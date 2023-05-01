ESPN Sets NBA Playoffs First Round Audience Record for Golden State Warriors-Sacramento Kings Game 6 on Friday: 5 Million Viewers

ESPN today announced it set its NBA Playoffs first round audience record on Friday, April 28, as the Golden State Warriors vs. Sacramento Kings Game 6 averaged approximately five million viewers (4,977,000), according to Nielsen. The audience peaked with 6,509,000 viewers at 10:30 p.m. ET. This is the most-watched first round game of the NBA Playoffs ever on ESPN.

In addition, Game 6 of the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Memphis Grizzlies series delivered an average audience of 4,639,000 viewers, making it the third-most watched NBA Playoffs first round game ever on ESPN. The broadcast peaked with 5,650,000 viewers at 10:50 p.m. ET.

Both games dominated key demographics across television for April 28.

