NHL 2023-24 Season Returns October 10 with Opening Night Tripleheader Face-Off on ESPN and ESPN+

Nashville Predators at Tampa Bay Lightning at 5:30 p.m. ET

Chicago Blackhawks at Pittsburgh Penguins at 8 p.m. ET

Seattle Kraken at Vegas Golden Knights at 10:30 p.m. ET



The NHL 2023-24 season begins in North America on Tuesday, October 10, with an opening night tripleheader Face-Off on ESPN and ESPN+.

The Nashville Predators, Roman Josi and new head coach Andrew Brunette begin the season hosted by the Tampa Bay Lightning, Brayden Point and 100-plus point scorer Nikita Kucherov at 5:30 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+.

Continuing on ESPN and ESPN+ in primetime at 8 p.m. ET, the Chicago Blackhawks and 2023 NHL Draft presumptive number-one pick, Connor Bedard, will take the ice at PPG Paints Arena against Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins in an intriguing, season-opening matchup featuring both one of the league’s newest and most established stars.

Following at 10:30 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+, the Seattle Kraken, who fell one game short of making the 2023 Western Conference Final in just its second year as a franchise, face off against the defending Stanley Cup Champion Vegas Golden Knightsand Conn Smythe Trophy winner Jonathan Marchessault and Jack Eichel in a Pacific Division season opener. Prior to the game, the Golden Knights will see their first championship banner raised at T-Mobile Arena during the Stanley Cup banner ceremony.

The Walt Disney Company’s full 2023-24 exclusive game schedule, commentator assignments and additional information will be announced at a later date.

– 30 –

CONTACTS:

ESPN

Danny Chi | [email protected] | 213-405-4400

Andrea DiCristoforo | [email protected] | 603-759-7670

ESPN+

[email protected]