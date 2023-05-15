RoadtoWCWS: ESPN Platforms Present Every Pitch of the NCAA Softball Regionals

For the sixth consecutive year, ESPN platforms will carry every pitch of the 2023 NCAA Softball Championship Regionals, May 19-21. As many as 112 games will be available, over the course of the weekend, across ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network, ACC Network, Longhorn Network and ESPN+.

7Innings Live Presented by Capital One will provide comprehensive studio coverage throughout Regionals play. Kris Budden and The Voice of Softball, Beth Mowins, will trade hosting duties, alongside softball analysts Michele Smith and Jessica Mendoza. Smith was a two-time All-American pitcher at Oklahoma State and two-time Olympic gold medalist (1996, 2000). Mendoza was a four-time All-American at Stanford and two-time Olympic medalist (gold in 2004, silver in 2008).

Road to the Women’s College World Series

ESPN platforms have been home to the NCAA Softball postseason for more than three decades. 2023 will be its 16th consecutive season carrying every minute from every Super Regional site and the 22nd consecutive year of every pitch of the Women’s College World Series.

Full schedule also available here

