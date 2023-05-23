Most-Watched NBA Playoffs on ESPN Platforms in 11 Years

The 2023 NBA Playoffs are the most-watched on ESPN platforms in 11 years, since 2012, according to Nielsen. Through 31 games, the NBA Playoffs on ESPN platforms have averaged 5,579,000 viewers, up nine percent from last year.

Last night’s series-clinching victory by the Denver Nuggets over the Los Angeles Lakers averaged 8,209,000 viewers, peaking with 11,482,000 viewers from 11-11:15 p.m. ET. It was the most-watched NBA Conference Finals Game 4 on ESPN platforms in eight years, since 2015.

The Western Conference Finals was up 44 percent from the last time ESPN had the event in 2021, and up 17 percent from last year’s Western Conference Finals.

