2023 NHL Draft Coverage Begins June 28 on ESPN and ESPN+

Round One Coverage from Nashville Begins at 7 p.m. ET

The Point Previews Round One at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and ESPN+

Coverage of Rounds 2-7 Begins June 29 at 11 a.m. ET on ESPN+

NHL Free Agency Coverage July 1 on ESPN+

The 2023 NHL Draft begins Wednesday, June 27, with round one coverage from 7-10 p.m. ET on ESPN and simulcast on ESPN+ in the U.S., live from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. The Point, ESPN’s hockey-focused studio show, will preview round one and feature red carpet coverage beginning at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and ESPN+.

ESPN’s presentation of the first round of the draft will feature host John Buccigross with ESPN NHL analysts Kevin Weekes and Brian Boucher, ESPN NHL writer Emily Kaplan and draft and hockey analytics expert Meghan Chayka from on site in Nashville.

Day two draft coverage of Rounds 2-7 will begin on Thursday, June 28, at 11 a.m. ET on ESPN+ and the NHL Network.

A full breakdown of 2022 NHL Draft Prospects is available here.

2023 NHL Free Agency coverage begins Saturday, July 1, with TSN’s Free Agency Frenzy from at 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

