ESPN Announces Commentators for 2023 Premier Lacrosse League Season
- #PLLonESPN begins its 2023 season this weekend, June 3-4, with four games from Albany, N.Y.
- Opening weekend features four games, two on ABC; simulcast on ESPN+
- Knowledgeable, experienced and passionate voices in the sport slated for ESPN’s PLL commentator roster
The 2023 Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) season begins this weekend on ESPN platforms with a pair of doubleheaders Saturday and Sunday, June 3-4, live from Bob Ford Field at Tom & Mary Casey Stadium at the University of Albany in Albany, N.Y.
Opening Weekend on Saturday, June 3 will feature the first of eight games broadcast on ABC with a Redwoods LC/Atlas LC matchup to kickoff the slate at 1 p.m. ET. Cannons LC and Archers LC follow on ESPN+ at 3:30 p.m.
Sunday on ABC includes a Championship rematch between Chaos LC and Waterdogs LC at 1p.m., followed by the Whipsnakes and Chrome facing off at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN+. All games on ABC and ESPN platforms are also simulcast on ESPN+.
Top picks from this year’s College Draft – former Cornell defenseman Gavin Adler (Atlas), former Maryland defenseman Brett Makar (Atlas) and former Penn midfielder Sam Handley (Chrome) – are all expected to make their PLL debuts this weekend.
Knowledgeable, Experienced and Passionate Voices to Bolster PLL on ESPN Productions
ESPN’s PLL coverage across ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN+ will again be enhanced by a collection of the most knowledgeable, experienced and passionate voices in the sport.
“We are excited for our second season of PLL on ESPN platforms during what continues to be a tremendous growth period for the sport,” said Ericka Galbraith, ESPN Coordinating Producer. “We have brought together a roster of passionate, insightful and seasoned contributors that will continue to help raise the League’s profile through their knowledge of the game and its athletes, and storytelling. We look forward to again delivering top-notch and innovative productions throughout the next several months.”
Play-by-play duties will be handled by lacrosse regulars Anish Shroff, Chris Cotter, Jay Alter, Drew Carter and Jake Marsh.
Game analysts include the mainstays of ESPN’s college lacrosse coverage: Quint Kessenich, Paul Carcaterra and Ryan Boyle along with nine-time MLL/PLL All-Star Kyle Harrison and legendary head coach Bill Tierney.
Reporters for the PLL season include familiar faces from across ESPN properties: Katie George, Dana Boyle and Chantel McCabe return, while Charlotte North and ESPN lacrosse newcomer Caley Chelios join the roster.
Access Paramount Throughout the 2023 Season
Again this season, PLL games across ESPN platforms will feature mic’d up players, “under the helmet” sound and inside the huddle access. Opening weekend mic’d up players include:
Redwoods vs Atlas: Rob Pannell (Redwoods), TD Ierlan (Redwoods), Trevor Baptiste (Atlas) and Jack Concannon (Atlas)
Cannons vs Archers: Stephen Kelly (Cannons), Marcus Holman (Cannons), Grant Ament (Archers)
Chaos vs Waterdogs: Jack Rowlett (Chaos), Zach Currier (Waterdogs), Blaze Riorden (Chaos), Michael Sowers (Waterdogs)
Whipsnakes vs Chrome: Sean Sconone (Chrome), Will Manny (Whipsnakes), Connor Farrell (Chrome), Kyle Bernlohr (Whipsnakes)
2023 PLL Schedule
Schedule and commentator assignments are subject to change.
All games available on ESPN+.
|Date
|Time (ET)
|City
|Matchup
|Network
|Sat, June 3
|1 p.m.
|Albany, NY
|Redwoods vs Atlas
Chris Cotter, Paul Carcaterra, Ryan Boyle, Quint Kessenich
|ABC/ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|Albany, NY
|Cannons vs Archers
Chris Cotter, Paul Carcaterra, Ryan Boyle, Quint Kessenich
|ESPN+
|Sun, June 4
|1 p.m.
|Albany, NY
|Chaos vs Waterdogs
Chris Cotter, Paul Carcaterra, Ryan Boyle, Quint Kessenich
|ABC/ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|Albany, NY
|Whipsnakes vs Chrome
Chris Cotter, Paul Carcaterra, Ryan Boyle, Quint Kessenich
|ESPN+
|Fri, June 9
|6 p.m.
|Charlotte, N.C.
|Chrome vs Archers
Anish Shroff, Quint Kessenich, Ryan Boyle, Katie George
|ESPN+
|8:30 p.m.
|Charlotte, N.C.
|Waterdogs vs Redwoods
Anish Shroff, Quint Kessenich, Ryan Boyle, Katie George
|ESPN+
|Sat, June 10
|3 p.m.
|Charlotte, N.C.
|Whipsnakes vs Atlas
Anish Shroff, Quint Kessenich, Ryan Boyle, Katie George
|ABC/ESPN+
|5:30 p.m.
|Charlotte, N.C.
|Chaos vs Cannons
Anish Shroff, Quint Kessenich, Ryan Boyle, Katie George
|ESPN+
|Fri, June 16
|6 p.m.
|Columbus, Ohio
|Waterdogs vs Atlas
Jay Alter, Paul Carcaterra, Dana Boyle
|ESPN+
|8:30 p.m.
|Columbus, Ohio
|Chrome vs Cannons
Jay Alter, Paul Carcaterra, Dana Boyle
|ESPN+
|Sat, June 17
|Noon
|Columbus, Ohio
|Archers vs Chaos
Jay Alter, Paul Carcaterra, Dana Boyle
|ESPN/ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Columbus, Ohio
|Redwoods vs Whipsnakes
Jay Alter, Paul Carcaterra, Dana Boyle
|ESPN+
|Sat, July 8
|6 p.m.
|Minneapolis, Minn.
|Waterdogs vs Chrome
Drew Carter, Quint Kessenich, Dana Boyle
|ESPN+
|8:30 p.m.
|Minneapolis, Minn.
|Cannons vs Atlas
Drew Carter, Quint Kessenich, Dana Boyle
|ESPN+
|Sun, July 9
|2 p.m.
|Minneapolis, Minn.
|Redwoods vs Chaos
Drew Carter, Quint Kessenich, Dana Boyle
|ESPN2/ESPN+
|4:30 p.m.
|Minneapolis, Minn.
|Whipsnakes vs Archers
Drew Carter, Quint Kessenich, Dana Boyle
|ESPN+
|Fri, July 14
|6 p.m.
|Fairfield, Conn.
|Waterdogs vs Whipsnakes
Jake Marsh, Paul Carcaterra, Dana Boyle
|ESPN+
|8:30 p.m.
|Fairfield, Conn.
|Archers vs Redwoods
Jake Marsh, Paul Carcaterra, Dana Boyle
|ESPN+
|Sat, July 15
|6 p.m.
|Fairfield, Conn.
|Chrome vs Cannons
Jay Alter, Paul Carcaterra, Dana Boyle
|ESPN2/ESPN+
|8:30 p.m.
|Fairfield, Conn.
|Atlas vs Chaos
Jay Alter, Paul Carcaterra, Dana Boyle
|ESPN+
|Sat, July 22
|TBA
|Louisville, Ky.
|All-Star Skills Challenge
Drew Carter, Ryan Boyle, Chantel McCabe
|ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|Louisville, Ky.
|PLL All-Star Game
Drew Carter, Ryan Boyle, Chantel McCabe
|ESPN/ESPN+
|Sat, July 29
|6 p.m.
|Dallas, Texas
|Atlas vs Chrome
Chris Cotter, Ryan Boyle, Bill Tierney, Katie George
|ESPN+
|8:30 p.m.
|Dallas, Texas
|Cannons vs Redwoods
Chris Cotter, Ryan Boyle, Bill Tierney, Katie George
|ESPN+
|Sun, July 30
|3 p.m.
|Dallas, Texas
|Waterdogs vs Archers Chris Cotter, Ryan Boyle, Bill Tierney, Katie George
|ABC/ESPN+
|5:30 p.m.
|Dallas, Texas
|Whipsnakes vs Chaos
Chris Cotter, Ryan Boyle, Bill Tierney, Katie George
|ESPN+
|Sat, Aug. 5
|3 p.m.
|Baltimore, Md.
|Archers vs Atlas
Anish Shroff, Paul Carcaterra, Kyle Harrison, Quint Kessenich, Charlotte North
|ABC/ESPN+
|5:30 p.m.
|Baltimore, Md.
|Whipsnakes vs Chrome
Anish Shroff, Paul Carcaterra, Kyle Harrison, Quint Kessenich, Charlotte North
|ESPN+
|Sun, Aug 6
|1 p.m.
|Baltimore, Md.
|Redwoods vs Chaos
Anish Shroff, Paul Carcaterra, Kyle Harrison, Quint Kessenich, Charlotte North
|ABC/ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|Baltimore, Md.
|Waterdogs vs Cannons
Anish Shroff, Paul Carcaterra, Kyle Harrison, Quint Kessenich, Charlotte North
|ESPN+
|Fri, Aug. 11
|8 p.m.
|Denver, Colo.
|Chaos vs Whipsnakes
Chris Cotter, Quint Kessenich, Bill Tierney, Dana Boyle
|ESPN+
|10:30 p.m.
|Denver, Colo.
|Chrome vs Archers
Chris Cotter, Quint Kessenich, Bill Tierney, Dana Boyle
|ESPN+
|Sat, Aug. 12
|7 p.m.
|Denver, Colo.
|Atlas vs Waterdogs
Chris Cotter, Quint Kessenich, Bill Tierney, Dana Boyle
|ESPN2/ESPN+
|9:30 p.m.
|Denver, Colo.
|Cannons vs Redwoods
Chris Cotter, Quint Kessenich, Bill Tierney, Dana Boyle
|ESPN+
|Fri, Aug. 18
|9 p.m.
|Tacoma, Wash.
|Archers vs Whipsnakes
Drew Carter, Ryan Boyle, Caley Chelios
|ESPN2/ESPN+
|11:30 p.m.
|Tacoma, Wash.
|Atlas vs Cannons
Drew Carter, Ryan Boyle, Caley Chelios
|ESPN+
|Sat, Aug. 19
|8 p.m.
|Tacoma, Wash.
|Chrome vs Redwoods
Drew Carter, Ryan Boyle, Caley Chelios
|ESPN+
|10:30 p.m.
|Tacoma, Wash.
|Chaos vs Waterdogs
Drew Carter, Ryan Boyle, Caley Chelios
|ESPN+
|Fri, Aug. 25
|8 p.m.
|Salt Lake City, Utah
|Archers vs Waterdogs
Chris Cotter, Paul Carcaterra, Dana Boyle
|ESPN+
|10:30 p.m.
|Salt Lake City, Utah
|Atlas vs Redwoods
Chris Cotter, Paul Carcaterra, Dana Boyle
|ESPN2/ESPN+
|Sat, Aug. 26
|7 p.m.
|Salt Lake City, Utah
|Cannons vs Whipsnakes
Chris Cotter, Paul Carcaterra, Dana Boyle
|ESPN+
|9:30 p.m.
|Salt Lake City, Utah
|Chaos vs Chrome
Chris Cotter, Paul Carcaterra, Dana Boyle
|ESPN+
|Mon, Sept. 4
|11:45 a.m.
|Boston, Mass.
|PLL Playoff Quarterfinal #1
|ESPN+
|2:20 p.m.
|Boston, Mass.
|PLL Playoff Quarterfinal #2
|ESPN+
|Mon, Sept. 4
|5 p.m.
|Boston, Mass.
|PLL Playoff Quarterfinal #3
|ESPN2/ESPN+
|Sun, Sept. 10
|3 p.m.
|Long Island, N.Y.
|PLL Playoff Semifinal #1
|ABC/ESPN+
|5:30 p.m.
|Long Island, N.Y.
|PLL Playoff Semifinal #2
|ESPN+
|Sun, Sept. 24
|3 p.m.
|Philadelphia, Pa.
|PLL Championship Game
|ABC/ESPN+
