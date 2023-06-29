ACC Network School Takeovers Begin July 1

Fifteen (15) days of programming highlighting instant classics and memorable performances from every ACC institution

ACC Network (ACCN), the 24/7 national platform dedicated to ACC sports, will present 15 days of programming highlighting some of the best games and greatest moments from the 2022-23 season for each ACC institution beginning Saturday, July 1. ACC Network School Takeovers will showcase instant classics and memorable performances, including ACC Championships and more starting at 12 a.m. ET each day.

Wake Forest kicks off the schedule July 1, followed by Virginia Tech (July 2), Virginia (July 3), Syracuse (July 4), Pitt (July 5), Notre Dame (July 6), NC State (July 7) North Carolina (July 8), Miami (July 9), Louisville (July 10), Georgia Tech (July 11), Florida State (July 12), Duke (July 13), Clemson (July 14) and Boston College (July 15). Institution-specific programming schedules and other details will be announced soon.

Additionally, ACCN will have a marathon of 14 ACC Championships on Sunday, July 16 starting at midnight.

2023 ACC Network School Takeover Schedule

July 1: Wake Forest

July 2: Virginia Tech

July 3: Virginia

July 4: Syracuse

July 5: Pitt

July 6: Notre Dame

July 7: NC State

July 8: North Carolina

July 9: Miami

July 10: Louisville

July: 11: Georgia Tech

July 12: Florida State

July 13: Duke

July 14: Clemson

July 15: Boston College

About ACC Network

Owned and operated by ESPN in partnership with the Atlantic Coast Conference, ACC Network (ACCN) and its digital platform ACCNX is a 24/7 national network dedicated to ACC sports that launched on August 22, 2019. ACCN televises more than 500 regular-season and tournament games from across the conference’s 27 sponsored sports plus a complement of news and information shows and original programming. Together, ACCN and its digital platform, ACCNX, combine to feature more than 1,500 ACC events each year. ESPN has been televising ACC content since 1979 and has exclusive rights to every conference-controlled game across all sports and championships. All ACCN games are also available on the ESPN App to authenticated subscribers.