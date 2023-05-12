MayMadness: ESPN’s Coverage of the NCAA Division I Men’s Lacrosse Championship Begins Saturday, May 13

First round games set for Saturday and Sunday on ESPNU

Quarterfinals from Albany, N.Y. and Annapolis, Md., May 20 and May 21

Championship Weekend live from Philadelphia

NCAA title game to air on ESPN, Monday, May 29

ESPN’s coverage of the 2023 NCAA Division I Men’s Lacrosse Championship begins Saturday, May 13, at noon ET, with first round games on ESPNU from four locations, totaling more than 20 hours of programming throughout the weekend.

The top eight seeded teams will host first round games this weekend starting off with No. 2 seed Virginia welcoming Richmond at noon on Saturday. Saturday’s first round schedule also includes No. 3 Notre Dame hosting ASUN Champion Utah (2:30 p.m.), No. 7 Georgetown facing Yale (5 p.m.) and No. 4 Maryland hosting Patriot League Champion Army (7:30 p.m.).

Sunday’s action also begins at noon with No. 6 seed Johns Hopkins hosting America East Champion Bryant, followed by Big Ten Champion Michigan squaring off against No. 8 Cornell (2:30 p.m.), top-seeded Duke hosting Delaware (5 p.m.) and Ivy League Champion Princeton playing at No. 5 Penn State (7:30 p.m.).

Quarterfinals will take place Saturday, May 20, and Sunday, May 21, in Albany, N.Y., and Annapolis, Md., respectively.

Winners advance to compete for a national title in Philadelphia over Memorial Day weekend. The semifinals are set for Saturday, May 27 (noon and 2:30 p.m.) on ESPN2, while the national championship game is on Monday, May 29 (1 p.m.) and will air on ESPN. All games will be available on the ESPN App.

Commentators

Play-by-play: Jay Alter, Drew Carter, Chris Cotter, Kevin Fitzgerald and Anish Shroff

and Analysts: Paul Carcaterra (All-American and national champion at Syracuse), Quint Kessenich (national champion and one of the nation’s top goalies during his time at Johns Hopkins), Matt Ward (2006 Tewaaraton Award winner and NCAA Champion at Virginia), Jules Heningburg (two-time All-American and All-Big Ten selection while playing at Rutgers) and Mark Dixon (four-year letter winner at Johns Hopkins)

Additional details on ESPN’s Championship Weekend presentation will be announced later this month.

2023 NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Championship