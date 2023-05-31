Trash Talk: Taylor vs. Lopez

Debuts Saturday, June 3, on ESPN2 at 11 a.m. ET

The war of words heats up prior to the June 10 showdown:

Josh Taylor vs. Teófimo Lopez  

Ahead of the June 10 Junior Welterweight Championship live from The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York, N.Y., ESPN will air Trash Talk: Taylor vs. Lopez, a 30-minute all-access preview into one of the most heated world title fights of the year.

Viewers will see both fighters sound off in a verbal war as the show goes inside the fight camps of undefeated WBO junior welterweight world champion Josh Taylor (19-0, 13 KOs) and the former unified lightweight kingpin Teófimo Lopez (18-1, 13 KOs).

It’s “The Tartan Tornado” vs. “The Takeover.”  Taylor, the first British fighter to become undisputed champion in the four-belt era, proudly represents his native Scotland and is on the shortlist of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world today. Lopez, a native son of Brooklyn, New York, headlines for his third time at “The Mecca of Boxing,” where he seeks to become a two-division world champion and regain his place among the pound-for-pound elite.

In addition to the air times below, Trash Talk: Taylor vs. Lopez will also be available for replay on-demand in the ESPN App and on ESPN.com and ESPN+.

Date Network Time (ET)
Sat, Jun 3 ESPN2 11 a.m.
Sun, Jun 4 ESPN Deportes* 12 a.m.
ESPN2 7 a.m.
Mon, Jun 5 ESPN2 1 a.m.
ESPN Deportes* 1 p.m.
Tue, Jun 6 ESPN Deportes* 9:30 p.m.
Wed, Jun 7 ESPN2 4:30 a.m.
Thu, Jun 8 ESPN2 2:30 a.m.
ESPNEWS 9 a.m.
ESPN2 8 p.m.
ESPN Deportes* 9:30 p.m.
Sat, Jun 10

 

 

 ESPN2 12:30 a.m.
ESPN Deportes* 12:30 p.m.
ESPNEWS 5 p.m.
*Spanish-language

