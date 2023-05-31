The Ultimate Fighter: Team McGregor vs. Team Chandler ICYMI: Episode 1– A Notorious Return

The Teams are Set

McGregor Lands the Lightweight and Bantamweight Prospects while Chandler Gets the Veterans in Both Divisions

In the first bout, Roberts beats Jennerman in one of the fastest knockouts in TUF history

Roberts: “It’s been so hard outside of this, the journey, the battles that I’ve been through, the obstacles, and just to go and make a statement like that felt amazing.”

Jennerman: “I felt like I didn’t even get to fight. I just got clipped right off the rip and I didn’t even get to show myself out here…When I get back to training, I am just gonna take everything in that I can and I’m gonna come back better than I’ve ever been before.”

Stream Live

What You Need to know

TUF 30 Media Kit