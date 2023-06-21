Nominees Announced for The 2023 ESPYS Presented by Capital One, Airing July 12 at 8 p.m. ET / PT on ABC

WHAT: ESPN announced the nominees for The 2023 ESPYS presented by Capital One and fan voting is now open. WHERE: A list of The 2023 ESPYS nominees is available here and fans can cast their vote at ESPN.com/ESPYS . More information is available in the complete 2023 ESPYS Media Kit. WHEN: Voting is now underway and all categories will close at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday, July 9, 2023.

THE 2023 ESPYS NOMINEE FACTS AND FIGURES:

In “Best Athlete, Women’s Sports,” 3x nominee, Mikaela Shiffrin returns to face-off three newcomers in the category: A’ja Wilson, Sophia Smith and Iga Świątek.

LeBron James enters the “Best Record-Breaking Performance” category for the first time after breaking the NBA All-Time Scoring Record where he is joined by F1’s Max Verstappen, Novak Djokovic and Mikaela Shiffrin.

Aaron Judge & Lionel Messi earn their first nomination for “Best Athlete, Men’s Sports.” They join 2x nominees Nikola Jokíć and Patrick Mahomes.

Making her sixth straight appearance in “Best WNBA Player;” Candace Parker joins back to back nominee Skylar Diggins-Smith. Rounding out the category is A’ja Wilson and Breanna Stewart.

Nikola Jokić is the lowest-drafted player (41st overall in the second round in 2014) to win the NBA Finals MVP, passing Dennis Johnson, who was drafted 29th overall in 1979. Nikola earned himself 3 ESPY nominations this year to add to his previous 3 nominations.

The 2023 ESPYS will broadcast live on Wednesday, July 12 at 8 p.m. ET / PT on ABC from Los Angeles. The star-studded ceremony will relive the highlight moments of the year, honor leading athletes and performances, and bring together the sports industry’s fan favorites and biggest stars.

Top celebrities from sports and entertainment will gather to recognize nominees and honor winners in categories such as “Best Athlete, Men’s Sports,” “Best Athlete, Women’s Sports,” “Best Breakthrough Athlete,” “Best Record Breaking Performance,” “Best Championship Performance,” and “Best Comeback Athlete.”

Per tradition, The 2023 ESPYS will also showcase the achievements of inspiring and courageous athletes who embody the spirit of The ESPYS through three pillar awards – the Arthur Ashe Award for Courage, the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance, and The Pat Tillman Award for Service presented by MassMutual. Recipients for all three awards will be announced next week. The show supports ESPN’s ongoing commitment to The V Foundation for Cancer Research, launched in 1993 by ESPN in partnership with the late Jim Valvano.

