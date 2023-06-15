ESPN Platforms Present GEICO Summer Series for Fourth Year
- GEICO High School Baseball National Championship, June 27 – June 30
- EG Pro National High School Lacrosse Showcase, June 29 – June 30
- Run 4 Roses Classic, July 8
- Nike Nationals, July 10
- Las Vegas Big Time Basketball, July 17
ESPN will once again provide live national coverage of elite youth sports with the 2023 GEICO Summer Series including boys baseball, boys and girls basketball and lacrosse.
GEICO High School Baseball National Championship
For the second year, ESPN platforms will be the home of the GEICO High School Baseball National Championship. The tournament features eight elite baseball teams with players selected to represent the states of Arizona, California, Florida, Illinois, Massachusetts, Nevada, Tennessee and Texas.
The eight teams will play 11 total games over four days. All pool-play games will stream live on ESPN+, while the second semifinal and championship games will air on ESPNU. All games will take place at Dallas Baptist University’s Horner Ballpark.
2023 GEICO High School Baseball National Championship Schedule:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Platform
|Tue-Wed, Jun 27-28
|11 a.m., 2 p.m., 5 p.m., 8 p.m.
|Pool-Play Games
|ESPN+
|Thu, Jun 29
|6 p.m.
|Semifinal #1
|ESPN+
|9 p.m.
|Semifinal #2
|ESPNU
|Fri, Jun 30
|9. p.m.
|Championship
|ESPNU
EG Pro National High School Lacrosse Showcase
For the fourth consecutive year, Paragon Marketing Group has partnered with the EG Pro National High School Lacrosse Showcase to bring six games from the event to ESPNU. This year’s event will be held at Blandair Regional Park in Columbia, Md.
Boys’ participating teams: Culver (Ind.), Calvert Hall (Md.), Garden City (N.Y.), McDonogh (Md.), Malvern Prep (Pa.), Mountain Lakes (N.J.), Lawrenceville (N.J.)
Girls’ participating teams: ABC (Pa.), Lions (Md.), Notre Dame Prep (Md.), Stone Ridge (Md.), Hockaday (Texas)
EG Pro National High School Lacrosse Showcase Schedule:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Platform
|Thu, Jun 29
|5 p.m.
|Girls Pool-Play: ABC (Pa.) vs. Lions (Md.)
|ESPNU
|6:30 p.m.
|Boys Pool-Play: Garden City (N.Y.) vs Calvert Hall (Md.)
|ESPNU
|Fri, Jun 30
|12 p.m.
|Boys Semifinal 1
|ESPNU
|1:30 p.m.
|Boys Semifinal 2
|ESPNU
|5 p.m.
|Girls Championship
|ESPNU
|6:30 p.m.
|Boys Championship
|ESPNU
Run 4 Roses Classic
ESPN continues its coverage of elite, female youth sports with two championship games from the Run 4 Roses Classic basketball tournament at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville, KY on ESPNU.
2023 Run 4 Roses Classic Schedule:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Platform
|Sat, Jul 8
|4 p.m.
|Aqua 16U Championship
|ESPNU
|6 p.m.
|Aqua 17U Championship
|ESPNU
Nike Nationals
The culmination of the Nike Girls Elite Youth Basketball League takes place at the Nike Nationals with three games airing on ESPNU from McCormick Place in Chicago.
2023 Nike Nationals Schedule:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Platform
|Mon, Jul 10
|2:30 p.m.
|U16 Championship Game
|ESPNU
|4:30 p.m.
|U17 Championship Game
|ESPNU
|6:30 p.m.
|TOC U17 Championship
|ESPNU
Las Vegas Big Time Basketball
For the second year, ESPN will provide coverage of the Las Vegas Big Time Basketball tournament from Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas with four games on ESPN2. The event will feature some of the top high school boys’ basketball prospects in the nation.
2023 Las Vegas Big Time Basketball Schedule:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Platform
|Mon, Jul 17
|5 p.m.
|Florida Rebels 17U vs. Team Thrill 17U
|ESPN2
|7 p.m.
|Strive for Greatness 16U vs. Nightrydas 16U
|ESPN2
|9 p.m.
|Vegas Elite 17U vs. Paul George Elite 17U
|ESPN2
|11 p.m.
|Florida Rebels 16U vs. Phenom United 16U
|ESPN2
SportsCenter Next:
For in-depth coverage of the GEICO Summer Series, including highlights and exclusive content, follow @sportscenternext on Instagram and @SCNext on Twitter.
About GEICO
GEICO (Government Employees Insurance Company) was founded in 1936 and insures more than 30 million vehicles in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. A member of the Berkshire Hathaway family of companies, GEICO constantly strives to make lives better by protecting people against unexpected events while saving them money and providing an outstanding customer experience. Along with personal auto insurance, commercial auto and personal umbrella coverages are also available. Homeowners, renters, condo, flood, identity theft, term life, and more coverages are written through non-affiliated insurance companies and are secured through the GEICO Insurance Agency, Inc. Visit geico.com for a quote or to learn more.
About Paragon Marketing Group
Paragon Marketing Group is a corporate consulting agency specializing in sports, entertainment and cause related sponsorships. Paragon has collaborated with ESPN over the past 20 years to deliver more than 1,000 live high school sports telecasts featuring many of the top teams and players in the nation.