ESPN Unveils Official Trailer of The Ultimate Fighter: Team McGregor vs. Team Chandler

Show Premieres Tuesday, May 30, Exclusively on ESPN

New Episodes Every Tuesday on ESPN and ESPN+

ESPN unveils the official trailer of the upcoming 31st season of The Ultimate Fighter: Team McGregor vs. Team Chandler set to premiere Tuesday, May 30, at 10 p.m. ET, exclusively on ESPN and ESPN+.

Link: Official Trailer of The Ultimate Fighter: Team McGregor vs. Team Chandler – Premieres May 30th

The highly anticipated return of The Ultimate Fighter could be the biggest in the show’s history, as former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion Conor McGregor and No. 5 ranked lightweight contender Michael Chandler go head-to-head as coaches. The show will feature a dynamic cast consisting of both returning veterans and up and coming prospects in the men’s bantamweight (135 lbs.) and lightweight (155 lbs.) divisions, who have put everything else in their lives aside for the chance to pursue their UFC dreams.

The entire 12-episode season of TUF 31 will be available exclusively on ESPN and ESPN+ , with one episode dropping each Tuesday beginning May 30 at 10pm ET/7pm PT.

