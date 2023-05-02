Golden State Warriors vs. Sacramento Kings Game 7 on ABC Delivered Largest Audience in 24 Years for NBA Playoffs First Round Game: 9,835,000 Viewers

Most-Watched NBA Playoffs First Round Ever on Disney Platforms; Up 18 Percent from Last Year

ABC’s coverage of Golden State Warriors vs. Sacramento Kings Game 7 on Sunday averaged 9,835,000 viewers, making it the most-watched NBA Playoffs first round game in 24 years (since 1999), according to Nielsen. The broadcast peaked with 11,929,000 viewers during the 6 p.m. ET quarter hour.

The Warriors victory over the Kings in Game 7 ranks as ABC’s largest audience for a non-NBA Finals postseason game ever. It was the most-watched program of the day for April 30 across all of television and in all key demographics.

Overall, this was the most-watched first round of the NBA Playoffs ever on Disney platforms (ABC and ESPN). Across 15 games, the first round averaged 4,522,000 viewers, up 18 percent from last year.

