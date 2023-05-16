ESPN Announces Upcoming Series In the Arena: Serena Williams

At the Walt Disney Company Upfront presentation today, Serena Williams announced that production has started o n the new ESPN series In the Arena: Serena Williams. Williams dominated tennis for over two decades, winning 23 Grand Slams (singles) and changing the sport forever. Following the success of the Emmy-winning Man in the Arena: Tom Brady, Serena’s expansion of the franchise will be a multi-part series that provides the most complete, intimate, and compelling account of her legendary career, featuring firsthand perspective from Serena and key figures throughout her life.

Several of Serena’s most significant Grand Slam tournaments and defining personal milestones are examined and decoded in detail. The series juxtaposes Serena’s spectacular on-court achievements and cultural impact with dramatic personal challenges. Through it all, Serena fights to maintain her place atop the tennis world while juggling the transformational experience of starting a family.

Her career comes full circle as she welcomes a new generation of challengers – each inspired by Serena and hungry to follow in her footsteps, and of course, take her down. Spanning the life and legend of the greatest player of all time, we’ll track Serena’s personal and generational journey from phenom to icon—re-examining decisive matches, formative moments, heartbreak, and glory along the way.

The series will be directed by Gotham Chopra and co-produced by ESPN, Religion of Sports, Tom Brady’s 199 Productions, and Williams and Caroline Currier’s Nine Two Six Productions. Further details will be announced at a later date.

