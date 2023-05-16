Most-Watched NBA Playoffs Ever on ESPN Platforms Through First Two Rounds

Through the first two rounds, the 2023 NBA Playoffs Presented by Google Pixel are the most-watched ever on ESPN platforms, according to Nielsen. The NBA Playoffs have averaged 5,226,000 viewers across 27 games on ESPN platforms, up 14 percent from last year.

The Boston Celtics 24-point rout of the Philadelphia 76ers on May 14 delivered the largest NBA Conference Semifinals Audience on ABC in 12 years (since 2011). The broadcast averaged 8,441,000 viewers, peaking with 10,165,000 viewers from 5:45-6 p.m. ET.

Viewership for the Celtics vs. 76ers Game 7 was up 13 percent from last year’s comparable window, which was Celtics vs. Milwaukee Bucks NBA Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 7 on ABC. Sunday’s Celtics vs. 76ers broadcast was the most-watched Conference Semifinals Game 7 on any network since 2008.

Game 7 was the most-watched program of the day on Mother’s Day across all of television and in all key demographics. The 2023 NBA Conference Semifinals was the most-watched since 2011 on ESPN platforms.

The 2023 NBA Playoffs continue on ESPN platforms with Game 1 of the NBA Western Conference Finals presented by AT&T 5G – Los Angeles Lakers vs. Denver Nuggets – on Tuesday, May 16, at 8:30 p.m. For more details, please visit ESPN Press Room.

-30-

ESPN media contacts:

[email protected];

[email protected].