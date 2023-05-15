ESPN Provides Coverage of the 2023 Microsoft Surface NBA Draft Combine

Head Coaches Mic’d Up for In-Game Conversations

Malika Andrews Hosts NBA Draft Lottery with Richard Jefferson, Monica McNutt and Adrian Wojnarowski

ESPN will televise the 2023 Microsoft Surface NBA Draft Combine from Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Ill., Wednesday, May 17, and Thursday, May 18. Eight hours of coverage will include four scrimmages, special interviews and analysis of top NBA Draft prospects.

John Schriffen will anchor both days of the NBA Draft Combine alongside analysts Andraya Carter, Cory Alexander and LaPhonso Ellis, NBA Front Office Insider Bobby Marks and Senior NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski. The team will speak with prospects participating in scrimmages and head coaches will be mic’d up for live, in-game conversations. Wednesday’s coverage tips off at 2 p.m. ET, and Thursday’s coverage begins at 4 p.m., all on ESPN2.

ESPN will televise the NBA Draft Lottery Presented by State Farm on Tuesday, May 16, at 8 p.m. ahead of Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals Presented by AT&T 5G. Malika Andrews will host the NBA Draft Lottery from Chicago with analysts Richard Jefferson and Monica McNutt, and Wojnarowski. The NBA Draft will be held on Thursday, June 22, exclusively on ESPN platforms.

All NBA Draft Combine and NBA Draft Lottery content will also be available on the ESPN App.

