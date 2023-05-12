Vitality Women’s FA Cup Final, FC Barcelona seeks to clinch LaLiga title; FC Bayern München one-point lead in close Bundesliga title race; and more on ESPN+, ESPN and ESPN Deportes, May 12- 15

Chelsea vs. Manchester United in Vitality Women’s FA Cup Final Exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish live from Wembley Stadium

No. 1 FC Barcelona looks to clinch the LaLiga title with a win in the Catalan Derby at RCD Espanyol on ESPN+ in English and Spanish, simulcast on ESPN and ESPN Deportes, Sun., 3 p.m. ET

Final stretch of close Bundesliga title race continues with No. 1 FC Bayern München (vs. FC Schalke 04) and No. 2 Borussia Dortmund (vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach ) exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish on Saturday

Eredivisie’s No. 1 Feyenoord, No. 2 PSV, and No. 3 AFC Ajax exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish on Sunday

Subscribe to ESPN+ at ESPN.com , ESPNPlus.com and on the ESPN App

Vitality Women’s FA Cup Final

Sam Kerr, the reigning Football Writers’ Association Women’s Footballer of the Year for the second straight year, will lead Chelsea F.C. Women at the sold-out Wembley Stadium to face Manchester United W.F.C. in the Vitality Women’s FA Cup Final on Sunday at 9:30 a.m. ET, exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish.

The Chelsea Women under the high-achieving manager Emma Hayes (OBE) are playing for the team’s third straight FA Cup title. Manchester United Women’s F.C. will play in its first FA Cup title match on Sunday.



LaLiga

Matchday 34 is headlined by the Catalan Derby (FC Barcelona vs. Espanyol, Sun, at 3 p.m. ET) as FC Barcelona looks to clinch the 2022-23 LaLiga title – Barça’s first league title in four seasons – on ESPN+ in English and Spanish, simulcast on ESPN and ESPN Deportes.

Sunday’s Espanyol-Barcelona match is Sergio Busquets’ last Catalan derby after the captain announced his decision to leave Barcelona at the end of the season, ending a trophy-laden 18 seasons at the club.

* Subject to change

This week’s ESPN+ Soccer Schedule



Bundesliga

The closely contested race for the 2022-23 Bundesliga title between No.1 FC Bayern München (vs. FC Schalke 04, Sat., at 9:30 p.m. ET) and No. 2 Borussia Dortmund (vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach Sat. at 12:30 p.m. ET) continues this weekend exclusively on ESPN+. One point separates FC Bayern München and Borussia Dortmund with three matches remaining in the season. All Bundesliga matches are exclusive to ESPN+ in English, with select games in Spanish.

* Subject to change

Eredivisie

The top three clubs in the Dutch league – No. 1 Feyenoord, No. 2 PSV, No. 3 Ajax – are in action this weekend, exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish.

* Subject to change

SOCCER ON ESPN.COM

SOCCER EN ESPAÑOL

-30-





