McEnroe’s Places Debuts Today, Exclusively on ESPN+

John McEnroe hosts McEnroe’s Places, a tennis-centric expansion of the Peyton’s Places franchise, exclusively on ESPN+. Through conversations with legends of the past and present, John will showcase what makes the game a worldwide sensation. Episode 1 of the ESPN+ Original show is available now on ESPN+.

“I’m thankful that Peyton, Omaha and ESPN have given me the opportunity to create McEnroe’s Places,” said McEnroe. “I have given my very best to this project so that it will be loved by diehard tennis fans and will bring new fans to participate in our great lifetime sport.”

In episode 1, McEnroe meets up with Peyton Manning to explain why tennis is the greatest sport in the world. Peter Fleming shows John how kings, like Henry VIII, exclusively played the game in palaces, and then is joined by his brother, Patrick, to learn how the sport evolved into a backyard sport. Guests this season include Tracy Austin, Bjorn Borg, Michael Chang, Ross Chastain, Chris Evert, Peter Fleming, Taylor Fritz, Rod Laver, Patrick McEnroe, Gabriela Sabatini, Maria Sharapova, Stan Smith, and Wes Welker.

“No one has more passion for their sport than John McEnroe, we saw it every time he stepped foot on the court and we hear it every time he’s in the announcer’s booth,” said Manning. “John brings that same passion to McEnroe’s Places, telling the story of tennis with some of the greatest to ever pick up a racket.”

The debut schedule for this season is as follows:

Episode Premiere on ESPN+ 1 Wednesday, June 28 2 Wednesday, July 5 3 Wednesday, July 12 4 Wednesday, July 19 5 Wednesday, July 26 6 Wednesday, August 16 7 Wednesday, August 23 8 Wednesday, August 30 9 Wednesday, September 6 10 Wednesday, September 13

McEnroe’s Places is produced by NFL Films in collaboration with ESPN+. The series is executive produced by Omaha Productions, along with the other shows in the Places franchise: Peyton’s Places (football), Eli’s Places (college football), Abby’s Places (soccer), Rowdy’s Places (competitive fighting), Big Papi’s Places (baseball), Vince’s Places (basketball), and P.K.’s Places (hockey).

About ESPN+

ESPN+ is the industry-leading sports streaming service that offers fans in the U.S. thousands of live sports events, original programming not available on ESPN’s linear TV or digital networks and exclusive editorial content from dozens of ESPN writers and reporters. Launched in April 2018, ESPN+ has grown to more than 25.3 million subscribers. Fans sign up to ESPN+ for just $9.99 a month (or $99.99 per year) at ESPN.com, ESPNplus.com or on the ESPN App (mobile and connected devices).

-30-