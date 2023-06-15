ESPN Platforms Present GEICO Summer Series for Fourth Year

GEICO High School Baseball National Championship, June 27 – June 30

EG Pro National High School Lacrosse Showcase , June 29 – June 30

Run 4 Roses Classic, July 8

Nike Nationals, July 10

Las Vegas Big Time Basketball, July 17

ESPN will once again provide live national coverage of elite youth sports with the 2023 GEICO Summer Series including boys baseball, boys and girls basketball and lacrosse.

GEICO High School Baseball National Championship

For the second year, ESPN platforms will be the home of the GEICO High School Baseball National Championship. The tournament features eight elite baseball teams with players selected to represent the states of Arizona, California, Florida, Illinois, Massachusetts, Nevada, Tennessee and Texas.

The eight teams will play 11 total games over four days. All pool-play games will stream live on ESPN+, while the second semifinal and championship games will air on ESPNU. All games will take place at Dallas Baptist University’s Horner Ballpark.

2023 GEICO High School Baseball National Championship Schedule:

Date Time (ET) Matchup Platform Tue-Wed, Jun 27-28 11 a.m., 2 p.m., 5 p.m., 8 p.m. Pool-Play Games ESPN+ Thu, Jun 29 6 p.m. Semifinal #1 ESPN+ 9 p.m. Semifinal #2 ESPNU Fri, Jun 30 9. p.m. Championship ESPNU

EG Pro National High School Lacrosse Showcase

For the fourth consecutive year, Paragon Marketing Group has partnered with the EG Pro National High School Lacrosse Showcase to bring six games from the event to ESPNU. This year’s event will be held at Blandair Regional Park in Columbia, Md.

Boys’ participating teams: Culver (Ind.), Calvert Hall (Md.), Garden City (N.Y.), McDonogh (Md.), Malvern Prep (Pa.), Mountain Lakes (N.J.), Lawrenceville (N.J.)

Girls’ participating teams: ABC (Pa.), Lions (Md.), Notre Dame Prep (Md.), Stone Ridge (Md.), Hockaday (Texas)

EG Pro National High School Lacrosse Showcase S chedule:

Date Time (ET) Matchup Platform Thu, Jun 29 5 p.m. Girls Pool-Play: ABC (Pa.) vs. Lions (Md.) ESPNU 6:30 p.m. Boys Pool-Play: Garden City (N.Y.) vs Calvert Hall (Md.) ESPNU Fri, Jun 30 12 p.m. Boys Semifinal 1 ESPNU 1:30 p.m. Boys Semifinal 2 ESPNU 5 p.m. Girls Championship ESPNU 6:30 p.m. Boys Championship ESPNU

Run 4 Roses Classic

ESPN continues its coverage of elite, female youth sports with two championship games from the Run 4 Roses Classic basketball tournament at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville, KY on ESPNU.

2023 Run 4 Roses Classic Schedule:

Date Time (ET) Matchup Platform Sat, Jul 8 4 p.m. Aqua 16U Championship ESPNU 6 p.m. Aqua 17U Championship ESPNU

Nike Nationals

The culmination of the Nike Girls Elite Youth Basketball League takes place at the Nike Nationals with three games airing on ESPNU from McCormick Place in Chicago.

2023 Nike Nationals Schedule:

Date Time (ET) Matchup Platform Mon, Jul 10 2:30 p.m. U16 Championship Game ESPNU 4:30 p.m. U17 Championship Game ESPNU 6:30 p.m. TOC U17 Championship ESPNU

Las Vegas Big Time Basketball

For the second year, ESPN will provide coverage of the Las Vegas Big Time Basketball tournament from Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas with four games on ESPN2. The event will feature some of the top high school boys’ basketball prospects in the nation.

2023 Las Vegas Big Time Basketball Schedule:

Date Time (ET) Matchup Platform Mon, Jul 17 5 p.m. Florida Rebels 17U vs. Team Thrill 17U ESPN2 7 p.m. Strive for Greatness 16U vs. Nightrydas 16U ESPN2 9 p.m. Vegas Elite 17U vs. Paul George Elite 17U ESPN2 11 p.m. Florida Rebels 16U vs. Phenom United 16U ESPN2

SportsCenter Next:

For in-depth coverage of the GEICO Summer Series, including highlights and exclusive content, follow @sportscenternext on Instagram and @SCNext on Twitter.

About GEICO

GEICO (Government Employees Insurance Company) was founded in 1936 and insures more than 30 million vehicles in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. A member of the Berkshire Hathaway family of companies, GEICO constantly strives to make lives better by protecting people against unexpected events while saving them money and providing an outstanding customer experience. Along with personal auto insurance, commercial auto and personal umbrella coverages are also available. Homeowners, renters, condo, flood, identity theft, term life , and more coverages are written through non-affiliated insurance companies and are secured through the GEICO Insurance Agency, Inc. Visit geico.com for a quote or to learn more.

About Paragon Marketing Group

Paragon Marketing Group is a corporate consulting agency specializing in sports, entertainment and cause related sponsorships. Paragon has collaborated with ESPN over the past 20 years to deliver more than 1,000 live high school sports telecasts featuring many of the top teams and players in the nation.