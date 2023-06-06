NBA Finals Game 2 on ABC Matched Last Year’s Game 2 Average Audience with 11,910,000 Viewers
The Miami Heat’s Victory Over the Denver Nuggets Peaked with 15,256,000 Viewers on Sunday
ABC’s exclusive coverage of the 2023 NBA Finals Presented By YouTube TV continues to produce strong viewership. Sunday’s Game 2 between the Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets matched the Game 2 average audience from last year – Golden State Warriors vs. Boston Celtics – with 11,910,000 viewers, according to Nielsen. The broadcast peaked in the 10:15 p.m. ET quarter hour with 15,256,000 viewers.
The Miami Heat’s exciting victory over the Denver Nuggets in Game 2 easily won the night across television in viewership and in all key demographics, including P18-34; P18-49; P25-54; M18-34, M18-49 and M25-54. For the second consecutive NBA Finals game, the broadcast was up year over year in the coveted P18-34 demo. Game 2 was up three percent from last year.
NBA Finals Game 2 on ABC was the highest-rated Denver Nuggets game ever on any network in the Denver market. It averaged a 22.3 rating locally. The full top five is below.
Top five local markets:
|Rank
|Market
|Rating
|1
|Denver
|22.3
|2
|Miami
|15.2
|3
|West Palm Beach
|11.5
|4
|Milwaukee
|9.2
|5
|Memphis
|8.7
The 2023 NBA Finals Presented By YouTube TV continue on Wednesday, June 7, with Game 3 from Miami, Fla., on ABC.
