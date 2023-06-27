2023 NCAA Men’s College World Series Marks Most-Watched MCWS on ESPN Platforms on Record

The 2023 NCAA Men’s College World Series (MCWS) marked the most-watched MCWS on ESPN platforms on record. The 16-game postseason averaged 1.65 million viewers across the platforms, up 48% from the 2022 MCWS.

The best-of-three Finals series showcase between LSU and Florida brought in a record-setting audience, averaging 2.86 million viewers across three games (ESPN/ESPNU), up 75% from last year’s two-game Finals. Game 1 saw 2.75 million viewers (Saturday, June 24), up 68% from 2022, making it the most-watched Finals Game 1 on record on ESPN platforms and fourth-best MCWS game on record. Game 2 notched 2.25 million viewers (Sunday, June 25), up 38% over 2022’s second game, and finished as the second-most-watched Finals Game 2 on record for ESPN platforms behind only 2009.

This year’s MCWS concluded on Monday, June 26, with a Game 3 showdown where LSU earned its seventh national championship. Game 3 of the Finals was the most-watched MCWS game on record for ESPN platforms, averaging 3.58 million viewers and peaking at 4.2 million viewers.

The 16-game postseason tournament took place from June 16-26 from Omaha, Neb., exclusively airing across ESPN platforms. The event concluded ESPN’s expansive NCAA Championships coverage for the 2022-23 season, marking the 31st championship event to air across ESPN platforms.

