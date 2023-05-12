ESPN’s 25-Game 2023-24 NFL Schedule: More Monday Night Football Games, Multiple Playoff Games, Flex Scheduling, and More of the League’s Signature Matchups, Marquee Teams, Storylines than Ever Before

Enhanced Schedule Includes ESPN’s Monday Night Football Airing Aaron Rodgers’ New York Jets Debut, the Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl Rematch, and Multiple Appearances by the Cowboys

Two Monday Night Football Games in Weeks 2, 3, and 14 on ESPN and ABC; ESPN+ Exclusive in Week 4

Week 18 Doubleheader with Playoff Implications

Super Wild Card Monday Night Returns; Divisional Playoff Game Added

Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Lisa Salters, John Parry Return for Second Season Together

Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli Back for Third Season

ESPN and The Walt Disney Company’s ‘NFL on ESPN’ 2023-24 schedule increases to a company-record 25 games (23 regular season plus two playoff games) and includes several enhancements. Fans will now have 20 Monday Night Football games, including three weeks (Weeks 2, 3, and 14) with multiple games on the same night (ESPN + ABC), flex scheduling beginning in Week 12, and a Divisional Round game for the first time on ESPN.

The ESPN+ exclusive International game (Week 4), a doubleheader with playoff implications in Week 18, the Super Wild Card Monday night game, the Monday Night Football commentators Joe Buck, Troy Aikman and Lisa Salters, and Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli, which have all been added over the last two years, all return. The schedule enhancements coincide with an increase in high profile teams, signature matchups, and key storylines.

All elements combine for the most-anticipated, comprehensive slate in the network’s history.

Monday Night Football Peppered with Top Teams and Storylines

All Eyes on Rodgers’ Debut: ESPN’s Monday Night Football will begin with Aaron Rodgers’ New York Jets debut, as they host the Buffalo Bills in Week 1. The Jets will appear on MNF a second time, hosting the Chargers (Week 9).



In Week 11, the Monday Night Football schedule features a first for the company in its current era (2006 – present): a Super Bowl rematch. Multiple Cowboys Games: ESPN’s MNF slate will feature multiple appearances by the Cowboys for the first time.

More of the League’s Best Teams

Bills, Giants, 49ers, Bengals, and Jaguars Appear Multiple Times: All eight of the Divisional Round playoff teams – including the four conference championship game participants – all appear multiple times, including the 49ers on Christmas night. All of them, except the Eagles, play at least once at home (Cowboys also in Divisional Round last season).

Star Quarterbacks

Multiple Appearances by Top Quarterbacks: Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Aaron Rodgers, Joe Burrow, Dak Prescott, Justin Herbert, Jalen Hurts, and Trevor Lawrence all appear twice. Lamar Jackson will play on Christmas night.

Bryce Young’s Primetime Debut: The 2023 first overall pick, Panthers QB Bryce Young, could make his primetime debut in Week 2; Former first overall picks Burrow and Lawrence go head-to-head in Week 13.

Breakdown of NFL on ESPN’s Schedule

More Monday Night Football: 20 Monday Night Football games, which includes an increase (three) in multiple games on the same night. Two Games, One Night: Weeks 2, 3, and 14: ESPN and ABC will both air a game on Monday Start times in Week 2 and 3 will be 7:15 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. ET In Week 14, both games will begin at 8:15 p.m. Network and matchup designations are provided below. Christmas Night: For 2023 only, on Christmas night (Week 16), ABC will televise a fourth Monday Night Football game – Baltimore at San Francisco at 8:15 p.m. Week 17: For 2023 only, Monday Night Football’s Week 17 game will be played on Saturday, December 30 – Detroit at Dallas at 8:15 p.m.

Flex scheduling can be utilized for Monday Night Football beginning in Week 12 through Week 17. Peyton and Eli Return: Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli is back for its third season with their 10-game schedule, which will begin in Week 1. The remaining schedule will be announced before the start of the season.

ESPN+ will exclusively carry the Atlanta Falcons at Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, October 1 (Week 4), from Wembley Stadium in London. Doubleheader Saturday: Week 18’s Doubleheader Saturday (January 6) returns (4:30 p.m. and 8:15 p.m.) with matchups announced following Week 17. Both games will air on ESPN, ABC and ESPN+.

ESPN will conclude Super Wild Card Weekend on Monday, Jan. 15, for the third consecutive season on ESPN, ABC, and ESPN+. Divisional Playoff Added: ESPN will air a Divisional Round playoff game on January 20 or 21 for the first time. The game will be presented on ESPN, ABC, and ESPN+.

Combined with exclusive games and simulcasts, 20 games will be on ESPN, 11 games broadcast on ABC, and a dozen available on ESPN+. The 12 games on ESPN+ marks the most robust NFL schedule to date. A Spanish-language telecast is available for each game, with most on ESPN Deportes. A complete breakdown is below.

The enhanced schedule is a result of the landmark agreement between The Walt Disney Company/ESPN and the NFL, announced in March of 2021. As part of the agreement, ESPN and ABC will air the Super Bowl following the 2026 and 2030 seasons.

Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Lisa Salters and John Parry

ESPN’s Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Lisa Salters, and John Parry will front Monday Night Football for the second consecutive year together. For Buck and Aikman, their second season at ESPN marks the duo’s 22nd consecutive year in the booth together. Lisa Salters will embark on her 12th MNF season, the most of any sideline reporter in the franchise’s 50+ year history. John Parry will be back for his fourth season.

The 2023-24 ESPN on NFL Schedule – Week By Week

All times ET



Week 1:

Bills at Jets (September 11, 2023 – 8:15 p.m. – ESPN, ABC, ESPN2, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes):

The 2023 season opener will be the second time Aaron Rodgers has begun a season on Monday Night Football.

Rodgers has won his last nine starts on MNF, tied for the third-longest all-time streak.

Week 2:

Saints at Panthers (September 18, 2023 – 7:15 p.m. – ESPN, ESPN Deportes):

Panthers rookie quarterback Bryce Young could make his Monday Night Football debut.

This rivalry game will be the Panthers’ first Monday Night Football game since 2018.

The AFC North rivals will play each other for only the fourth time on Monday Night Football.

Week 3:

Eagles at Buccaneers (September 25, 2023 – 7:15 p.m. – ABC, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes):

The two NFC foes matchup on Monday Night Football for the first time since 2003.

The two NFC foes matchup on Monday Night Football for the first time since 2003. Rams at Bengals (September 25, 2023 – 8:15 p.m. – ESPN, ESPN Deportes):

A rematch of Super Bowl LVI where quarterback Matthew Stafford and the Rams defeated quarterback Joe Burrow and the Bengals.

Week 4:

Falcons at Jaguars (October 1, 2023 – 9:30 a.m. – ESPN+):

The second annual ESPN+ exclusive NFL game will kick off the NFL’s International Series at Wembley Stadium in London.

Two playoff teams from 2022-23 season match up and Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith will return to his former stadium in New York.

Week 5:

Packers at Raiders (October 9, 2023 – 8:15 p.m. – ESPN, ESPN Deportes):

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love will make his Monday Night Football debut.

This game will mark 31 straight seasons of the Packers appearing on Monday Night Football (longest current streak among all NFL teams).

Week 6:

Cowboys at Chargers (October 16, 2023 – 8:15 p.m. – ESPN, ESPN Deportes):

Two playoff teams from 2022-23 season face off, as will two of the NFL’s dynamic quarterbacks: Dak Prescott and Justin Herbert.

Week 7:

49ers at Vikings (October 23, 2023 – 8:15 p.m. – ESPN, ESPN Deportes):

A matchup featuring two playoff teams, as well as the reigning AP Defensive Player of the Year Nick Bosa and AP Offensive Player of the Year Justin Jefferson.

Week 8:

Raiders at Lions (October 30, 2023 – 8:15 p.m. – ESPN, ESPN Deportes):

The Detroit Lions will host a home Monday Night Football game for the first time since 2018.

Week 9:

Chargers at Jets (November 6, 2023 – 8:15 p.m. – ESPN, ESPN Deportes):

Justin Herbert takes on Aaron Rodgers for the first time in his career.

Week 10:

Broncos at Bills (November 13, 2023 – 8:15 p.m. – ESPN, ESPN Deportes):

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills host a Monday Night Football game for the third consecutive year.

Denver Broncos head coach Sean Peyton will make his Broncos’ Monday Night Football debut.

Week 11:

Eagles at Chiefs (November 20, 2023 – 8:15 p.m. – ESPN, ABC, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes):

A Super Bowl LVII rematch where Kansas City defeated the Eagles.

The first time since 2017 the previous season’s Super Bowl participants meet in the following season.

Week 12:

Bears at Vikings (November 27, 2023 – 8:15 p.m. – ESPN, ESPN Deportes):

The NFC North rivals will play each other for the 17th time on Monday Night Football.

Week 13:

Bengals at Jaguars (December 4, 2023 – 8:15 p.m. – ESPN, ESPN Deportes):

The 2020 and 2021 NFL Draft number one picks, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, will face off.

Week 14:

Packers at Giants (December 11, 2023 – 8:15 p.m. – ABC, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes):

This will be the first time since 1983 the two teams have met on Monday Night Football.



The Miami Dolphins will host Monday Night Football for the first time since 2017.

Week 15:

Chiefs at Patriots (December 18, 2023 – 8:15 p.m. – ESPN, ESPN Deportes):

Super Bowl LVII MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes will take on Bill Belichick for the fifth time in his career.

Week 16:

Ravens at 49ers (December 25, 2023 – 8:15 p.m. – ABC, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes):

The finale of the NFL’s Christmas Day three-game slate will conclude on ABC with a Super Bowl XLVII rematch between the Baltimore Ravens and the San Francisco 49ers.

Week 17:

Lions at Cowboys (December 30, 2023 – 8:15 p.m. – ESPN, ABC, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes):

Troy Aikman will make his Monday Night Football analyst debut in Dallas.

Week 18:

TBD (January 6, 2024 – 4:30 p.m. – ESPN, ABC, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes)

TBD (January 6, 2024 – 8:15 p.m. – ESPN, ABC, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes)

Super Wild Card Weekend:

TBD (January 15, 2024 – 8:15 p.m. – ESPN, ABC, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes)

Divisional Weekend

TBD (January 20 or 21, 2024 – TBD – ESPN, ABC, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes)

Preseason

Ravens at Commanders (August 21, 2023 – 8:15 p.m. – ESPN, ESPN Deportes)

–30–

Contact: Derek Volner ([email protected]) and Lily Blum ([email protected])