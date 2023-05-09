It’s Going to be #MAYhem: ESPN Platforms Present More Than 20 College Softball Conference Championships

More than 200 Matchups

NCAA Softball Selection Show Presented by Capital One Live on ESPN2/ESPN+, May 14 at 7 p.m. ET

The #MAYhem begins this week with ESPN platforms’ industry leading coverage of collegiate softball conference championships. Action begins on Tuesday, May 9, with more than 200 matchups leading into 22 championships, putting fans on the Road to the Women’s College World Series. Games will be available across ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network, ACC Network, Big 12 Now on ESPN+, ESPN+ and ESPN3, with every matchup streaming on the ESPN App.

Championship Weekend

The week concludes with teams from more than 20 conferences looking to secure automatic bids to the NCAA Division I Softball Championship by winning their respective conference championships. Championship Saturday showdowns swing into action on ESPN2, with tournament finales featuring the American Athletic Conference (11 a.m. ET), the ACC (1 p.m.), Big 12 (3 p.m.), SEC (5 p.m.) and Pac-12 (10 p.m.) on May 13.

ESPN+ also boasts an impressive slate of championships throughout the day on Saturday, beginning at 10 a.m. with the MAAC Championship, followed by the Horizon League (Noon), MEAC (Noon), Ohio Valley (Noon), A10 (Noon), Ivy League (Noon), Patriot League (Noon), ASUN (1 p.m.), Big South (1 p.m.), Horizon League (1 p.m.), SoCon (1 p.m.), Missouri Valley (2 p.m.), Sun Belt (2 p.m.), Big Sky (3 p.m.) and WAC (4 p.m.). The Northeast Conference Softball Championship will stream live at noon on ESPN3.

The Southland Softball Championship will take place Friday, May 12, at 1 p.m. on ESPN+.

SEC Network Goes to the Hogs

In addition to airing the early rounds of the SEC Softball Tournament Presented by T-Mobile, SEC Network will travel its flagship news & information show, SEC Now, to Bogle Park at Arkansas. The show will debut Tuesday evening ahead of the beginning of First Round action. Surrounding studio coverage on Wednesday and Thursday will begin at 10:30 a.m. and continue throughout the day, concluding with a nightly edition after the last game. Alyssa Lang and Dari Nowkhah will trade hosting duties, joined by analysts Kayla Braud and Tori Vidales.

Calling the action in Fayetteville will be the commentating teams of Kevin Brown, Amanda Scarborough and Courtney Lyle, and Beth Mowins, Michele Smith, Jessica Mendoza and Holly Rowe. Mowins, Smith, Mendoza and Rowe will be in the booth for the semifinals and championship on ESPN2.

ACC Network Heads to South Bend

Coverage of the ACC Softball Championship, hosted by the Irish, will include the early round, quarterfinals and semifinals airing on the network. All ACC, will be live from Notre Dame’s Melissa Cook Stadium, between matchups, for end of night recaps, and pre and post championship game coverage. Kelsey Riggs hosts alongside analysts Brittney McKinney and Alex Powers.

Mike Couzens and Carol Bruggeman will call the action for the first round and afternoon quarterfinal games, while Pam Ward and Jenny Dalton-Hill have the evening quarterfinals, both semifinals and the title game on ESPN2.

Big 12 Tournament Kicks Things Off in OKC

ESPN platforms will once again be the home of the entire Big 12 Conference tournament with early rounds and the later semifinal available on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. The early semifinal will air on ESPNU, with the championship live on ESPN2 and simulcast on ESPN+. Eric Frede and Madison Shipman will be on the call at USA Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City.

American Athletic Conference in Action

The early rounds of the American Athletic Conference Softball Championship will be available on ESPN+ with the early semifinal available on ESPNU. The championship game will air live on ESPN2 and simulcast on ESPN+. Tiffany Greene and Erin Miller will call the action in Tampa, Fla.

Inaugural Happenings in Hillenbrand

Mark Neely and Danielle Lawrie will be on hand for the inaugural Pac-12 Softball Conference Championship in Arizona’s Hillenbrand Stadium. The first semifinal will air on ESPNU with the second semifinal and championship airing on ESPN2.

Road to the Women’s College World Series

The NCAA Softball Selection Show Presented by Capital One will be live from ESPN’s Bristol, Conn. studios with Mowins, Smith, Scarborough and Rowe on hand as the 64-team bracket is revealed live on Sunday, May 14 at 7 p.m. on ESPN2. Following the selection show on ESPN2, 7Innings: Road to the Women’s College World Series will air at 8 p.m. to preview the postseason. Both programs will be simulcast on ESPN+.

ESPN will once again be home to the entire NCAA Division I Softball postseason from the Selection Show to the last pitch of the Women’s College World Series in Oklahoma City (June 1-9), with further coverage details available in the coming weeks.

Date Time (ET) Game/Commentators Platform Tue, May 9 1 p.m. Southland Softball Championship Game 1 ESPN+ 3 p.m. ASUN Softball Championship Play-In Game ESPN+ 3:30 p.m. Southland Softball Championship Game 2 ESPN+ 5:30 p.m. ASUN Softball Championship Play-In Game ESPN+ 6 p.m. Southland Softball Championship Game 3 ESPN+ 7:30 p.m. SEC Softball Tournament Presented by T-Mobile First Round

Kevin Brown, Amanda Scarborough, Courtney Lyle SEC Network Wed, May 10 10 a.m. So-Con Softball Championship Game 1 ESPN+ 11 a.m. SEC Softball Tournament Presented by T-Mobile First Round

Kevin Brown, Amanda Scarborough, Courtney Lyle SEC Network 11 a.m. Missouri Valley Softball Championship Game 1 ESPN+ 11 a.m. Metro Atlantic Softball Championship First Round ESPN+ 11 a.m. Ohio Valley Softball Championship Game 1 ESPN+ 11:30 a.m. Big Sky Softball Championship First Round ESPN+ Noon Atlantic Ten Softball Championship Game 1 ESPN+ Noon Southland Softball Championship Game 4 ESPN+ 12:30 p.m. So-Con Softball Championship Game 2 ESPN+ 1 p.m. ACC Softball Championship First Round

Mike Couzens, Carol Bruggeman ACC Network 1 p.m. Horizon League Softball Championship Game 1 ESPN+ 1 p.m. Western Athletic Softball Championship Game 1 ESPN+ 1 p.m. Conference USA Softball Championship Game 1 ESPN+ 1:30 p.m. Ohio Valley Softball Championship Game 2 ESPN+ 1:30 p.m. Metro Atlantic Softball Championship First Round ESPN+ 2 p.m. SEC Softball Tournament Presented by T-Mobile First Round

Kevin Brown, Amanda Scarborough, Courtney Lyle SEC Network 2 p.m. Missouri Valley Softball Championship Game 2 ESPN+ 2 p.m. Big Sky Softball Championship First Round ESPN+ 2 p.m. Sun Belt Softball Championship First Round ESPN+ 2:30 p.m. Atlantic Ten Softball Championship Game 2 ESPN+ 2:30 p.m. Southland Softball Championship Game 5 ESPN+ 3 p.m. ASUN Softball Championship Game 1 ESPN+ 3 p.m. So-Con Softball Championship Game 3 ESPN+ 3:30 p.m. ACC Softball Championship First Round

Mike Couzens, Carol Bruggeman ACC Network 3:30 p.m. Conference USA Softball Championship Game 2 ESPN+ 3:30 p.m. Horizon League Softball Championship Game 2 ESPN+ 4 p.m. Ohio Valley Softball Championship Game 3 ESPN+ 4 p.m. Western Athletic Softball Championship Game 2 ESPN+ 4 p.m. Metro Atlantic Softball Championship Elimination Game ESPN+ 4:30 p.m. Big Sky Softball Championship First Round ESPN+ 5 p.m. SEC Softball Tournament Presented by T-Mobile First Round

Beth Mowins, Michele Smith, Jessica Mendoza, Holly Rowe SEC Network 5 p.m. Missouri Valley Softball Championship Game 3 ESPN+ 5 p.m. Sun Belt Softball Championship First Round ESPN+ 5 p.m. Atlantic Ten Softball Championship Game 3 ESPN+ 5 p.m. Southland Softball Championship Game 6 ESPN+ 5:30 p.m. ASUN Softball Championship Game 2 ESPN+ 6 p.m. Conference USA Softball Championship Game 3 ESPN+ 6 p.m. Horizon League Softball Championship Game 3 ESPN+ 6:30 p.m. Ohio Valley Softball Championship Game 4 ESPN+ 7 p.m. Big Sky Softball Championship First Round ESPN+ 7 p.m. Western Athletic Softball Championship Game 3 ESPN+ 7:30 p.m. Southland Softball Championship Game 7 ESPN+ 8 p.m. SEC Softball Tournament Presented by T-Mobile First Round

Beth Mowins, Michele Smith, Jessica Mendoza, Holly Rowe SEC Network 8 p.m. Missouri Valley Softball Championship Game 4 ESPN+ 8:30 p.m. Conference USA Softball Championship Game 4 ESPN+ 10 p.m. Western Athletic Softball Championship Game 4 ESPN+ Thu, May 11 10 a.m. ASUN Softball Championship Game 3 ESPN+ 10 a.m. So-Con Softball Championship Game 4 ESPN+ 11 a.m. SEC Softball Tournament Presented by T-Mobile Quarterfinal

Kevin Brown, Amanda Scarborough, Courtney Lyle SEC Network 11 a.m. ACC Softball Championship Quarterfinal

Mike Couzens, Carol Bruggeman ACC Network 11 a.m. Missouri Valley Softball Championship Game 5 ESPN+ 11 a.m. Sun Belt Softball Championship Quarterfinal ESPN+ 11 a.m. Metro Atlantic Softball Championship Quarterfinal ESPN+ 11 a.m. American Athletic Conference Softball Championship Game 1 ESPN+ Noon Patriot League Softball Championship Game1 ESPN+ Noon Atlantic Ten Softball Championship Game 4 ESPN+ Noon Ivy League Softball Championship Game 1 ESPN+ Noon Southland Softball Championship Game 8 ESPN+ Noon Northeast Softball Championship Game 1 ESPN3 Noon Ohio Valley Softball Championship Game 5 ESPN+ 12:30 p.m. ASUN Softball Championship Game 4 ESPN+ 12:30 p.m. So-Con Softball Championship Game 5 ESPN+ 1 p.m. Big 12 Softball Championship First Round

Eric Frede, Madison Shipman ESPN+ 1 p.m. Horizon League Softball Championship Game 4 ESPN+ 1 p.m. Western Athletic Softball Championship Game 5 ESPN+ 1 p.m. Big South Softball Championship Game 1 ESPN+ 1 p.m. Conference USA Softball Championship Game 5 ESPN+ 1 p.m. Mid-American Softball Championship Game 1 ESPN+ 1:30 p.m. ACC Softball Championship Quarterfinal

Mike Couzens, Carol Bruggeman ACC Network 1:30 p.m. Ohio Valley Softball Championship Game 6 ESPN+ 1:30 p.m. Metro Atlantic Softball Championship Quarterfinal ESPN+ 2 p.m. SEC Softball Tournament Presented by T-Mobile Quarterfinal

Kevin Brown, Amanda Scarborough, Courtney Lyle SEC Network 2 p.m. Missouri Valley Softball Championship Game 6 ESPN+ 2 p.m. Big Sky Softball Championship Quarterfinal ESPN+ 2 p.m. Sun Belt Softball Championship Quarterfinal ESPN+ 2 p.m. American Athletic Conference Softball Championship Game 2 ESPN+ 2:30 p.m. Patriot League Softball Championship Game 2 ESPN+ 2:30 p.m. Atlantic Ten Softball Championship Game 5 ESPN+ 2:30 p.m. Ivy League Softball Championship Game 2 ESPN+ 2:30 p.m. Southland Softball Championship Game 9 ESPN+ 3 p.m. ASUN Softball Championship Game 5 ESPN+ 3 p.m. So-Con Softball Championship Game 6 ESPN+ 3 p.m. Northeast Softball Championship Game 2 ESPN3 3:30 p.m. Conference USA Softball Championship Game 6 ESPN+ 3:30 p.m. Atlantic Ten Softball Championship Game 5 ESPN+ 3:30 p.m. Horizon League Softball Championship Game 5 ESPN+ 3:30 p.m. Mid-American Softball Championship Game 2 ESPN+ 4 p.m. Ohio Valley Softball Championship Game 7 ESPN+ 4 p.m. Big 12 Softball Championship First Round

Eric Frede, Madison Shipman ESPN+ 4 p.m. Western Athletic Softball Championship Game 6 ESPN+ 4 p.m. Metro Atlantic Softball Championship Elimination Game ESPN+ 4 p.m. Big South Softball Championship Game 2 ESPN+ 4:30 p.m. Big Sky Softball Championship Quarterfinal ESPN+ 5 p.m. SEC Softball Tournament Presented by T-Mobile Quarterfinal

Beth Mowins, Michele Smith, Jessica Mendoza, Holly Rowe SEC Network 5 p.m. ACC Softball Championship Quarterfinal

Pam Ward, Jenny Dalton-Hill ACC Network 5 p.m. Missouri Valley Softball Championship Game 7 ESPN+ 5 p.m. Sun Belt Softball Championship Quarterfinal ESPN+ 5 p.m. Atlantic Ten Softball Championship Game 6 ESPN+ 5 p.m. American Athletic Conference Softball Championship Game 3 ESPN+ 5 p.m. Southland Softball Championship Game 10 ESPN+ 5:30 p.m. ASUN Softball Championship Game 6 ESPN+ 5:30 p.m. So-Con Softball Championship Game 7 ESPN+ 6 p.m. Conference USA Softball Championship Game 7 ESPN+ 6 p.m. Horizon League Softball Championship Game 6 ESPN+ 6:30 p.m. Ohio Valley Softball Championship Game 8 ESPN+ 7 p.m. Big Sky Softball Championship Quarterfinal ESPN+ 7 p.m. Big 12 Softball Championship First Round

Eric Frede, Madison Shipman ESPN+ 7 p.m. Western Athletic Softball Championship Game 7 ESPN+ 7:30 p.m. ACC Softball Championship Quarterfinal

Pam Ward, Jenny Dalton-Hill ACC Network 7:30 p.m. Southland Softball Championship Game 11 ESPN+ 8 p.m. SEC Softball Tournament Presented by T-Mobile Quarterfinal

Beth Mowins, Michele Smith, Jessica Mendoza, Holly Rowe SEC Network 8 p.m. Missouri Valley Softball Championship Game 8 ESPN+ 8 p.m. Sun Belt Softball Championship Quarterfinal ESPN+ 8 p.m. So-Con Softball Championship Game 8 ESPN+ 8:30 p.m. Conference USA Softball Championship Game 8 ESPN+ 10 p.m. Western Athletic Softball Championship Game 8 ESPN+ Fri, May 12 10 a.m. Ivy League Softball Championship Game 3 ESPN+ 10 a.m. So-Con Softball Championship Game 9 ESPN+ 10 a.m. Northeast Softball Championship Game 3 11 a.m. Metro Atlantic Softball Championship Semifinal ESPN+ 11 a.m. Big South Softball Championship Game 3 ESPN+ 11 a.m. Patriot League Softball Championship Game 3 ESPN+ Noon American College Softball Championship Semifinal

Tiffany Greene, Erin Miller ESPNU/ESPN+ Noon Ohio Valley Softball Championship Game 9 ESPN+ Noon Atlantic Ten Softball Championship Semifinal ESPN+ 12:30 p.m. ASUN Softball Championship Game 7 ESPN+ 12:30 p.m. Ivy League Softball Championship Game 4 ESPN+ 12:30 p.m. So-Con Softball Championship Game 10 ESPN+ 1 p.m. ACC Softball Championship Semifinal

Pam Ward, Jenny Dalton-Hill ACC Network 1 p.m. Horizon League Softball Championship Game 7 ESPN+ 1 p.m. Conference USA Softball Championship Game 9 ESPN+ 1 p.m. Southland Softball Championship ESPN+ 1 p.m. Northeast Softball Championship Game 4 ESPN3 1 p.m. Mid-American Softball Championship Game 3 ESPN 1:30 p.m. Metro Atlantic Softball Championship Elimination Game ESPN+ 1:30 p.m. Patriot League Softball Championship Game 4 ESPN+ 2 p.m. Big 12 Softball Championship Semifinal ESPNU/ESPN+ 2 p.m. Missouri Valley Softball Championship Game 9 ESPN+ 2 p.m. Big South Softball Championship Game 4 ESPN+ 2:30 p.m. Ohio Valley Softball Championship Game 10 ESPN+ 2:30 p.m. Atlantic Ten Softball Championship Semifinal ESPN+ 2:30 p.m. American Athletic Conference Semifinal

Tiffany Greene, Erin Miller ESPN+ 3 p.m. Big Sky Softball Championship Semifinal ESPN+ 3 p.m. ASUN Softball Championship Game 8 ESPN+ 3 p.m. Ivy Softball Championship Game 5 ESPN+ 3 p.m. So-Con Softball Championship Game 11 ESPN+ 3:30 p.m. ACC Softball Championship Semifinal

Pam Ward, Jenny Dalton-Hill ACC Network 3:30 p.m. Conference USA Softball Championship Game 10 ESPN+ 3:30 p.m. Horizon League Softball Championship Game 8 ESPN+ 3:30 p.m. Mid-American Softball Championship Game 4 ESPN+ 3:30 p.m. Southland Softball Championship (If Necessary) ESPN+ 4 p.m. SEC Softball Tournament Presented by T-Mobile Semifinal

Beth Mowins, Michele Smith, Jessica Mendoza, Holly Rowe ESPN2 4 p.m. Western Athletic Softball Championship Game 9 ESPN+ 4 p.m. Metro Atlantic Softball Championship Semifinal ESPN+ 4 p.m. Patriot League Softball Championship Game 5 ESPN+ 4 p.m. Northeast Softball Championship Game 5 ESPN3 5 p.m. Missouri Valley Softball Championship Game 10 ESPN+ 5 p.m. Ohio Valley Softball Championship Game 11 ESPN+ 5 p.m. Big 12 Softball Championship Semifinal

Eric Frede, Madison Shipman ESPN+ 5 p.m. Sun Belt Softball Championship Semifinal ESPN+ 5 p.m. Big South Softball Championship Game 5 ESPN+ 5 p.m. Atlantic Ten Softball Championship Semifinal ESPN+ 5:30 p.m. Big Sky Softball Championship Semifinal ESPN+ 5:30 p.m. ASUN Softball Championship Game 9 ESPN+ 6 p.m. Conference USA Softball Championship Game 11 ESPN+ 6 p.m. Horizon League Softball Championship Game 9 ESPN+ 6 p.m. Mid-American Softball Championship Game 5 ESPN+ 6:30 p.m. SEC Softball Tournament Presented by T-Mobile Semifinal

Beth Mowins, Michele Smith, Jessica Mendoza, Holly Rowe ESPN2 7 p.m. Western Athletic Softball Championship Game 10 ESPN+ 7:30 p.m. Pac-12 Softball Championship Semifinal

Mark Neely, Danielle Lawrie ESPNU 8 p.m. Sun Belt Softball Championship Semifinal ESPN+ 10 p.m. Western Athletic Softball Championship Game 11 ESPN+ 10:30 p.m. Pac-12 Softball Championship Semifinal

Mark Neely, Danielle Lawrie ESPN2 Sat, May 13 11 a.m. American Athletic Conference College Softball Championship

Tiffany Greene, Erin Miller ESPN2/ESPN+ 11 a.m. Metro Atlantic Softball Championship ESPN+ Noon Ohio Valley Softball Championship ESPN+ Noon Patriot League Softball Championship ESPN+ Noon Atlantic Ten Softball Championship ESPN+ Noon MEAC Softball Championship ESPN+ Noon Ivy League Softball Championship ESPN+ Noon Northeast Softball Championship ESPN3 1 p.m. ACC Softball Championship

Pam Ward, Jenny Dalton-Hill ESPN2 1 p.m. American Athletic Conference (If Necessary) ESPN+ 1 p.m. ASUN Softball Championship ESPN+ 1 p.m. Big South Softball Championship ESPN+ 1 p.m. Horizon League Softball Championship ESPN+ 1 p.m. So-Con Softball Championship ESPN+ 1:30 p.m. Metro Atlantic Softball Championship (If Necessary) ESPN+ 2 p.m. Missouri Valley Softball Championship ESPN+ 2 p.m. Sun Belt Softball Championship ESPN+ 2:30 p.m. Atlantic Ten Softball Championship (If Necessary) ESPN+ 2:30 p.m. Ohio Valley Softball Championship (If Necessary) ESPN+ 2:30 p.m. Patriot League Softball Championship (If Necessary) ESPN+ 2:30 p.m. Northeast Softball Championship (If Necessary) ESPN3 3 p.m. Big 12 Softball Championship

Eric Frede, Madison Shipman ESPN2/ESPN+ 3 p.m. Big Sky Softball Championship ESPN+ 3 p.m. Mid-American Softball Championship ESPN 3 p.m. MEAC Softball Championship (If Necessary) ESPN+ 3:30 p.m. ASUN Softball Championship (If Necessary) ESPN+ 3:30 p.m. Horizon League Softball Championship (If Necessary) ESPN+ 4 p.m. Western Athletic Softball Championship ESPN+ 4 p.m. Big South Softball Championship (If Necessary) ESPN+ 5 p.m. SEC Softball Tournament Presented by T-Mobile Championship

Beth Mowins, Michele Smith, Jessica Mendoza, Holly Rowe ESPN2 5:30 p.m. Big Sky Softball Championship (If Necessary) ESPN+ 5:30 p.m. Mid-American Softball Championship (If Necessary) ESPN+ 7 p.m. Western Athletic Softball Championship (If Necessary) ESPN+ 10 p.m. PAC 12 Softball Championship

Mark Neely, Danielle Lawrie ESPN2 TBD So-Con Softball Championship (If Necessary) ESPN+

-30-