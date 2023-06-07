Top Rank Presents WBO Junior Welterweight Title Showdown Josh Taylor vs. Teofimo Lopez

ESPN+ Available on ESPN.com and ESPN App for Mobile and Connected TV Devices

Top Rank on ESPN presented by AutoZone: Taylor vs. Lopez will be live this Saturday, June 10 at 10 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. PT exclusively on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+. The event takes place at The Theater at Madison Square Garden, New York, NY.

In one of the most heated title fights of the year, undefeated junior welterweight king Josh Taylor (19-0, 13 KOs) will defend his WBO and Ring Magazine world titles against former unified lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez (18-1, 13 KOs).

It’s “The Tartan Tornado” vs. “The Takeover.” Taylor, the first British fighter to become undisputed champion in the four-belt era, proudly represents his native Scotland and is on the shortlist of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world today. Lopez, a native son of Brooklyn, New York, headlines for his third time at “The Mecca of Boxing,” where he seeks to become a two-division world champion and regain his place among the pound-for-pound elite.

Prior to the fight on June 10, ESPN will air Trash Talk: Taylor vs. Lopez, a 30-minute all-access preview into the fight camps of both Taylor and Lopez. In addition to the air times below, the program will also be available for replay on-demand in the ESPN App and on ESPN.com and ESPN+.

Trash Talk: Taylor vs. Lopez

Date Network Time (ET) Thu June 8 ESPN2 2:30 a.m. ESPNEWS 9:00 a.m. ESPN2 8:00 p.m. ESPN Deportes* 9:30 p.m. Sat June 10 ESPN2 12:30 a.m. ESPN Deportes* 12:30 p.m. ESPNEWS 5:00 p.m. *Spanish-language

In the eight-round co-feature, Puerto Rico’s junior middleweight phenom Xander Zayas (15-0, 10 KOs) will have an extra source of motivation for his upcoming fight. The 20-year-old standout will fight Ronald “Diablo” Cruz (18-2-1, 12 KOs) for the second annual Miguel Cotto Award, which is presented by Top Rank and Madison Square Garden Entertainment. The Miguel Cotto Award celebrates the remarkable career of the legendary four-division world champion and upholds the tradition of hosting a major fight card during Puerto Rican Day Parade weekend.

The undercard will stream exclusively on ESPN+.

Joe Tessitore will call the action with analyst Andre Ward, a Hall of Famer and 2004 U.S. Olympic gold medalist. Mark Kriegel and Bernardo Osuna will serve as reporters. Timothy Bradley, Jr. will be offsite being inducted into International Boxing Hall of Fame (IBHOF) Class of 2023.

Timothy Bradley Jr: A letter to my younger self

Wednesday: Josh Taylor hoping to finally get his moment against Teofimo Lopez by Mike Coppinger

Thursday: Bradley’s Breakdown: Will Teofimo Lopez be able to solve Josh Taylor? by Timothy Bradley

Friday: At only 25, why this is a must-win fight for the career of Teofimo Lopez, by Mark Kriegel

