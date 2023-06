ESPN2 and ESPN+ to Carry FIBA World Cup 2023

ESPN and FIBA today announced a rights agreement for the FIBA World Cup 2023 with all 92 games available on ESPN platforms, including ESPN2 and ESPN+. The global event tips off on Friday, August 25, and continues through Sunday, September 10 with the Championship Final. ESPN+ will carry 86 games, while 6 games will air exclusively on ESPN2, including three in the first round featuring Team USA.

“ESPN is excited to once again partner with FIBA and showcase this global event as well as all of the tremendous international talent,” said Ashley O’Connor, ESPN Sr. Director, Programming and Acquisitions. “We’re proud to serve basketball fans with live event coverage of the sport on a year-round basis.”

Frank Leenders, FIBA Media and Marketing Services Director General, said: “This is excellent news for basketball fans in the USA. We are excited to join hands again with ESPN with this partnership that will showcase all 92 games of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023. This will bring with it more new synergies that will make basketball more accessible and enjoyable for fans leading up to our biggest event that is to be co-hosted for the first time across three countries this August and September.”

All FIBA World Cup 2023 games will also be available on the ESPN App.

FIBA World Cup 2023 schedule:

Platform Date Time (ET) Game Round ESPN+ Fri, Aug. 25 4 a.m. Angola vs. Italy Group Phase ESPN+ Fri, Aug. 25 8 a.m. Dominican Republic vs. Philippines Group Phase ESPN+ Fri, Aug. 25 4:30 a.m. Mexico vs. Montenegro Group Phase ESPN+ Fri, Aug. 25 8:30 a.m. Egypt vs. Lithuania Group Phase ESPN+ Fri, Aug. 25 4 a.m. Finland vs. Australia Group Phase ESPN+ Fri, Aug. 25 8 a.m. Germany vs. Japan Group Phase ESPN+ Fri, Aug. 25 5 a.m. Latvia vs. Lebanon Group Phase ESPN+ Fri, Aug. 25 9:30 a.m. Canada vs. France Group Phase ESPN+ Sat, Aug. 26 4 a.m. South Sudan vs. Puerto Rico Group Phase ESPN+ Sat, Aug. 26 8 a.m. Serbia vs. China Group Phase ESPN+ Sat, Aug. 26 4:30 a.m. Jordan vs. Greece Group Phase ESPN2 Sat, Aug. 26 8:30 a.m. USA vs. New Zealand Group Phase ESPN+ Sat, Aug. 26 4 a.m. Cape Verde vs. Georgia Group Phase ESPN+ Sat, Aug. 26 7:30 a.m. Slovenia vs. Venezuela Group Phase ESPN+ Sat, Aug. 26 5:30 a.m. Iran vs. Brazil Group Phase ESPN+ Sat, Aug. 26 9:30 a.m. Spain vs. Côte d’Ivoire Group Phase ESPN+ Sun, Aug. 27 4 a.m. Italy vs. Dominican Republic Group Phase ESPN+ Sun, Aug. 27 8 a.m. Philippines vs. Angola Group Phase ESPN+ Sun, Aug. 27 4:30 a.m. Montenegro vs. Egypt Group Phase ESPN+ Sun, Aug. 27 8:30 a.m. Lithuania vs. Mexico Group Phase ESPN+ Sun, Aug. 27 4:30 a.m. Australia vs. Germany Group Phase ESPN+ Sun, Aug. 27 8 a.m. Japan vs. Finland Group Phase ESPN+ Sun, Aug. 27 5:30 a.m. Lebanon vs. Canada Group Phase ESPN+ Sun, Aug. 27 9:30 a.m. France vs. Latvia Group Phase ESPN+ Mon, Aug. 28 4 a.m. China vs. South Sudan Group Phase ESPN+ Mon, Aug. 28 8 a.m. Puerto Rico vs. Serbia Group Phase ESPN+ Mon, Aug. 28 4:30 a.m. New Zealand vs. Jordan Group Phase ESPN2 Mon, Aug. 28 8:30 a.m. Greece vs. USA Group Phase ESPN+ Mon, Aug. 28 4 a.m. Venezuela vs. Cape Verde Group Phase ESPN+ Mon, Aug. 28 7:30 a.m. Georgia vs. Slovenia Group Phase ESPN+ Mon, Aug. 28 5:30 a.m. Côte d’Ivoire vs. Iran Group Phase ESPN+ Mon, Aug. 28 9:30 a.m. Brazil vs. Spain Group Phase ESPN+ Tue, Aug. 29 4 a.m. Angola vs. Dominican Republic Group Phase ESPN+ Tue, Aug. 29 8 a.m. Philippines vs. Italy Group Phase ESPN+ Tue, Aug. 29 4:30 a.m. Egypt vs. Mexico Group Phase ESPN+ Tue, Aug. 29 8:30 a.m. Montenegro vs. Lithuania Group Phase ESPN+ Tue, Aug. 29 3:30 a.m. Germany vs. Finland Group Phase ESPN+ Tue, Aug. 29 7 a.m. Australia vs. Japan Group Phase ESPN+ Tue, Aug. 29 5:30 a.m. Lebanon vs. France Group Phase ESPN+ Tue, Aug. 29 9:30 a.m. Canada vs. Latvia Group Phase ESPN+ Wed, Aug. 30 4 a.m. South Sudan vs. Serbia Group Phase ESPN+ Wed, Aug. 30 8 a.m. China vs. Puerto Rico Group Phase ESPN2 Wed, Aug. 30 4:30 a.m. USA vs. Jordan Group Phase ESPN+ Wed, Aug. 30 8:30 a.m. Greece vs. New Zealand Group Phase ESPN+ Wed, Aug. 30 4 a.m. Georgia vs. Venezuela Group Phase ESPN+ Wed, Aug. 30 7:30 a.m. Slovenia vs. Cape Verde Group Phase ESPN+ Wed, Aug. 30 5:30 a.m. Côte d’Ivoire vs. Brazil Group Phase ESPN+ Wed, Aug. 30 9:30 a.m. Iran vs. Spain Group Phase ESPN+ Thu, Aug. 31 4 a.m. or 8 a.m. TBD Group Phase ESPN+ Thu, Aug. 31 4 a.m. or 8 a.m. TBD Group Phase ESPN+ Thu, Aug. 31 4:30 a.m. or 8:30 a.m. TBD Group Phase ESPN+ Thu, Aug. 31 4:30 a.m. or 8:30 a.m. TBD Group Phase ESPN+ Thu, Aug. 31 4:30 a.m. or 8 a.m. TBD Group Phase ESPN+ Thu, Aug. 31 4:30 a.m. or 8 a.m. TBD Group Phase ESPN+ Thu, Aug. 31 4:30 a.m. or 8:30 a.m. TBD Group Phase ESPN+ Thu, Aug. 31 4:30 a.m. or 8:30 a.m. TBD Group Phase ESPN+ Fri, Sept. 1 4 a.m. or 8 a.m. TBD Group Phase ESPN+ Fri, Sept. 1 4 a.m. or 8 a.m. TBD Group Phase ESPN+ Fri, Sept. 1 4:30 a.m. or 8:30 a.m. TBD Group Phase ESPN+ Fri, Sept. 1 4:30 a.m. or 8:30 a.m. TBD Group Phase ESPN+ Fri, Sept. 1 4:30 a.m. or 8 a.m. TBD Group Phase ESPN+ Fri, Sept. 1 4:30 a.m. or 8 a.m. TBD Group Phase ESPN+ Fri, Sept. 1 4:30 a.m. or 8:30 a.m. TBD Group Phase ESPN+ Fri, Sept. 1 4:30 a.m. or 8:30 a.m. TBD Group Phase ESPN+ Sat, Sept. 2 4 a.m. or 8 a.m. TBD Group Phase ESPN+ Sat, Sept. 2 4 a.m. or 8 a.m. TBD Group Phase ESPN+ Sat, Sept. 2 4:30 a.m. or 8:30 a.m. TBD Group Phase ESPN+ Sat, Sept. 2 4:30 a.m. or 8:30 a.m. TBD Group Phase ESPN+ Sat, Sept. 2 4:30 a.m. or 8 a.m. TBD Group Phase ESPN+ Sat, Sept. 2 4:30 a.m. or 8 a.m. TBD Group Phase ESPN+ Sat, Sept. 2 4:30 a.m. or 8:30 a.m. TBD Group Phase ESPN+ Sat, Sept. 2 4:30 a.m. or 8:30 a.m. TBD Group Phase ESPN+ Sun, Sept. 3 4 a.m. or 8 a.m. TBD Group Phase ESPN+ Sun, Sept. 3 4 a.m. or 8 a.m. TBD Group Phase ESPN+ Sun, Sept. 3 4:30 a.m. or 8:30 a.m. TBD Group Phase ESPN+ Sun, Sept. 3 4:30 a.m. or 8:30 a.m. TBD Group Phase ESPN+ Sun, Sept. 3 4:30 a.m. or 8 a.m. TBD Group Phase ESPN+ Sun, Sept. 3 4:30 a.m. or 8 a.m. TBD Group Phase ESPN+ Sun, Sept. 3 4:30 a.m. or 8:30 a.m. TBD Group Phase ESPN+ Sun, Sept. 3 4:30 a.m. or 8:30 a.m. TBD Group Phase ESPN+ Tue, Sept. 5 4:30 a.m. or 8:30 a.m. TBD Quarterfinal #1 ESPN2 Tue, Sept. 5 4:30 a.m. or 8:30 a.m. TBD Quarterfinal #2 ESPN+ Wed, Sept. 6 4:30 a.m. or 8:30 a.m. TBD Quarterfinal #3 ESPN+ Wed, Sept. 6 4:30 a.m. or 8:30 a.m. TBD Quarterfinal #4 ESPN+ Thu, Sept. 7 4:30 a.m. or 8:30 a.m. TBD 5th to 8th Place ESPN+ Thu, Sept. 7 4:30 a.m. or 8:30 a.m. TBD 5th to 8th Place ESPN+ Fri, Sept. 8 4:30 a.m. or 8:30 a.m. TBD Semifinal #1 ESPN2 Fri, Sept. 8 4:30 a.m. or 8:30 a.m. TBD Semifinal #2 ESPN+ Sat, Sept. 9 4:30 a.m. or 8:30 a.m. TBD 5th to 8th Place ESPN+ Sat, Sept. 9 4:30 a.m. or 8:30 a.m. TBD 5th to 8th Place ESPN+ Sun, Sept. 10 4:30 a.m. TBD Third Place Game ESPN2 Sun, Sept. 10 8:30 a.m. TBD Championship Final

