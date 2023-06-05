2023 NBA Finals on ABC Off to Strong Start as Game 1 Averages 11,580,000 Viewers Across ABC and ESPN2

The 2023 NBA Finals on ABC started off strong on Thursday, June 1, as Game 1 averaged 11,580,000 viewers across ABC and ESPN2. It peaked with 12,784,000 viewers in the 10:30 p.m. ET quarter hour, according to Nielsen.

The Denver Nuggets victory over the Miami Heat in Game 1 more than tripled its competition on television for the night of June 1, easily winning the night in viewership and in all key demographics, including P18-34; P18-49; P25-54; M18-34, M18-49 and M25-54.

Top five local markets:

Rank Market Rating 1 Denver 19.9 2 Miami 13.5 3 West Palm Beach 11.8 4 Richmond-Petersburg 9.7 5 San Antonio 8.7

Game 1 on ABC delivered an average audience of 11,036,000 viewers, while the NBA in Stephen A’s World alternate presentation on ESPN2 added 544,000 viewers to the total audience.

The 2023 NBA Finals Presented By YouTube TV continue on Wednesday, June 7, with Game 3 from Miami, Fla., on ABC.

