UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs. Almeida Saturday, May 13, on ABC, ESPN+ and SiriusXM Fight Nation at 3 p.m. ET

UFC Fight Night Presented by Modelo: Rozenstruik vs. Almeida will be live from Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina this Saturday, May 13 on ABC, ESPN+ (English and Spanish) and SiriusXM Fight Nation, with the main card at 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT. The Prelims begin at 11:30 a.m. ET / 8:30 a.m. PT on ESPN, ESPN+ (English and Spanish) and SiriusXM Fight Nation. Live coverage begins on Friday with UFC Live presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Rozenstruik vs. Almeida on ESPN2 at 5 p.m. ET/ 2 p.m. PT, providing fans with exclusive insights and views heading into Fight Night.

The main event features a must-watch bout between heavyweight finishers as No. 9 ranked contender Jairzinho Rozenstruik (13-4) squares off against surging No. 12 contender Jailton Almeida (18-2). Rozenstruik returns after a knockout win over Chris Daukaus at UFC 282, seeking a run towards the title. Dana White’s Contender Series signee Almeida is now considered one of the top contenders in UFC as he looks to maintain his undefeated UFC record in the most important bout of his MMA career.

The co-main event presents a light heavyweight bout between and former UFC title challenger and No. 5 ranked contender Anthony Smith (36-17) and No. 7 Johnny Walker (20-7). Smith returns to action for the first time since last July seeking another notable win while Walker enters on a two-fight winning streak and plans to continue his momentum with another explosive performance.

Jon Anik will call the action alongside two-time UFC Bantamweight Champion Dominick Cruz and UFC Hall of Famer and former two-division Champion, Daniel Cormier. Megan Olivi will handle reporting duties.

Programming (All times ET)

Fri., 5/12 4 p.m. UFC Fight Night Pre-Show Presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Rozenstruik vs. Almeida ESPN+ 5 p.m. UFC Live Presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Rozenstruik vs. Almeida ESPN2 Sat., 5/13 11:30 a.m. UFC Fight Night Presented by Modelo: Rozenstruik vs. Almeida (Prelims) ESPN, ESPN+ (simulcast, English and Spanish) SiriusXM Fight Nation 3 p.m. UFC Fight Night Presented by Modelo: Rozenstruik vs. Almeida (Main Card) ABC, ESPN+ (simulcast, English and Spanish) SiriusXM Fight Nation 6 p.m. UFC Fight Night Post Show: Rozenstruik vs. Almeida* ESPN+

*immediately following Main Event.

