Revealed! Fixture list and key dates for the 2023/24 LaLiga season

The calendar for the 2023/24 LaLiga season has been revealed, with the new campaign to start on Friday 11th August and run until Sunday 26th May. LaLiga’s second tier, meanwhile, will kick-off on the same weekend and run for one week longer, until Sunday 2nd June. ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ will combine to provide exclusive, season-long coverage in English and Spanish, starting with opening weekend.

Reigning champions FC Barcelona will kick-off the defence of their 2022/23 title in the Spanish capital against Getafe CF. 2021/22 champions Real Madrid, meanwhile, who were knocked off their title perch by Xavi Hernández’s side last season, will start their campaign with a tough away day against Athletic Club at San Mamés in Bilbao. The first matchday will also see Sevilla FC welcome Valencia CF to the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan in a clash of historic LaLiga heavyweights, Europa League rivals Villarreal CF and Real Betis face off at the Estadio de la Cerámica, and Champions League contenders Real Sociedad welcome Girona FC, last season’s newly promoted surprise package.

The first ElClasico between Real Madrid and FC Barcelona of the 2023/24 season will take place on Matchday 11 in Barcelona on the weekend of 29th October, with the return fixture on Matchday 32 at the Santiago Bernabéu on the weekend of 21st April.

FC Barcelona will face Atlético de Madrid, Real Madrid’s city rivals, on the weekend of the 3rd December (Matchday 15) at home, and then travel to the Spanish capital on the weekend of 17th March (Matchday 29) for the reverse fixture.

As always, Real Madrid and Atlético de Madrid fans will also be looking forward to the Madrid Derby. Their first meeting will be on the weekend of 24th September (Matchday 6) at Atleti’s Civitas Metropolitano home, with the return encounter on the weekend of 4th February (Matchday 23) at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Every LaLiga season is packed with other exciting derbies and this year will be no exception. Seville’s iconic derby, El Gran Derbi, will see Sevilla FC host Real Betis on the weekend of 12th November (Matchday 13), with the reverse fixture set for the weekend of 28th April (Matchday 33). Up north, meanwhile, the first Basque Derby between Real Sociedad and Athletic Club is scheduled for the weekend of October 1st (Matchday 8) in San Sebastián, with the reverse fixture taking place on the weekend of 13th January (Matchday 20).

The draw has also thrown up some great games for the final matchday of the season – reliving the experience of this season in which 14 sides went into their final fixtures with something on the line. Matchday 38, on the weekend of 26th May, will feature a host of blockbuster fixtures between European contenders: Sevilla FC vs FC Barcelona, Real Sociedad vs Atlético de Madrid, Real Madrid vs Real Betis, and CA Osasuna vs Villarreal CF.

Five FIFA international breaks have also been set for the upcoming season:

Monday 4th – Wednesday 12th September

Monday 9th – Wednesday 17th October

Monday 13th – Tuesday 21st November

Monday 18th – Tuesday 26th March

Monday 3rd – Wednesday 11th June

With no winter World Cup to take into account this season, LaLiga’s traditional Christmas ‘break’ will take place from Friday, December 22nd to Monday, January 1, and the competition will resume on Tuesday, January 2.

¡Así será el calendario de LaLiga 2023/24!

Cobertura en español arranca el viernes 11 de agosto a través de ESPN Deportes y vía Streaming en ESPN+

Ya se conoce el calendario de la primera división de LaLiga 2023/24, que arrancará el viernes 11 de agosto y se prolongará hasta el domingo 26 de mayo. La segunda división de LaLiga, por su parte, arrancará el mismo fin de semana y se prolongará una semana más, hasta el domingo 2 de junio. Todos los partidos estarán disponibles en español a través de ESPN Deportes y vía streaming en ESPN+.

El FC Barcelona, vigente campeón, iniciará la defensa de su título de 2022/23 en la capital española contra el Getafe CF. Por su parte, el Real Madrid, campeón de 2021/22 y apeado del título por el equipo de Xavi Hernández la temporada pasada, iniciará su campaña con un viaje difícil a Bilbao, enfrentándose al Athletic Club en San Mamés.

Esa misma jornada, el Sevilla FC recibirá al Valencia CF en el Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán en un encuentro entre dos pesos pesados e históricos de LaLiga; Villarreal CF y Real Betis, rivales en la Europa League, se verán las caras en el Estadio de la Cerámica; y la Real Sociedad, aspirante a la Champions League, recibirá al Girona FC, el equipo revelación del ascenso de la temporada pasada.

ElClasico de ida entre Real Madrid y FC Barcelona de la temporada 2023/24 tendrá lugar en la jornada 11 en Barcelona el fin de semana del 29 de octubre, y la vuelta en la jornada 32 en el Santiago Bernabéu el fin de semana del 21 de abril.

El FC Barcelona se enfrentará al Atlético de Madrid, eterno rival del Real Madrid, el fin de semana del 3 de diciembre (15ª jornada) en casa, y luego viajará a la capital española el fin de semana del 17 de marzo (29ª jornada) para disputar el partido de vuelta.

Como siempre, los aficionados del Real Madrid y del Atlético de Madrid también estarán pendientes del Derbi de Madrid. El primer encuentro será el fin de semana del 24 de septiembre (6ª jornada) en el Cívitas Metropolitano del Atleti, y la vuelta el fin de semana del 4 de febrero (23ª jornada) en el Santiago Bernabéu.

Cada temporada de LaLiga está repleta de otros apasionantes derbis y este año no será una excepción. El emblemático derbi sevillano, El Gran Derbi, enfrentará al Sevilla FC con el Real Betis el fin de semana del 12 de noviembre (13ª jornada), mientras que la vuelta se disputará el fin de semana del 28 de abril (33ª jornada). Más al norte en el País Vasco, el primer derbi vasco entre Real Sociedad y Athletic Club se disputará el fin de semana del 1 de octubre (8ª jornada) en San Sebastián, y la vuelta el fin de semana del 13 de enero (20ª jornada).

El sorteo también ha deparado grandes partidos para la última jornada de la temporada, reviviendo la experiencia de esta temporada en la que 14 equipos llegaron a sus últimos encuentros con algo en juego. La 38ª jornada, que se disputará el fin de semana del 26 de mayo, deparará una serie de grandes encuentros entre contendientes europeos: Sevilla FC contra FC Barcelona, Real Sociedad contra Atlético de Madrid, Real Madrid contra Real Betis y CA Osasuna contra Villarreal CF.

También se han fijado cinco descansos internacionales de la FIFA para la próxima temporada:

Lunes 4 al Miércoles 12 de septiembre

Lunes 9 al Miércoles 17 de octubre

Lunes 13 a martes 21 de noviembre

Lunes 18 al Martes 26 de marzo

Lunes 3 al Miércoles 11 de Junio

Al no haber Mundial de invierno esta temporada, LaLiga hará su tradicional “parón” navideño del viernes 22 de diciembre al lunes 1 de enero, ambos inclusive, y la competición se reanudará el martes 2 de enero en cumplimiento del convenio colectivo entre LaLiga y la AFE (Asociación de Futbolistas Españoles).