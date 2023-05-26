The Ultimate Fighter: Team McGregor vs. Team Chandler Premieres Tuesday, May 30 at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+

New Episodes Debut Every Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. PT

After TUF Live Post-Show Immediately Follows Each Episode at 11 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and @ESPNMMA YouTube

ESPN+ Available on ESPN.com and ESPN App for Mobile and

Connected TV Devices

To Subscribe Visit ESPNPlus.com/UFC

The 31st season of The Ultimate Fighter—The Ultimate Fighter: Team McGregor vs. Team Chandler—debuts next Tuesday, May 30, at 10 p.m. ET, on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+. This season of The Ultimate Fighter could be the biggest in the show’s history, as former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion Conor McGregor and No. 5 ranked lightweight contender Michael Chandler go head-to-head as coaches, in anticipation of their epic fight to be announced in the near future.

Following each new episode, ESPN+ will present After TUF, an 11 p.m. original recap and discussion show hosted by UFC coach, analyst and former TUF contestant Din Thomas. Coach Chandler, TUF alumni and other UFC personalities will join Din as co-hosts, along with the winner of each episode. On the Tuesday, May 30, premiere episode, UFC Hall of Famer, former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion and TUF 2 winner “Suga” Rashad Evans will join Din as co-host. All After TUF episodes will also be available on @ESPNMMA YouTube.

Additional TUF content on ESPN:

The Ultimate Fighter: Team McGregor vs. Team Chandler features a dynamic cast consisting of returning veterans and up and coming prospects in the men’s bantamweight (135 lbs.) and lightweight (155 lbs.) divisions, all who have put everything else in their lives aside for the chance to pursue their UFC dreams.

Former UFC double champion McGregor (22-6, fighting out of Dublin, Ireland), considered by many the sport’s biggest star, returns to The Ultimate Fighter after previously serving as a coach on TUF 22. He will look to impart the skills and experience that have earned him victories over former UFC champions Eddie Alvarez, Jose Aldo and Max Holloway. McGregor now has his sights set on beating Chandler as a coach and building momentum towards their inevitable match later this year.

Chandler (23-8, fighting out of Nashville, Tenn.) is a favorite amongst fight fans for his dynamic fighting style and captivating personality. No stranger to a highlight reel finish, Chandler stunned fans with spectacular stoppages over Dan Hooker and Tony Ferguson. He now plans on adding a successful TUF coaching season to his resume on the way to defeating McGregor.

Produced by Lionsgate’s Pilgrim Media Group, The Ultimate Fighter is the iconic reality television series that has introduced millions of new and die-hard fans to future UFC champions and top contenders. Those whose careers have been shaped by their participation in The Ultimate Fighter include: Kamaru Usman, Forrest Griffin, Rashad Evans, Rose Namajunas, Michael Bisping, Robert Whittaker, Nate Diaz, Tony Ferguson, T.J. Dillashaw, Matt Serra, Michael Chiesa, Al Iaquinta, Kelvin Gastelum, Uriah Hall and many others.

Below is the full list of competitors scheduled to compete in The Ultimate Fighter 31: Team McGregor vs. Team Chandler (name, age, professional record and fighting out of):

MEN’S BATAMWEIGHT (135)

Mando Gutierrez | 26 | 8-2 | East Lansing, Mich.

Trevor Wells | 27 | 8-3 | Temecula, Calif.

Carlos Vera | 35 | 12-3 | Falls Church, Vir.

Rico DiSciullo | 36 | 11-2 | Somerville, Mass.

Cody Gibson | 35 | 19-8 | San Luis Obispo County, Calif.

Timur Valiev | 32 | 18-3 | Moscow, Russia

Hunter Azure | 30 | 10-3 | Phoenix, Ariz.

Brad Katona | 31 | 12-2 | Dublin, Ireland

MEN’S LIGHTWEIGHT (155)

Landon Quiñones | 27 | 7-1-1 | Sunrise, Fla.

Aaron McKenzie | 26 | 11-2-1 | Oklahoma City, Okla.

Nate Jennerman | 30 | 16-5 | Sheboygan, Wis.

Lee Hammond | 26 | 5-0 | Dublin, Ireland

Austin Hubbard | 31 | 15-6 | Denver, Colo.

Roosevelt Roberts | 29 | 12-3 | Lathrop, Calif.

Kurt Holobaugh | 36 | 19-7 | Franklinton, La.

Jason Knight | 30 | 22-7 | Lucedale, Miss.

*All athletes are subject to change

##