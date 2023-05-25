ESPN Platforms to Present the 2023 NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Championship Weekend

Game Coverage

Women’s Championship (WakeMed Soccer Park – Cary, N.C.)

Friday, May 26

Semifinal #1: No. 1 Northwestern vs No. 5 Denver | 3 p.m. ET, ESPNU/ESPN+

Semifinal #2: No. 2 Syracuse vs No. 3 Boston College | 5:30 p.m., ESPNU/ESPN+

Sunday, May 28

National Championship Game | Noon, ESPN/ESPN+

All games available on ESPN+ on the ESPN app.

Matchup Highlights

The field features four of the top-five seeds in this year’s bracket; Boston College (1) and Northwestern (7) have combined to win eight NCAA women’s lacrosse titles

Still undefeated – Denver, making its first Championship Weekend appearance, enters the weekend with a 22-0 record this season; the Pioneers could become the second consecutive unbeaten champion following North Carolina won the title in 2022 (22-0 record)

Syracuse is making its ninth national semifinal appearance, while Boston College is making its sixth straight

Northwestern’s Izzy Scane leads the nation with 6.67 goals per game pacing the Wildcats’ NCAA-leading offense with 17.0 goals per game; Syracuse’s Meaghan Tyrrell ranks second in the nation with 5.35 points per game leading the Orange’s scoring offense (16.50 ppg) that ranks third nationally

Four of the five Tewaaraton Award finalists will be in action this weekend: Boston College’s Jenn Medjid, Northwestern’s Erin Coykendall and Izzy Scane, and Syracuse’s Meaghan Tyrrell

Production

Cameras will be stationed throughout WakeMed Soccer Park to capture the action, including SupraCam aerial coverage, Super Mo, three marshall cameras offering unique vantage points and goal cameras

Game officials will wear microphones during the semifinals and championship, providing on-field dialogue during penalty calls

Commentators

Play-by-play commentator Jay Alter and analysts Sheehan Stanwick Burch (four-time All American at Georgetown, 2001 National Attacker of the Year and Class of 2021 National Lacrosse Hall of Fame inductee) and Dana Boyle (former Virginia Cavalier and member of 2013 All-ACC team) will call all the action.

and analysts (four-time All American at Georgetown, 2001 National Attacker of the Year and Class of 2021 National Lacrosse Hall of Fame inductee) and (former Virginia Cavalier and member of 2013 All-ACC team) will call all the action. Drew Carter will host studio coverage alongside Rachael Becker DeCecco (2019 US Lacrosse Hall of Fame inductee, Tewaaraton Trophy winner and two-time NCAA Champion with Princeton) and Charlotte North (two-time Tewaaraton Trophy winner and NCAA Champion with Boston College) surrounding the national semifinals. Carter and North will be live from WakeMed Soccer Park for National Championship Game coverage.

ACC Network

With two ACC teams participating in this weekend’s championship, ACC Network’s studio shows All ACC and ACC PM will have coverage throughout as well as into next week celebrating the conference’s spring sport season success.

Date Time (ET) Matchup Network Fri, May 26 3 p.m. NCAA National Semifinal #1 No. 1 Northwestern vs No. 5 Denver Jay Alter, Sheehan Stanwick Burch, Dana Boyle ESPNU/ESPN+ 5:30 p.m. NCAA National Semifinal #2 No. 2 Syracuse vs No. 3 Boston College Jay Alter, Sheehan Stanwick Burch, Dana Boyle ESPNU/ESPN+ Sun, May 28 Noon NCAA Championship Game Jay Alter, Sheehan Stanwick Burch, Dana Boyle ESPN/ESPN+

Games airing on ESPN platforms are also available through the ESPN App, accessible on computers, smartphones, tablets and connected devices to fans who receive their video subscription from an affiliated provider.