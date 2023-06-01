ESPN Announces Commentators for 2023 Premier Lacrosse League Season

Photo of Amy Ufnowski Amy Ufnowski3 hours ago
  • #PLLonESPN begins its 2023 season this weekend, June 3-4, with four games from Albany, N.Y.
  • Opening weekend features four games, two on ABC; simulcast on ESPN+
  • Knowledgeable, experienced and passionate voices in the sport slated for ESPN’s PLL commentator roster

The 2023 Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) season begins this weekend on ESPN platforms with a pair of doubleheaders Saturday and Sunday, June 3-4, live from Bob Ford Field at Tom & Mary Casey Stadium at the University of Albany in Albany, N.Y.

Opening Weekend on Saturday, June 3 will feature the first of eight games broadcast on ABC with a Redwoods LC/Atlas LC matchup to kickoff the slate at 1 p.m. ET. Cannons LC and Archers LC follow on ESPN+ at 3:30 p.m.

Sunday on ABC includes a Championship rematch between Chaos LC and Waterdogs LC at 1p.m., followed by the Whipsnakes and Chrome facing off at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN+. All games on ABC and ESPN platforms are also simulcast on ESPN+.

Top picks from this year’s College Draft – former Cornell defenseman Gavin Adler (Atlas), former Maryland defenseman Brett Makar (Atlas) and former Penn midfielder Sam Handley (Chrome) – are all expected to make their PLL debuts this weekend. 

Knowledgeable, Experienced and Passionate Voices to Bolster PLL on ESPN Productions

ESPN’s PLL coverage across ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN+ will again be enhanced by a collection of the most knowledgeable, experienced and passionate voices in the sport.

“We are excited for our second season of PLL on ESPN platforms during what continues to be a tremendous growth period for the sport,” said Ericka Galbraith, ESPN Coordinating Producer. “We have brought together a roster of passionate, insightful and seasoned contributors that will continue to help raise the League’s profile through their knowledge of the game and its athletes, and storytelling. We look forward to again delivering top-notch and innovative productions throughout the next several months.”

Play-by-play duties will be handled by lacrosse regulars Anish Shroff, Chris Cotter, Jay Alter, Drew Carter and Jake Marsh.

Game analysts include the mainstays of ESPN’s college lacrosse coverage: Quint Kessenich, Paul Carcaterra and Ryan Boyle along with nine-time MLL/PLL All-Star Kyle Harrison and legendary head coach Bill Tierney.

Reporters for the PLL season include familiar faces from across ESPN properties: Katie George, Dana Boyle and Chantel McCabe return, while Charlotte North and ESPN lacrosse newcomer Caley Chelios join the roster.

Access Paramount Throughout the 2023 Season

Again this season, PLL games across ESPN platforms will feature mic’d up players, “under the helmet” sound and inside the huddle access. Opening weekend mic’d up players include:

Redwoods vs Atlas: Rob Pannell (Redwoods), TD Ierlan (Redwoods), Trevor Baptiste (Atlas) and Jack Concannon (Atlas)

Cannons vs Archers: Stephen Kelly (Cannons), Marcus Holman (Cannons), Grant Ament (Archers)

Chaos vs Waterdogs: Jack Rowlett (Chaos), Zach Currier (Waterdogs), Blaze Riorden (Chaos), Michael Sowers (Waterdogs)

Whipsnakes vs Chrome: Sean Sconone (Chrome), Will Manny (Whipsnakes), Connor Farrell (Chrome), Kyle Bernlohr (Whipsnakes)

2023 PLL Schedule

Schedule and commentator assignments are subject to change.

All games available on ESPN+.

Date Time (ET) City Matchup Network
Sat, June 3 1 p.m. Albany, NY Redwoods vs Atlas

Chris Cotter, Paul Carcaterra, Ryan Boyle, Quint Kessenich

 ABC/ESPN+
3:30 p.m. Albany, NY Cannons vs Archers

Chris Cotter, Paul Carcaterra, Ryan Boyle, Quint Kessenich

 ESPN+
Sun, June 4 1 p.m. Albany, NY Chaos vs Waterdogs

Chris Cotter, Paul Carcaterra, Ryan Boyle, Quint Kessenich

 ABC/ESPN+
3:30 p.m. Albany, NY Whipsnakes vs Chrome

Chris Cotter, Paul Carcaterra, Ryan Boyle, Quint Kessenich

 ESPN+
Fri, June 9 6 p.m. Charlotte, N.C. Chrome vs Archers

Anish Shroff, Quint Kessenich, Ryan Boyle, Katie George

 ESPN+
8:30 p.m. Charlotte, N.C. Waterdogs vs Redwoods

Anish Shroff, Quint Kessenich, Ryan Boyle, Katie George

 ESPN+
Sat, June 10 3 p.m. Charlotte, N.C. Whipsnakes vs Atlas

Anish Shroff, Quint Kessenich, Ryan Boyle, Katie George

 ABC/ESPN+
5:30 p.m. Charlotte, N.C. Chaos vs Cannons

Anish Shroff, Quint Kessenich, Ryan Boyle, Katie George

 ESPN+
Fri, June 16 6 p.m. Columbus, Ohio Waterdogs vs Atlas

Jay Alter, Paul Carcaterra, Dana Boyle

 ESPN+
8:30 p.m. Columbus, Ohio Chrome vs Cannons

Jay Alter, Paul Carcaterra, Dana Boyle

 ESPN+
Sat, June 17 Noon Columbus, Ohio Archers vs Chaos

Jay Alter, Paul Carcaterra, Dana Boyle

 ESPN/ESPN+
7 p.m. Columbus, Ohio Redwoods vs Whipsnakes

Jay Alter, Paul Carcaterra, Dana Boyle

 ESPN+
Sat, July 8 6 p.m. Minneapolis, Minn. Waterdogs vs Chrome

Drew Carter, Quint Kessenich, Dana Boyle

 ESPN+
8:30 p.m. Minneapolis, Minn. Cannons vs Atlas

Drew Carter, Quint Kessenich, Dana Boyle

 ESPN+
Sun, July 9 2 p.m. Minneapolis, Minn. Redwoods vs Chaos

Drew Carter, Quint Kessenich, Dana Boyle

 ESPN2/ESPN+
4:30 p.m. Minneapolis, Minn. Whipsnakes vs Archers

Drew Carter, Quint Kessenich, Dana Boyle

 ESPN+
Fri, July 14 6 p.m. Fairfield, Conn. Waterdogs vs Whipsnakes

Jake Marsh, Paul Carcaterra, Dana Boyle

 ESPN+
8:30 p.m. Fairfield, Conn. Archers vs Redwoods

Jake Marsh, Paul Carcaterra, Dana Boyle

 ESPN+
Sat, July 15 6 p.m. Fairfield, Conn. Chrome vs Cannons

Jay Alter, Paul Carcaterra, Dana Boyle

 ESPN2/ESPN+
8:30 p.m. Fairfield, Conn. Atlas vs Chaos

Jay Alter, Paul Carcaterra, Dana Boyle

 ESPN+
Sat, July 22 TBA Louisville, Ky. All-Star Skills Challenge

Drew Carter, Ryan Boyle, Chantel McCabe

 ESPN+
8 p.m. Louisville, Ky. PLL All-Star Game

Drew Carter, Ryan Boyle, Chantel McCabe

 ESPN/ESPN+
Sat, July 29 6 p.m. Dallas, Texas Atlas vs Chrome

Chris Cotter, Ryan Boyle, Bill Tierney, Katie George

 ESPN+
8:30 p.m. Dallas, Texas Cannons vs Redwoods

Chris Cotter, Ryan Boyle, Bill Tierney, Katie George

 ESPN+
Sun, July 30 3 p.m. Dallas, Texas Waterdogs vs Archers Chris Cotter, Ryan Boyle, Bill Tierney, Katie George ABC/ESPN+
5:30 p.m. Dallas, Texas Whipsnakes vs Chaos

Chris Cotter, Ryan Boyle, Bill Tierney, Katie George

 ESPN+
Sat, Aug. 5 3 p.m. Baltimore, Md. Archers vs Atlas

Anish Shroff, Paul Carcaterra, Kyle Harrison, Quint Kessenich, Charlotte North

 ABC/ESPN+
5:30 p.m. Baltimore, Md. Whipsnakes vs Chrome

Anish Shroff, Paul Carcaterra, Kyle Harrison, Quint Kessenich, Charlotte North

 ESPN+
Sun, Aug 6 1 p.m. Baltimore, Md. Redwoods vs Chaos

Anish Shroff, Paul Carcaterra, Kyle Harrison, Quint Kessenich, Charlotte North

 ABC/ESPN+
3:30 p.m. Baltimore, Md. Waterdogs vs Cannons

Anish Shroff, Paul Carcaterra, Kyle Harrison, Quint Kessenich, Charlotte North

 ESPN+
Fri, Aug. 11 8 p.m. Denver, Colo. Chaos vs Whipsnakes

Chris Cotter, Quint Kessenich, Bill Tierney, Dana Boyle

 ESPN+
10:30 p.m. Denver, Colo. Chrome vs Archers

Chris Cotter, Quint Kessenich, Bill Tierney, Dana Boyle

 ESPN+
Sat, Aug. 12 7 p.m. Denver, Colo. Atlas vs Waterdogs

Chris Cotter, Quint Kessenich, Bill Tierney, Dana Boyle

 ESPN2/ESPN+
9:30 p.m. Denver, Colo. Cannons vs Redwoods

Chris Cotter, Quint Kessenich, Bill Tierney, Dana Boyle

 ESPN+
Fri, Aug. 18 9 p.m. Tacoma, Wash. Archers vs Whipsnakes

Drew Carter, Ryan Boyle, Caley Chelios

 ESPN2/ESPN+
11:30 p.m. Tacoma, Wash. Atlas vs Cannons

Drew Carter, Ryan Boyle, Caley Chelios

 ESPN+
Sat, Aug. 19 8 p.m. Tacoma, Wash. Chrome vs Redwoods

Drew Carter, Ryan Boyle, Caley Chelios

 ESPN+
10:30 p.m. Tacoma, Wash. Chaos vs Waterdogs

Drew Carter, Ryan Boyle, Caley Chelios

 ESPN+
Fri, Aug. 25 8 p.m. Salt Lake City, Utah Archers vs Waterdogs

Chris Cotter, Paul Carcaterra, Dana Boyle

 ESPN+
10:30 p.m. Salt Lake City, Utah Atlas vs Redwoods

Chris Cotter, Paul Carcaterra, Dana Boyle

 ESPN2/ESPN+
Sat, Aug. 26 7 p.m. Salt Lake City, Utah Cannons vs Whipsnakes

Chris Cotter, Paul Carcaterra, Dana Boyle

 ESPN+
9:30 p.m. Salt Lake City, Utah Chaos vs Chrome

Chris Cotter, Paul Carcaterra, Dana Boyle

 ESPN+
Mon, Sept. 4 11:45 a.m. Boston, Mass. PLL Playoff Quarterfinal #1 ESPN+
2:20 p.m. Boston, Mass. PLL Playoff Quarterfinal #2 ESPN+
Mon, Sept. 4 5 p.m. Boston, Mass. PLL Playoff Quarterfinal #3 ESPN2/ESPN+
Sun, Sept. 10 3 p.m. Long Island, N.Y. PLL Playoff Semifinal #1 ABC/ESPN+
5:30 p.m. Long Island, N.Y. PLL Playoff Semifinal #2 ESPN+
Sun, Sept. 24 3 p.m. Philadelphia, Pa. PLL Championship Game ABC/ESPN+

About Premier Lacrosse League

The Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) powered by Ticketmaster is a men’s professional lacrosse league in North America, composed of 8 teams rostered by the best players in the world. Co-founded by lacrosse superstar, philanthropist, and investor Paul Rabil and his brother, serial entrepreneur and investor, Mike Rabil, the Premier Lacrosse League is backed by an investment group composed of Joe Tsai Sports, Brett Jefferson Holdings, The Raine Group, Creative Artists Agency (CAA), Chernin Group, Blum Capital, The Kraft Group, Arctos Sports Partners, and other top investors in sports and media. The PLL is distributed through an exclusive media rights agreement with ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN+. The PLL was recognized by Front Office Sports’ 2021 Best Employers in Sports. For more information, visit www.premierlacrosseleague.com and follow on social media: Instagram (@PLL), Twitter (@PremierLacrosse), Facebook (@PremierLacrosseLeague), YouTube (YouTube.com/PLL) and TikTok (@pll).

About ESPN+

ESPN+ is the industry-leading sports streaming service that offers fans in the U.S. thousands of live sports events, original programming not available on ESPN’s linear TV or digital networks and exclusive editorial content from dozens of ESPN writers and reporters. Launched in April 2018, ESPN+ has grown to more than 25.3 million subscribers. Fans sign up to ESPN+ for just $9.99 a month (or $99.99 per year) at ESPN.com, ESPNplus.com or on the ESPN App (mobile and connected devices).

