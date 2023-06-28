ESPN Announces Matchups, Dates and Times for First Annual ACC/SEC Men’s and Women’s Basketball Challenge

Matchups, dates and times for the 2023 ACC/SEC Men’s and Women’s Basketball Challenge have been determined.

The ACC/SEC Men’s Challenge will take place over back-to-back days Tuesday, Nov. 28 and Wednesday, Nov. 29, while the ACC/SEC Women’s Challenge is slated for Nov. 29 and 30. Both men’s and women’s Challenge events will feature games across ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ACC Network and SEC Network.

Coverage details, including platform designations and commentator information, will be announced in the Fall.

-30-

Media Contacts:

Men’s College Basketball: Amy Ufnowski [email protected], @amyuf

Women’s College Basketball: Kim Elchlepp [email protected], @kimelchlepp