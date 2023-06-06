NBA Finals Game 2 on ABC Matched Last Year’s Game 2 Average Audience with 11,910,000 Viewers

ABC’s exclusive coverage of the 2023 NBA Finals Presented By YouTube TV continues to produce strong viewership. Sunday’s Game 2 between the Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets matched the Game 2 average audience from last year – Golden State Warriors vs. Boston Celtics – with 11,910,000 viewers, according to Nielsen. The broadcast peaked in the 10:15 p.m. ET quarter hour with 15,256,000 viewers.

The Miami Heat’s exciting victory over the Denver Nuggets in Game 2 easily won the night across television in viewership and in all key demographics, including P18-34; P18-49; P25-54; M18-34, M18-49 and M25-54. For the second consecutive NBA Finals game, the broadcast was up year over year in the coveted P18-34 demo. Game 2 was up three percent from last year.

NBA Finals Game 2 on ABC was the highest-rated Denver Nuggets game ever on any network in the Denver market. It averaged a 22.3 rating locally. The full top five is below.

Top five local markets:

Rank Market Rating 1 Denver 22.3 2 Miami 15.2 3 West Palm Beach 11.5 4 Milwaukee 9.2 5 Memphis 8.7

The 2023 NBA Finals Presented By YouTube TV continue on Wednesday, June 7, with Game 3 from Miami, Fla., on ABC.

