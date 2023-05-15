Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors Game 6 on ESPN Was Most-Watched NBA Conference Semifinals Game in 12 Years

Game 6 of the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors NBA Western Conference Semifinals series on ESPN was the most-watched Conference Semifinals game broadcast in 12 years (since 2011), according to Nielsen.

The ESPN broadcast delivered an average of 8,640,000 viewers, peaking with 9,295,000 viewers at 11 p.m. ET. This was the most-watched program of the day for May 12 across all of television and in all key demographics.

The Game 6 viewership was up 38 percent from last year’s comparable game – Golden State Warriors vs. Memphis Grizzlies – which averaged 6,282,000 viewers.

ESPN’s coverage of the NBA Playoffs continues on Tuesday, May 16, with exclusive coverage of the NBA Western Conference Finals: ESPN Press Room.

