Vitality Women’s FA Cup Final, FC Barcelona seeks to clinch LaLiga title; FC Bayern München one-point lead in close Bundesliga title race; and more on ESPN+, ESPN and ESPN Deportes, May 12- 15

- Chelsea vs. Manchester United in Vitality Women’s FA Cup Final Exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish live from Wembley Stadium
- No. 1 FC Barcelona looks to clinch the LaLiga title with a win in the Catalan Derby at RCD Espanyol on ESPN+ in English and Spanish, simulcast on ESPN and ESPN Deportes, Sun., 3 p.m. ET
- Final stretch of close Bundesliga title race continues with No. 1 FC Bayern München (vs. FC Schalke 04) and No. 2 Borussia Dortmund (vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach) exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish on Saturday
- Eredivisie’s No. 1 Feyenoord, No. 2 PSV, and No. 3 AFC Ajax exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish on Sunday
- Subscribe to ESPN+ at ESPN.com, ESPNPlus.com and on the ESPN App
Vitality Women’s FA Cup Final
Sam Kerr, the reigning Football Writers’ Association Women’s Footballer of the Year for the second straight year, will lead Chelsea F.C. Women at the sold-out Wembley Stadium to face Manchester United W.F.C. in the Vitality Women’s FA Cup Final on Sunday at 9:30 a.m. ET, exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish.
The Chelsea Women under the high-achieving manager Emma Hayes (OBE) are playing for the team’s third straight FA Cup title. Manchester United Women’s F.C. will play in its first FA Cup title match on Sunday.
LaLiga
Matchday 34 is headlined by the Catalan Derby (FC Barcelona vs. Espanyol, Sun, at 3 p.m. ET) as FC Barcelona looks to clinch the 2022-23 LaLiga title – Barça’s first league title in four seasons – on ESPN+ in English and Spanish, simulcast on ESPN and ESPN Deportes.
Sunday’s Espanyol-Barcelona match is Sergio Busquets’ last Catalan derby after the captain announced his decision to leave Barcelona at the end of the season, ending a trophy-laden 18 seasons at the club.
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Event
|Platforms
|Fri, May 12
|3 p.m.
|Mallorca vs. Cadiz
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|Sat, May 13
|8 a.m.
|Real Sociedad vs. Girona
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|10:15 a.m.
|Osasuna vs. Almeria
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|12:30 p.m.
|Villarreal vs. Athletic Club
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|3 p.m.
|Real Madrid vs. Getafe
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|Sun, May 14
|8 a.m.
|Celta de Vigo vs. Valencia
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|10:15 a.m.
|Elche vs. Atletico de Madrid
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|12:30 p.m.
|Valladolid vs. Sevilla
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|3 p.m.
|Espanyol vs. FC Barcelona
|ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|Mon, May 15
|3 p.m.
|Real Betis vs. Rayo Vallecano
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
* Subject to change
This week’s ESPN+ Soccer Schedule
Bundesliga
The closely contested race for the 2022-23 Bundesliga title between No.1 FC Bayern München (vs. FC Schalke 04, Sat., at 9:30 p.m. ET) and No. 2 Borussia Dortmund (vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach Sat. at 12:30 p.m. ET) continues this weekend exclusively on ESPN+. One point separates FC Bayern München and Borussia Dortmund with three matches remaining in the season. All Bundesliga matches are exclusive to ESPN+ in English, with select games in Spanish.
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Event
|Platforms
|Fri, May 12
|2:30 p.m.
|1. FC Köln vs. Hertha BSC
|ESPN+
|Sat, May 13
|9:30 a.m.
|FC Bayern München vs. FC Schalke 04
|ESPN+
|9:30 a.m.
|VfL Wolfsburg vs. TSG Hoffenheim
|ESPN+
|9:30 a.m.
|Vfl Bochum 1848 vs. FC Augsburg
|ESPN+
|9:30 a.m.
|1. FC Union Berlin vs. Sport-Club Freiburg
|ESPN+
|9:30 a.m.
|Eintracht Frankfurt vs. 1. FSV Mainz 05
|ESPN+
|12:30 p.m.
|Borussia Dortmund vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach
|ESPN+
|Sun, May 14
|9:30 a.m.
|VfB Stuttgart vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen
|ESPN+
|11:30 a.m.
|RB Leipzig vs. SV Werder Bremen
|ESPN+
* Subject to change
Eredivisie
The top three clubs in the Dutch league – No. 1 Feyenoord, No. 2 PSV, No. 3 Ajax – are in action this weekend, exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish.
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Match
|Platform(s)
|Sun, May 14
|8:30 a.m.
|FC Groningen vs. Ajax
|ESPN+
|10:45 a.m.
|Feyenoord vs. Go Ahead Eagles
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|PSV vs. Fortuna Sittard
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|AZ vs. FC Emmen
|ESPN+
* Subject to change
SOCCER ON ESPN.COM
- Lionel Messi at a crossroads: Where should he go next if it’s over at PSG? (Exclusive Content)
SOCCER EN ESPAÑOL
- Mbappé o Bellingham: ¿Cuál fichaje es más útil para el Real Madrid? (Contenido Exclusivo)
-30-