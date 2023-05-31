Trash Talk: Taylor vs. Lopez
Debuts Saturday, June 3, on ESPN2 at 11 a.m. ET
The war of words heats up prior to the June 10 showdown:
Josh Taylor vs. Teófimo Lopez
Ahead of the June 10 Junior Welterweight Championship live from The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York, N.Y., ESPN will air Trash Talk: Taylor vs. Lopez, a 30-minute all-access preview into one of the most heated world title fights of the year.
Viewers will see both fighters sound off in a verbal war as the show goes inside the fight camps of undefeated WBO junior welterweight world champion Josh Taylor (19-0, 13 KOs) and the former unified lightweight kingpin Teófimo Lopez (18-1, 13 KOs).
It’s “The Tartan Tornado” vs. “The Takeover.” Taylor, the first British fighter to become undisputed champion in the four-belt era, proudly represents his native Scotland and is on the shortlist of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world today. Lopez, a native son of Brooklyn, New York, headlines for his third time at “The Mecca of Boxing,” where he seeks to become a two-division world champion and regain his place among the pound-for-pound elite.
Trash Talk: Taylor vs. Lopez
|Date
|Network
|Time (ET)
|Sat, Jun 3
|ESPN2
|11 a.m.
|Sun, Jun 4
|ESPN Deportes*
|12 a.m.
|ESPN2
|7 a.m.
|Mon, Jun 5
|ESPN2
|1 a.m.
|ESPN Deportes*
|1 p.m.
|Tue, Jun 6
|ESPN Deportes*
|9:30 p.m.
|Wed, Jun 7
|ESPN2
|4:30 a.m.
|Thu, Jun 8
|ESPN2
|2:30 a.m.
|ESPNEWS
|9 a.m.
|ESPN2
|8 p.m.
|ESPN Deportes*
|9:30 p.m.
|Sat, Jun 10
|ESPN2
|12:30 a.m.
|ESPN Deportes*
|12:30 p.m.
|ESPNEWS
|5 p.m.
|*Spanish-language
ESPN+, ESPN App Boxing Content: Live and Upcoming, On Demand, Studio Shows, Archives
- Top Rank: Real Time Go all-access with top fighters throughout fight week as they work their way to fight night
- Boxing
- Top Rank
- State of Boxing
- Max on Boxing Max Kellerman hosts a 30-minute series weighing in on key boxing news and providing insights on the sport’s top fighters and upcoming events
- Who Do U Fight 4? Get to know the next generation of Top Rank stars and learn what drives them
