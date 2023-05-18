UFC Fight Night Presented by New Amsterdam Vodka: Dern vs. Hill Live from Las Vegas: Saturday, May 20, Exclusively on ESPN+ and SiriusXM Fight Nation

Main Card at 7 p.m. ET, Prelims at 4 p.m. ET

UFC action is back this weekend with UFC Fight Night Presented by New Amsterdam Vodka: Dern vs. Hill, live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas this Saturday, May 20, exclusively on ESPN+ (English and Spanish), with the main card at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT, preceded by the Prelims at 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT. Live coverage begins Friday with UFC Live presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Dern vs. Hill at 6 p.m. ET on ESPNEWS, providing fans with exclusive insights and views heading into Fight Night.

In the main event, No. 8 ranked UFC strawweight Mackenzie Dern (12-3) squares off against No. 14 contender Angela Hill (15-12). Dern steps into her third main event looking to get on the winning column again while Hill comes in with two consecutive wins aiming to keep her momentum alive and deliver a statement performance.

In the co-main event, middleweights and Dana White’s Contender Series graduates collide as Edmen Shahbazyan (12-3) meets Anthony Hernandez (10-2). Shahbazyan is back after collecting a win over Dalcha Lungiambula at UFC 282 in December that marked his return to UFC after a one-year sabbatical. Hernandez comes in with a three-fight winning streak looking to secure the biggest win of this career.

Brendan Fitzgerald will call the action, joined by Paul Felder and former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping. Heidi Androl will handle reporting duties.

Programming (All times ET)

Fri. 5/19 6 p.m. UFC Live presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Dern vs. Hill ESPNEWS 6:35 p.m. UFC Fight Night Pre-Show presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Dern vs. Hill ESPN+ Sat. 5/20 4 p.m. UFC Fight Night Presented by New Amsterdam Vodka: Dern vs. Hill (Prelims) ESPN+ (English & Spanish)

SiriusXM Fight Nation Channel #156 7 p.m. UFC Fight Night Presented by New Amsterdam Vodka: Dern vs. Hill (Main Card) 10 p.m.* UFC Fight Night Post-Fight Show presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Dern vs. Hill

*Immediately following Main Event.

Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)