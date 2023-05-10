ESPN Edge and Verizon collaborate with NHL to launch The Drop AR Mini Games

ESPN Edge and Verizon have teamed up with the National Hockey League (NHL) to provide hockey fans with a new, innovative way to experience their content with The Drop AR Mini Games, available now.

The Drop AR Mini Games feature two exciting experiences, Puck Pong and Puck Pursuit, and are designed to complement ESPN’s digital show “The Drop,” where fans can enjoy hosts Arda Öcal and Greg Wyshynski discussing upcoming NHL matchups on ESPN+ and ESPN’s YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook pages.

The games showcase the breadth of Verizon’s leading technology solutions and network superiority, ESPN Edge’s groundbreaking sports media innovation, and the power of partnerships to deliver innovative fan experiences.

Fans can now watch the broadcast and play the games simultaneously while competing solo or with friends. The leaderboard will display high scores enabling fans to see how they stack up against one another for bragging rights.

Additionally, The Drop AR Mini Games provide fans with new and innovative volumetric content that extends the ESPN experience into their homes. For example, fans can even have Öcal, volumetrically, in their living room, bantering with them in real-time as they play the game.

“Along with our partners, the ESPN Edge Innovation center has been experimenting with how Augmented Reality can enhance the way fans experience sports content. The Drop AR Mini Games give fans a fun and exciting experience that also complements what we’re doing from a production standpoint with The Drop,” said Kevin Lopes, Vice President of Business Development & Innovation, ESPN. “The collective work done here by ESPN Edge, Verizon, and the NHL only enhances my bullish stance on AR and the ways we can engage fans in the future.”

The Drop AR Mini Games are available to all fans – not just Verizon customers.

“Innovative experiences, breakthrough technologies and next-gen entertainment are crucial to delivering deeper engagement with audiences in ways we haven’t been able to before,” said Kris Soumas, head of consumer content partnerships for Verizon Consumer Group. “We’re excited for fans to experience it and to see where our collaboration with ESPN Edge and NHL goes next.”

The Drop AR Mini Games are available on Android and iOS devices via QR code, leading you to a microsite.