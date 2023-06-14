ESPN’s 2023 Major League Baseball Game Viewership Up Seven Percent From Last Year

Averaged Nearly Two Million Viewers (1,942,000); Peaked with 2,584,000 Viewers

Exclusively on ESPN: Gerrit Cole and Justin Verlander Square Off on June 14 as New York Yankees Visit New York Mets

ESPN’s Major League Baseball game viewership is up seven percent from last year, according to Nielsen. ESPN’s MLB game telecasts are averaging 1,517,000 viewers, up from 1,419,000 viewers at this time in 2022. Viewership is inclusive of ESPN’s weekly Sunday Night Baseball franchise, as well as its exclusive coverage of MLB Opening Night.

The Boston Red Sox 3-2 extra innings victory over the New York Yankees on June 11 delivered the largest average audience of the 2023 ESPN Sunday Night Baseball season. The game averaged nearly two million viewers (1,942,000) and peaked in the closing minutes with 2,584,000 viewers, according to Nielsen.

Viewership was up 79 percent from the comparable week last year (Chicago White Sox vs. Houston Astros). The Red Sox vs. Yankees game was the most-watched sports program on cable for June 11.

The two historic rivals collide again on Sunday Night Baseball Presented By Casamigos Tequila on June 18 in a special Father’s Day edition of the exclusive, national Major League Baseball game of the week.

Prior to the Father’s Day clash, ESPN will exclusively televise a doubleheader on Wednesday, June 14. Gerrit Cole and Justin Verlander square off at 7 p.m. ET as the New York Yankees visit the New York Mets. In the nightcap, the Los Angeles Dodgers and Clayton Kershaw host the Chicago White Sox at 10 p.m.

