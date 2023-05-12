Vitality Women’s FA Cup Final, FC Barcelona seeks to clinch LaLiga title; FC Bayern München one-point lead in close Bundesliga title race; and more on ESPN+, ESPN and ESPN Deportes, May 12- 15

ESPN+Soccer

Vitality Women’s FA Cup Final, FC Barcelona seeks to clinch LaLiga title; FC Bayern München one-point lead in close Bundesliga title race; and more on ESPN+, ESPN and ESPN Deportes, May 12- 15

Photo of Christine Calcagno Christine Calcagno4 hours ago
  • Chelsea vs. Manchester United in Vitality Women’s FA Cup Final Exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish live from Wembley Stadium
  • No. 1 FC Barcelona looks to clinch the LaLiga title with a win in the Catalan Derby at RCD Espanyol on ESPN+ in English and Spanish, simulcast on ESPN and ESPN Deportes, Sun., 3 p.m. ET
  • Final stretch of close Bundesliga title race continues with No. 1 FC Bayern München (vs. FC Schalke 04) and No. 2 Borussia Dortmund (vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach) exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish on Saturday
  • Eredivisie’s No. 1 Feyenoord, No. 2 PSV, and No. 3 AFC Ajax exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish on Sunday
  • Subscribe to ESPN+ at ESPN.com, ESPNPlus.com and on the ESPN App

Vitality Women’s FA Cup Final
Sam Kerr, the reigning Football Writers’ Association Women’s Footballer of the Year for the second straight year, will lead Chelsea F.C. Women at the sold-out Wembley Stadium to face Manchester United W.F.C. in the Vitality Women’s FA Cup Final on Sunday at 9:30 a.m. ET, exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish.

The Chelsea Women under the high-achieving manager Emma Hayes (OBE) are playing for the team’s third straight FA Cup title. Manchester United Women’s F.C. will play in its first FA Cup title match on Sunday.


LaLiga
Matchday 34 is headlined by the Catalan Derby (FC Barcelona vs. Espanyol, Sun, at 3 p.m. ET) as FC Barcelona looks to clinch the 2022-23 LaLiga title – Barça’s first league title in four seasons – on ESPN+ in English and Spanish, simulcast on ESPN and ESPN Deportes.
Sunday’s Espanyol-Barcelona match is Sergio Busquets’ last Catalan derby after the captain announced his decision to leave Barcelona at the end of the season, ending a trophy-laden 18 seasons at the club.

Date Time (ET) Event Platforms
Fri, May 12 3 p.m. Mallorca vs. Cadiz  ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
Sat, May 13

 

 

 8 a.m. Real Sociedad vs. Girona  ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
10:15 a.m. Osasuna vs. Almeria  ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
12:30 p.m. Villarreal vs. Athletic Club  ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
3 p.m.  Real Madrid vs. Getafe  ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
Sun, May 14 8 a.m. Celta de Vigo vs. Valencia  ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
  10:15 a.m. Elche vs. Atletico de Madrid  ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
  12:30 p.m. Valladolid vs. Sevilla  ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
  3 p.m. Espanyol vs. FC Barcelona  ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
Mon, May 15 3 p.m. Real Betis vs. Rayo Vallecano  ESPN+, ESPN Deportes

* Subject to change

This week’s ESPN+ Soccer Schedule


Bundesliga
The closely contested race for the 2022-23 Bundesliga title between No.1 FC Bayern München (vs. FC Schalke 04, Sat., at 9:30 p.m. ET) and No. 2 Borussia Dortmund (vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach Sat. at 12:30 p.m. ET) continues this weekend exclusively on ESPN+. One point separates FC Bayern München and Borussia Dortmund with three matches remaining in the season. All Bundesliga matches are exclusive to ESPN+ in English, with select games in Spanish. 

Date Time (ET) Event Platforms
Fri, May 12 2:30 p.m. 1. FC Köln vs. Hertha BSC ESPN+
Sat, May 13

 

 

  

 9:30 a.m. FC Bayern München vs. FC Schalke 04  ESPN+
9:30 a.m. VfL Wolfsburg vs. TSG Hoffenheim  ESPN+
9:30 a.m. Vfl Bochum 1848 vs. FC Augsburg  ESPN+
9:30 a.m. 1. FC Union Berlin vs. Sport-Club Freiburg  ESPN+
9:30 a.m. Eintracht Frankfurt vs. 1. FSV Mainz 05  ESPN+
12:30 p.m. Borussia Dortmund vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach  ESPN+
Sun, May 14 9:30 a.m. VfB Stuttgart vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen  ESPN+
11:30 a.m. RB Leipzig vs. SV Werder Bremen  ESPN+

* Subject to change

Eredivisie
The top three clubs in the Dutch league – No. 1 Feyenoord, No. 2 PSV, No. 3 Ajax – are in action this weekend, exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish.

Date Time (ET) Match Platform(s)
Sun, May 14 8:30 a.m. FC Groningen vs. Ajax ESPN+
10:45 a.m. Feyenoord vs. Go Ahead Eagles  ESPN+
2 p.m. PSV vs. Fortuna Sittard  ESPN+
2 p.m. AZ vs. FC Emmen  ESPN+

* Subject to change

SOCCER ON ESPN.COM

 SOCCER EN ESPAÑOL

 -30-

 

 

 

 

 

 

 



Photo of Christine Calcagno Christine Calcagno4 hours ago
Photo of Christine Calcagno

Christine Calcagno

Back to top button