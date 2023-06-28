Top Rank Presents Heavyweight Showdown – Jared Anderson vs. Charles Martin

ESPN+ Available on ESPN.com and ESPN App for Mobile and Connected TV Devices

Top Rank on ESPN presented by AutoZone: Anderson vs. Martin will be live this Saturday, July 1 at 10 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. PT exclusively on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+. The event takes place at Huntington Center, Toledo, OH.

Toledo’s knockout king Jared “The Real Big Baby” Anderson (14-0, 14 KOs) returns home to headline a 10-round main event against former world champion “Prince” Charles Martin (29-3-1, 26 KOs).

Fighting in the main event for the first time as a pro, 23-year-old Anderson has yet to go beyond the sixth round, having stopped five of his opponents in the first round and another five in the second round. In 2020, he garnered global attention as Tyson Fury’s primary sparring partner, but he is now carving his own path as he prepares to face the top names of the division. Martin, a 37-year-old St. Louis native, captured the IBF heavyweight world title in January 2016 with a third-round TKO over Vyacheslav Glazkov. Martin is coming off a fourth-round knockout against Devin Vargas last September in Los Angeles.

Rounding out the heavyweight doubleheader is the 10-round co-feature with Montreal-based wrecking ball Arslanbek Makhmudov (16-0, 15 KOs) taking on Nigeria’s Raphael Akpejiori. (15-0, 14 KOs).

Calling the action will be Andre Ward, a Hall of Famer and 2004 U.S. Olympic gold medalist, and Timothy Bradley Jr., a Class of 2023 Hall of Famer. Serving as reporters will be Mark Kriegel, Bernardo Osuna, and Crystina Poncher.

Prior to the event, ESPN will air RELENTLESS: Jared Anderson, 30-minute candid look at the next great American heavyweight Jared Anderson ahead of his homecoming in Toledo, OH. Fight fans will get to know “The Real Big Baby” before he reps “The Glass City” in his first-career headliner against former IBF Heavyweight world champion Charles Martin (29-3-1, 26 KOs). Still just 23 years young, the undefeated 2021 “Prospect of the Year” Anderson holds a perfect 100% finish rate with 14 knockouts in 14 professional victories, which he looks to keep intact in his main event debut.

Date Time Platform Wed June 28 8:00 p.m. ESPN Deportes Thu June 29 5:30 a.m. ESPN2 9:30 a.m. ESPNEWS Fri June 30 10:30 p.m. ESPN2 Sat July 1 9:30 a.m. 3:30 p.m.

Out Friday: The Most Intriguing Tier of the Heavyweight Division: The Next Generation, by Mike Coppinger

