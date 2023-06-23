The 2023 edition of the NBA Draft Presented By State Farm was the most-watched NBA Draft ever on any network – according to Nielsen. The first round averaged 4,928,000 viewers across ESPN and ABC, up 24 percent from last year’s first round on both platforms. It peaked with 6,085,000 viewers in the 8 p.m. ET quarter hour.

Overall, the NBA Draft averaged 3,743,000 viewers across ESPN (both rounds) and ABC (first round-only). The average audience was up 23 percent from last year. The NBA Draft started airing on both ESPN and ABC in 2021.

The NBA Draft on ESPN and ABC was the most-watched program of the day across all of television and in all key demographics.

Note : viewership totals do not include full streaming data due to a Nielsen holiday delay. ESPN and the NBA will make the final viewership number available on Monday, June 26.

