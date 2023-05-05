The 2023 NHL Draft Lottery May 8 on ESPN

The 2023 NHL Draft Lottery will begin Monday, May 8, with coverage starting at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN and simulcast on ESPN+. The lottery will decide the first 16 picks for the first round of the 2023 NHL Draft.

ESPN’s presentation of the Draft lottery will feature host John Buccigross alongside ESPN NHL analysts Mark Messier, Chris Chelios and P.K. Subban.

With top prospects like No. 1 ranked Connor Bedard on the line, stakes are high for the 16 teams vying for a top Draft selection.

