agreement to Cover Eight Tournaments in 2023

Photo of Ardi Dwornik Ardi Dwornik Follow on Twitter 34 seconds ago

ESPN and the Carvana Professional Pickleball Association (PPA Tour) today announced an agreement to broadcast eight PPA Tour tournaments this year beginning with the OS1st North Carolina Open this Sunday, May 7. The events will feature top pickleball athletes competing at renown venues across the country for the biggest payouts in the sport.

“As pickleball continues its meteoric rise, and as fans are increasingly excited about watching televised competitions, we’re thrilled to serve up ESPN coverage of some of PPA’s key 2023 tournaments, starting with this weekend’s North Carolina Open,” said Tim Bunnell, Senior Vice President of Programming and Acquisitions, ESPN.

“Feeding the overwhelming demand for world-class pickleball content is an integral part of what we do and is something ESPN is helping us to accomplish,” said Connor Pardoe, CEO of the PPA Tour. “Pickleball is a sport with global appeal, an insatiable fan base, and endless opportunity. Our broadcast partnership with ESPN is another resounding indicator of that.”

Full details of the 2023 Carvana PPA Tour schedule are available at PPA Tour.

The PPA Tour will produce coverage of its events in association with ESPN.

PPA 2023 Tournaments (All times ET)

Date Time Tournament Platform
May 7 6 p.m. OS1st North Carolina Open ESPN2
June 4 5 p.m. Selkirk Texas Open ESPN (live)
June 23 2 p.m. Select Medical Orange County Cup ESPN2
July 3 7 p.m. Select Medical Orange County Cup ESPN
July 15 2 p.m. Denver Open ESPN2 (live)
July 23 5 p.m. Denver Open ESPN
July 29 12 noon Baird Wealth Management Seattle Open ESPN (live)
Nov 12 4 p.m. USA Pickleball National Championships (Dallas) ESPN (live)

 

