ESPN Platforms to Televise all 107 Games of 2023 World Lacrosse Men’s Championship

ESPN will serve as the exclusive television partner of the upcoming 2023 World Lacrosse Men’s Championship presented by Rady Children’s Hospital in San Diego, California. All 107 games of the world championship will be carried on ESPN platforms in the U.S., and in a record 185+ territories via ESPN International.

Coverage will be highlighted by six games across ESPN2 and ESPNU in the U.S. – with all 107 airing on ESPN+ – as well as the widest international distribution to-date for a WL championship, as follows:

– United States // ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPN+

– Canada // TSN, TSN+

– Europe, Middle East, Africa // ESPN Player

– Australia, New Zealand, Pacific Islands // ESPN, ESPN2, Watch ESPN

– Latin America North // ESPN3 North, ESPN Extra

– Latin America South, Brazil // Star+

– Caribbean // ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Play

– China // Star Sports

The championship will feature the top 30 men’s national teams in the world, including many of the marquee players from the Premier Lacrosse League and National Lacrosse League. The event will include five days of pool play, followed by playoffs comprising a first round, quarterfinals, semifinals and medal games.

Coverage will kick off with the June 21 tournament opener between the U.S. and Canada. The game will be the long- awaited rematch of the gold medal showdown from the last men’s championship (2018), and will air live on ESPN2 at 7 p.m. PT. TSN will also carry the game, one of seven matches to air live in Canada on the main network in addition to extensive coverage on TSN+.

ESPN2 will also carry both semifinals on June 29 (5 and 8 p.m. PT), as well as the title game on July 1 (4 p.m. PT). ESPNU coverage will include a quarterfinal on June 28 (7 p.m. PT) – featuring the U.S. if the team advances – and the bronze medal game on July 1 (1 p.m. PT).

The commentator roster for the ESPN2/ESPNU games includes Chris Cotter and Anish Shroff as play-by-play announcers, and Paul Carcaterra and Quint Kessenich as analysts. All four are returning after covering the event in 2018. They will be joined by Ralph Bednarczyk, Joe Beninati, Brad Challoner, Jake Elliott, Teddy Jenner, AJ Kanell, Courtney Martinez Connor, Nick Ossello and Cooper Perkins for the remaining 101 games.