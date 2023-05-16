ESPN Platforms To Provide More NBA Draft Coverage Than Ever

ESPN platforms will expand its number of NBA Draft broadcasts this year, offering more coverage than ever before. It marks ESPN’s most extensive coverage of the event ever. On Thursday, June 22, the 2023 NBA Draft Presented by State Farm will be available across ABC, ESPN, ESPN Radio and ESPN digital platforms, starting at 8 p.m. ET. ABC will broadcast the first round of the event, while the full NBA Draft will be available on ESPN and ESPN Radio. ESPN digital platforms will carry the first round. The NBA Draft emanates from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. It is ESPN’s 21st NBA Draft.

NBA Draft on ESPN

Malika Andrews, reporter and host of NBA Today, will lead ESPN’s NBA Draft coverage as host for the second time. Andrews will be joined by ESPN college basketball analyst Jay Bilas, NBA analyst JJ Redick, reporters Andraya Carter and Monica McNutt. Senior NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski and Front Office Insider Bobby Marks will contribute to coverage throughout the telecast. Wojnarowski will appear across ESPN platforms throughout the evening.

NBA Draft on ABC

For the third consecutive year, ESPN will produce a distinct broadcast of the NBA Draft’s first round on ABC. SportsCenter’s Kevin Negandhi will return to host the ABC presentation alongside analyst Stephen A. Smith. The duo will be joined by special guests, including draftees and their families. The ABC presentation will also include an exclusive, sit-down interview with Victor Wembanyama, widely-projected to be the first overall pick, conducted by Robin Roberts.

Red Carpet Show on ESPN

Prior to the NBA Draft on ESPN, Cassidy Hubbarth will host a special red carpet pre-event show from 5-6 p.m., leading into SportsCenter with Elle Duncan. Hubbarth, ESPN NBA host and reporter and host of Hoop Streams, will be joined by NBA analysts Kendrick Perkins and Richard Jefferson to preview the event and interview the potential draftees, team personnel and celebrity guests.

NBA Draft on ESPN Radio

ESPN Radio begins its live coverage from the Barclays Center at 7P ET and offers live player interviews and pick analysis throughout the evening, with Marc Kestecher, former college and NBA coach P.J. Carlesimo, and former NBA guard Cory Alexander leading the coverage.

The Hoop Collective NBA Draft Show

For the first time, ESPN will offer the NBA Draft on its digital platforms, by way of The Hoop Collective NBA Draft Show. The production will be available on ESPN’s YouTube, Facebook and Twitter platforms, as well as the ESPN App and on-demand for Apple and Spotify listeners. Brian Windhorst, host of The Hoop Collective Podcast, will lead coverage with Kirk Goldsberry, Kevin Pelton and Sam Ravech.

All NBA Draft broadcasts are also available to stream via the ESPN App.

