The war of words heats up prior to the June 10 showdown:

Josh Taylor vs. Teófimo Lopez

Ahead of the June 10 Junior Welterweight Championship live from The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York, N.Y., ESPN will air Trash Talk: Taylor vs. Lopez, a 30-minute all-access preview into one of the most heated world title fights of the year.

Viewers will see both fighters sound off in a verbal war as the show goes inside the fight camps of undefeated WBO junior welterweight world champion Josh Taylor (19-0, 13 KOs) and the former unified lightweight kingpin Teófimo Lopez (18-1, 13 KOs).

It’s “The Tartan Tornado” vs. “The Takeover.” Taylor, the first British fighter to become undisputed champion in the four-belt era, proudly represents his native Scotland and is on the shortlist of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world today. Lopez, a native son of Brooklyn, New York, headlines for his third time at “The Mecca of Boxing,” where he seeks to become a two-division world champion and regain his place among the pound-for-pound elite.

In addition to the air times below, Trash Talk: Taylor vs. Lopez will also be available for replay on-demand in the ESPN App and on ESPN.com and ESPN+.

Trash Talk: Taylor vs. Lopez

